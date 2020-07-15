/
3 bedroom apartments
32 3 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Glastonbury Center, CT
1 Unit Available
15 Medford Street
15 Medford Street, Glastonbury Center, CT
3 Bedrooms
$2,500
1680 sqft
15 Medford Street Available 09/01/20 Single-Family Glastonbury Colonial - Do you love everything Glastonbury has to offer including its many popular restaurants, coffee houses, shopping options and small town vibe? Would you like to be able to
$
4 Units Available
Sheldon Charter Oak
Capewell Lofts
57 Charter Oak Avenue, Hartford, CT
3 Bedrooms
$3,100
1841 sqft
This eco-friendly community offers modern finishes throughout. Each home offers a high ceiling, exposed brick and beautiful views. Near downtown and within walking distance of Hartford Hospital. Luxury kitchens and spacious floor plans.
1 Unit Available
South End
124 Preston St Second Floor
124 Preston Street, Hartford, CT
3 Bedrooms
$1,300
1300 sqft
Unit Second Floor Available 08/01/20 Hartford's South End - Property Id: 317844 Second floor three bedroom apartment with off street parking, enclosed front porch, fenced in yard, and off street parking.
1 Unit Available
Barry Square
535 Maple Ave
535 Maple Avenue, Hartford, CT
Four Bedroom Single-Family Home - Includes: 4 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, cold flat, kitchen and refrigerator provided, washer & dryer hook-up, parking , 24-hour emergency maintenance.
1 Unit Available
South Green
42 Congress St
42 Congress Street, Hartford, CT
3 Bedrooms
$1,400
***NEW MANAGEMENT*** Just blocks from Hartford Hospital, Colt Park, and the historic Sheldon Charter Oak neighborhood.
1 Unit Available
Keeney
121 Walek Farms Road
121 Walek Farms Road, Hartford County, CT
3 Bedrooms
$2,350
2000 sqft
Beautiful 3 Bedroom Colonial - Spacious 3 bedrooms, 2.5 bath single family home in Manchester. Beautiful open kitchen with stainless steel appliances, granite counters, and plenty of storage space. Attractive hardwood flooring.
1 Unit Available
South End
122 Preston St First Floor
122 Preston St, Hartford, CT
3 Bedrooms
$1,300
1300 sqft
Hartford's South End - Property Id: 317840 Spacious first floor three bedroom apartment with off street parking and fenced in yard. Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.
28 Units Available
Robertson
The Place At Catherine's Way
30 Catherine's Way, Manchester, CT
3 Bedrooms
$1,575
1180 sqft
Spacious floor plans with W/D in all units and fireplaces in select units. Luxury complex with tennis court, pool, gym, and media room. Convenient to I-84 and close to Texas Roadhouse and Panera Bread.
44 Units Available
Robertson
The Pavilions Apartment Homes
345 Buckland Hills Dr, Manchester, CT
3 Bedrooms
$1,730
1246 sqft
Newly renovated units located opposite Buckland Hills mall. Each home is furnished with a dishwasher and cooking range. Residents have access to a tennis court, dog park and clubhouse.
13 Units Available
Middletown Ridge
100 Town Ridge, Middletown, CT
3 Bedrooms
$1,870
1452 sqft
Great location for commuters, with easy access to interstates 91, 84 and 691. Residents enjoy communal parking, 24-hour maintenance and pool. Units feature dishwasher, extra storage and walk-in closets.
13 Units Available
West Side
Lofts at The Mills
91 Elm St, Manchester, CT
3 Bedrooms
$1,905
1596 sqft
Loft-style apartments in converted mill building. Exposed brick and wood beams in some homes, 15-foot ceilings, carpeting, central air conditioning. Wi-Fi lounge, pool, playground, clubhouse and gym. State-of-the-art laundry center. Walking distance from Center Springs Park.
9 Units Available
Packard
3 Arnoldale Road, West Hartford, CT
3 Bedrooms
$2,500
1700 sqft
Vintage Apartments in West Hartford Classic charm meets modern living at The Packard.
8 Units Available
Willowcrest Apartments
63 Stoneycrest Drive, Middletown, CT
3 Bedrooms
$1,140
Spacious 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments in a convenient location and pedestrian friendly neighborhood.
7 Units Available
Asylum Hill
Regency Place Apartments
40 Willard Street, Hartford, CT
3 Bedrooms
$1,200
Situated in the heart of one of Hartfords most historic neighborhoods, Regency Place Apartments features charming one, two, and three bedroom homes for rent.
$
15 Units Available
The Hawthorne at Gillette Ridge
2 Francis Way, Bloomfield, CT
3 Bedrooms
$1,989
1355 sqft
Serene views. City convenience. Apartments designed for you. The Hawthorne at Gillette Ridge is redefining the way Bloomfield thinks about apartment living.
1 Unit Available
205 Sandstone Drive
205 Sandstone Drive, Hartford County, CT
3 Bedrooms
$2,000
1950 sqft
205 Sandstone Drive Available 08/01/20 The Plum Ridge Condo - Welcome to 205 Sand Stone Drive at the very sought after Plum Ridge complex! There are lots of reasons this complex is in such demand and units don’t last for sale or rent.
1 Unit Available
177 Abbotsford Ave.
177 Abbotsford Avenue, West Hartford, CT
3 Bedrooms
$1,850
1350 sqft
The Abbotsford Colonial - Welcome to The Abbotsford Colonial. Here you will find an affordable West Hartford colonial (single family) house rental that almost everything has been updated to the interior.
1 Unit Available
West End
122 Tremont St
122 Tremont Street, Hartford, CT
The Tremont Tudor - Welcome to The Tremont Tudor. This historic colonial built in 1910 will wow you with old world craftmanship and charm throughout.
1 Unit Available
North End
235 Martin Street
235 Martin Street, Hartford, CT
3 Bedrooms
$1,200
3 bedroom apartment located near laundromat and local shopping center , cold flat clean environment . More info & apply online at https://hunt.com/apartments-for-rent/hartford-ct?lid=12810750 No Pets Allowed (RLNE5343138)
1 Unit Available
Clay Arsenal
5 Winter Street
5 Winter Street, Hartford, CT
3 Bedrooms
$1,000
900 sqft
Amazing 3 bedroom, 1 bathroom apartment in Hartford. Newly renovated, updated kitchen, updated bathroom, storage, and fenced in yard. Utilities included: Water. No Pets. Date Available: Jul 1st 2020. $1,000/month rent.
1 Unit Available
21 Clinton Avenue - 3rd Floor
21 Clinton Ave, Middletown, CT
3 Bedrooms
$1,100
1000 sqft
Conveniently located one block away from Main Street. Close to all restaurants, shops and public transportation. 10-minute walk to City Hall and short drive to Middlesex Hospital. 3rd floor Unit. New water heater and stainless steel appliances.
1 Unit Available
48 Ledyard Road
48 Ledyard Road, West Hartford, CT
Timeless Tudor located in sought after neighborhood. Nicely situated on 1.70 acres and backing up to the 15th fairway of the Hartford Golf Club. The property is surrounded by mature trees and offers plenty of privacy.
1 Unit Available
360 Main Street
360 Main Street, Middletown, CT
3 Bedrooms
$1,300
1100 sqft
Large 3 bedroom, 1 bath flat on top floor of three story walk up building on main street. Rent includes all utilities including electric. Tenants must make own arrangements for parking. There is no parking at the building.
1 Unit Available
North End
2730 Main Street
2730 Main Street, Hartford, CT
3 Bedrooms
$1,200
3514 sqft
This apartment will not last!!! BE THE FIRST TO APPLY!!UPDATED 3 BEDROOM APARTMENT.. NEW APPLIANCES..SPACIOUS LIVING ROOM AND DINNING ROOM...FRONT AND BACK PORCH..
