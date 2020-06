Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors parking recently renovated range

Unit Amenities hardwood floors in unit laundry oven patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking

Walk right out your door and step into the heart of Downtown Mystic! Recently renovated 1st floor, 2 bedroom apartment with new kitchen and bath with all new appliances including washer and dryer. Hardwood floors throughout. Covered porch, Off street parking, and yard. Lawn maintenance and snow removal included. Walk to train station, many wonderful downtown restaurants, pubs, shops, marinas, boardwalk, Library and more! Available for August 1, 2020 occupancy.