30 Lawson Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace ice maker in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking garage

Summer in the coastal town of Madison! Just a short walk to desirable East Wharf beach from this newly renovated cape. Everything is brand new, including most of the furniture. Enjoy this quiet little neighborhood on a cul-de-sac street only 2 blocks from the water. Easy walk or bike ride to the Surf Club and to Madison's popular downtown area for restaurants, movies and shopping. Also walk or bike on the nearby Shoreline Greenway Trail which leads directly to beautiful Hammonasset State Park. This home is pristine and beautifully decorated with soothing coastal colors and comfortable furniture and beds. First floor master suite with king bed and private full bath. Half bath off of the living room. Two more bedrooms upstairs (1 queen & 1 full bed) with a full bathroom. Come for the whole summer! Or a month! $8,000 for the month of June. $10,000 for July. $10,000 for August. $10,000 for September.(Maximum occupancy 3 people.)