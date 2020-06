Amenities

Rent includes heat, hot water and electricity! Nice 1 BR apt in a great location. First floor so no stairs. Large BR with 3 closets. LR/DR opens to small kitchen and small full bath. Nice yard. Walk to the river, New Hartford center, etc. New kitchen, bathroom vanity, LR/DR carpet, freshly painted. Sorry, no dogs (don't even ask). One cat possible with landlord approval. Easy commute to Canton, Avon, Granby, Winsted, Torrington.