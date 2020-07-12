Apartment List
Last updated July 12 2020 at 10:30 PM

124 Apartments for rent in East Haven, CT with parking

Parking can be at a premium in some cities where spaces are challenging to find. Some East Haven apartments offer parking options, either outside in a common area or within a pr... Read Guide >
Verified

1 of 40

Last updated July 12 at 02:23pm
8 Units Available
510 Main Apartments
510 Main St, East Haven, CT
Studio
$985
425 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,030
475 sqft
510 Main redefines Connecticut living, with a clubhouse that contains free Wi-Fi and a coffee bar. Residents enjoy wall-to-wall carpeting and walk-in closet space, and extra storage is available.
Verified

1 of 28

Last updated July 12 at 02:23pm
2 Units Available
Autumn Ridge
90 Gerrish Ave, East Haven, CT
Studio
$895
400 sqft
All-studio apartment complex Autumn Ridge offers efficiency combined with modern upgrades like new cabinetry, fully-equipped kitchens and private patios and balconies. The complex accepts small dogs.
Results within 1 mile of East Haven
Verified

1 of 27

Last updated June 23 at 05:21pm
6 Units Available
Fair Haven Heights
Bella Vista C/D
339 Eastern Street, New Haven, CT
Studio
$723
1 Bedroom
$827
2 Bedrooms
$916
Bella Vista is designed for carefree, secure and active Senior Living Community. The property is located 5 miles outside of the Central Business District of New Haven on a ridge crest in a wooded setting.

1 of 11

Last updated July 12 at 10:06am
1 Unit Available
Annex
64 Chamberlain St
64 Chamberlain Street, New Haven, CT
2 Bedrooms
$1,300
This amazing 2 bedroom and 1.5 bathroom townhouse is available now! This apartment features gorgeous hardwood floors throughout the unit, tiled floors in the kitchen, is freshly painted.

1 of 13

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
Annex
22 Chamberlain St Apt 22
22 Chamberlain Street, New Haven, CT
2 Bedrooms
$1,500
**EXCELLENT CREDIT REQUIRED!** 2 bedroom & 1 bathroom apartment minutes away from a Prime Location: Downtown New Haven is available now! This newly renovated apartment located in an amazing area features gorgeous hardwood floors, beautiful ceramic

1 of 8

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
Annex
320 Quinnipiac Ave Apt 5F
320 Quinnipiac Avenue, New Haven, CT
2 Bedrooms
$1,150
Lovely 2 bedroom & 1 bathroom apartment located in a charming complex available now! This apartment includes beautiful hardwood floors, kitchen with ceramic tiles, and off-street parking. Section 8 vouchers welcome for 2 or 1 bed.

1 of 1

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
Quinnipiac Meadows
1385 Quinnipiac Ave Fl 1
1385 Quinnipiac Avenue, New Haven, CT
3 Bedrooms
$1,850
Coming for August two family house Duplex Style.

1 of 7

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
Quinnipiac Meadows
60 Donna Dr
60 Donna Drive, New Haven, CT
1 Bedroom
$950
2 Bedrooms
Ask
**VIRTUAL TOUR AVAILABLE** Spacious 1br Condo Fair Haven Heights! *Large closets *O/S Parking *Close to Shopping and Downtown *Requirements: *2 Month Security Deposit *Minimum Income 2.

1 of 23

Last updated July 12 at 09:30pm
1 Unit Available
94 Montowese Avenue
94 Montowese Avenue, North Haven, CT
4 Bedrooms
$2,750
884 sqft
Remarkable redone Classic Cape Home on well kept grounds featuring high-end renovations in North Haven! This home features, 4 bedrooms, 2 renovated full bathrooms, stainless steel appliances and granite countertops in this beautiful kitchen equip

1 of 23

Last updated July 12 at 09:49pm
1 Unit Available
103 Quinnipiac Avenue - 103
103 Quinnipiac Ave, North Haven, CT
2 Bedrooms
$1,495
750 sqft
Ideal Academic Rental / The Perfect Dorm Alternative You will have exclusive use of this fully furnished & wifi included 2nd-floor super cute private apartment, no sharing, that was recently updated and is conveniently located in North Haven.

1 of 8

Last updated April 4 at 11:14am
1 Unit Available
Annex
110 Fulton St
110 Fulton St, New Haven, CT
2 Bedrooms
$1,100
Spacious 2BR 1.5x Bath condo in beautiful Fair Haven Heights! *Clean & Bright *New Hardwood Floors *Redone Kitchen *Ample Closet/Storage Space *Laundry Room on Premises *Parking *Requirements: *2 Month Security Deposit *Minimum Income 2.

1 of 16

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
Annex
6 Chamberlain St
6 Chamberlain Street, New Haven, CT
2 Bedrooms
$1,450
Newly Renovated 2-Bed Townhouse w/ Garage AVAILABLE NOW! - 6 Chamberlain Available Now! $1,450/mo 2-Bed 1-Bath - Townhouse style unit - Newly Renovated throughout - Freshly Painted - Beautiful Hardwood Floors - Updated kitchen cabinets,
Results within 5 miles of East Haven
Verified

1 of 41

Last updated July 12 at 09:42pm
85 Units Available
Downtown New Haven
360 State Street
360 State St, New Haven, CT
Studio
$1,618
489 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,743
635 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Modern units between Wooster Square and The New Haven Green. Stainless steel appliances and hardwood floors. Furnished apartments available. Community garden, yoga studio, and media room on site. Key fob access.
Verified

1 of 43

Last updated July 12 at 09:42pm
$
21 Units Available
Downtown New Haven
The Audubon New Haven
367 Orange Street, New Haven, CT
Studio
$1,985
584 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,965
764 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
The Audubon New Haven offers the perfect balance of style and luxury for those looking for exceptional, modern, downtown living. Do more than experience New Haven; become a part of it.
Verified

1 of 15

Last updated July 12 at 06:38pm
8 Units Available
The Soundview at Savin Rock
1 Campbell Ave, West Haven, CT
1 Bedroom
$1,565
760 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,740
1314 sqft
Luxury community with fitness center, outdoor pool and barbecue/lounge area. Units have oversized closets, in-unit washer/dryer and wall-to-wall carpeting. Great location close to I-95, Yale University and Metro-North public transit.
Verified

1 of 99

Last updated July 12 at 02:23pm
17 Units Available
Downtown New Haven
The Liberty
152 Temple St, New Haven, CT
Studio
$1,345
475 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,521
727 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Renovated historic landmark building in downtown New Haven, close to shopping, dining and Yale School of Medicine. Choose from 60 luxurious studio, one- and two-bedroom floor plans with 14-foot ceilings. Community library and gym.
Verified

1 of 14

Last updated July 12 at 10:29pm
$
15 Units Available
Prospect Hill
Winchester Lofts
275 Winchester Ave, New Haven, CT
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,605
699 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,165
1083 sqft
Residents of this community have a fire pit, game room, clubhouse and 24-hour gym to enjoy. Apartments are recently renovated and feature stainless steel appliances. Bowen Field and shopping along Winchester Avenue are nearby.
Verified

1 of 14

Last updated July 12 at 09:46am
14 Units Available
Canal Crossing
380 Mather St, New Haven, CT
Studio
$1,475
611 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,665
775 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,225
1075 sqft
Located in a suburban, accessible area, this community offers access to countless amenities, including gourmet kitchens, soft-close drawers, walk-in closets, vinyl plank hardwood floors, nine-foot ceilings, and keyless apartment entry.
Verified

1 of 10

Last updated July 12 at 09:46am
10 Units Available
Whitney Towers
2405 Whitney Ave, New Haven, CT
1 Bedroom
$1,325
667 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,425
930 sqft
Nicely crafted homes filled with natural light. Enjoy a spacious living room. Secured entry. Close to Laurel View Country Club, Quinnipiac University, and Town Center Park. By shops and restaurants in the Centerville Neighborhood.
Verified

1 of 5

Last updated July 12 at 09:46am
5 Units Available
Eli Whitney
750 Whitney Ave, New Haven, CT
1 Bedroom
$1,355
721 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,795
975 sqft
Walkable, beautiful, and comfortable, this beautiful development offers lots of unique features. Apartments include heat and hot water as well as hardwood floors, walk-in closets, an on-site fitness center, and a shuttle.
Verified

1 of 5

Last updated July 12 at 09:46am
5 Units Available
Lakewood Apartments
1199 Whitney Ave, New Haven, CT
Studio
$1,085
368 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,345
589 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Stylish apartment homes located right on Lake Whitney. Homes feature updated decor and open layouts. Located on the bus line and near I-91. Steps from cafes and restaurants.
Verified

1 of 73

Last updated July 12 at 09:42pm
35 Units Available
East Rock
Corsair
1050 State St, New Haven, CT
Studio
$1,507
554 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,837
824 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,694
1064 sqft
Brand new handcrafted apartments in beautiful East Rock neighborhood. Enjoy restaurant-style gas ranges and kitchen fixtures and movable, custom-built islands. Community amenities include massive fitness studio, reading room and library, and incredible rooftop lounge.
Verified

1 of 58

Last updated July 12 at 02:23pm
8 Units Available
Dogwood Hills
200 Evergreen Ave, North Haven, CT
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,165
588 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,355
839 sqft
Pet-friendly apartment units available in several floor plans. Granite counters, mixed hardwood and carpet flooring, and private balconies in select units. Close to shopping, dining, and entertainment. Less than 5 miles from Yale University.
Verified

1 of 12

Last updated July 12 at 09:46am
12 Units Available
Chestnut Hill East
2 Skiff St, New Haven, CT
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,055
460 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,395
924 sqft
Contemporary apartments with energy efficient appliances and free basic cable. Residents can enjoy access to a fitness room and billiards room. Take a walk along the nearby Farmington Canal Trail. Close to I-91.
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with parking in East Haven, CT

Parking can be at a premium in some cities where spaces are challenging to find. Some East Haven apartments offer parking options, either outside in a common area or within a private garage.

Ask about the stipulations around the parking. Those may include how many guests are allowed and where tenants park.

Some apartments may only allow parking in front of your own unit. Guest parking may be in a common area for up to one person.

If parking is scarce, look around the area before you sign a lease. Ample street parking in a neighborhood championed for its safety is probably fine. However, it’s probably not worth signing a lease if it means battling for daily parking for you and your guests.

Research whether you need a city permit to park in the neighborhood. Look into the associated costs and what to do about visitors who need parking.

Some tenants prefer garage parking near their units. However, an open-air lot may prove cheaper.

Keep in mind that the cost of wear and tear from parking outside can add up. It may be less expensive, in the long run, to look for an apartment with garage parking.

