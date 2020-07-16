Apartment List
/
CT
/
east hartford
/
apartments with hardwood floors
Last updated July 16 2020 at 1:02 AM

60 Apartments for rent in East Hartford, CT with hardwood floors

Scoring an apartment with hardwood floors can be a big win for East Hartford renters. They're typically a beautiful addition to your space. They’re also easier to clean and s... Read Guide >
Verified

1 of 3

Last updated July 16 at 12:15 AM
2 Units Available
Carriage Place - Gillet
40 Forest Street, East Hartford, CT
Studio
$690
650 sqft
1 Bedroom
$775
675 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Carriage Place - Gillet in East Hartford. View photos, descriptions and more!
Verified

1 of 22

Last updated July 16 at 12:08 AM
2 Units Available
Carriage Place - Woodland
38 Forest Street, East Hartford, CT
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$750
775 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Carriage Place - Woodland in East Hartford. View photos, descriptions and more!
Results within 1 mile of East Hartford
Verified

1 of 22

Last updated July 15 at 10:29 PM
133 Units Available
Downtown Hartford
Spectra Pearl
111 Pearl Street, Hartford, CT
Studio
$994
444 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,365
613 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Spectra Pearl offers an original take on apartment living. Travel from floor to floor or building to building to take advantage of an array of amenities, from game rooms and tech hubs to event places and chill spaces.
Verified

1 of 15

Last updated July 15 at 10:29 PM
$
34 Units Available
Downtown Hartford
Spectra Plaza
5 Constitution Plz, Hartford, CT
Studio
$1,060
437 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,278
826 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
This charming, upscale community is designed to impress with designer features throughout. Open floor plans in a boutique-style community. Modern appliances, oversized windows and efficient appliances. Near downtown culture.
Verified

1 of 10

Last updated July 15 at 10:29 PM
$
21 Units Available
Downtown Hartford
Front Street Lofts
20 Front St, Hartford, CT
Studio
$1,295
535 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,625
792 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,295
1194 sqft
Brand new apartments between Tower Square and I-91 with high ceilings. Hardwood floors, large windows and granite countertops. Community has rooftop deck, concierge services and bike storage.
Verified

1 of 15

Last updated July 15 at 10:29 PM
$
13 Units Available
Downtown Hartford
81 Arch
81 Arch Street, Hartford, CT
Studio
$1,375
570 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,565
682 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,980
1304 sqft
Live on the Arch!
Verified

1 of 12

Last updated July 14 at 02:56 PM
23 Units Available
Downtown Hartford
55 On The Park
55 Trumbull St, Hartford, CT
1 Bedroom
$1,195
650 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,510
1250 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
One- and two-bedroom luxury apartments across the street from Bushnell Park. Units are equipped with open kitchens, hardwood flooring and brand new windows. Community has a resident lounge with ping-pong and billiards.
Verified

1 of 16

Last updated July 16 at 12:24 AM
$
17 Units Available
Downtown Hartford
Spectra Park
100 Trumbull Street, Hartford, CT
Studio
$1,074
519 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,395
727 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,799
1046 sqft
With 116 spacious studio, one, and two-bedroom floor plan options, there is a home for those that seek a superior quality of life beside Bushnell Park.
Verified

1 of 25

Last updated July 6 at 03:34 PM
13 Units Available
Downtown Hartford
915 Main Street
915 Main St, Hartford, CT
1 Bedroom
$1,255
575 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,565
1325 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Modern community with on-site restaurants and private garage parking. One- and two-bedroom floorplans. Contemporary units with granite counters, walk-in closets and air conditioning. Walking distance to the XL Center.
Verified

1 of 8

Last updated July 16 at 12:46 AM
10 Units Available
Griswold Gardens
30 Salem Ct, Glastonbury Center, CT
1 Bedroom
$1,380
724 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,535
955 sqft
Enjoy a home where your address says it all! If how you live is as important as where you live, you owe it to yourself to move to Griswold Gardens.

1 of 22

Last updated July 15 at 10:23 PM
1 Unit Available
15 Medford Street
15 Medford Street, Glastonbury Center, CT
3 Bedrooms
$2,500
1680 sqft
15 Medford Street Available 09/01/20 Single-Family Glastonbury Colonial - Do you love everything Glastonbury has to offer including its many popular restaurants, coffee houses, shopping options and small town vibe? Would you like to be able to

1 of 4

Last updated July 15 at 10:22 PM
3 Units Available
Downtown Hartford
100 Wells St
100 Wells Street, Hartford, CT
Studio
$1,200
1 Bedroom
$1,450
800 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,900
**WIFE, HEAT, AND HOT WATER ARE INCLUDED!** **RECEIVE 1 MONTH FOR FREE WITH A 13 MONTH LEASE!** Stunning apartments available in a beautiful complex in an amazing location: Downtown Hartford! Modern and newly renovated apartments feature beautiful

1 of 16

Last updated July 16 at 12:28 AM
1 Unit Available
49-B Salmon Brook Drive
49 Salmon Brook Dr, Glastonbury Center, CT
1 Bedroom
$1,395
700 sqft
Garden Apartments We are located minutes from Downtown Hartford and within walking distance of fine restaurants, the post office, shopping, etc.
Results within 5 miles of East Hartford
Verified

1 of 9

Last updated July 15 at 10:29 PM
$
27 Units Available
Robertson
Broadleaf Boulevard
400 Broadleaf Blvd, Manchester, CT
1 Bedroom
$1,465
832 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,599
1134 sqft
A smoke-free and pet-friendly community located just a few minutes from I-84 and 60N. Homes feature fantastic views, energy-efficient appliances, 9-foot ceilings and plank-wood flooring. On-site pool.
Verified

1 of 14

Last updated July 15 at 10:29 PM
23 Units Available
Asylum Hill
Capitol View
600 Asylum Ave, Hartford, CT
Studio
$863
425 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,006
609 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,361
675 sqft
Luxurious apartments include new kitchens with updated cabinetry, hardwood floors and generous closet space. Community includes community lounge, on-site corner grocery and parking. Less than a mile from UConn School of Law and Trinity College.
Verified

1 of 26

Last updated July 15 at 11:42 PM
21 Units Available
The Tannery
917 New London Tpke, Glastonbury Center, CT
Studio
$1,257
509 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,612
785 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,016
1060 sqft
Modern units with in-unit laundry, walk-in closets, granite counters and hardwood floors. Central location. Residents have access to valet service, 24-hour fitness center and hot tub, among other amenities. Pet-friendly.
Verified

1 of 15

Last updated July 16 at 01:00 AM
5 Units Available
Glastonbury Centre
28 Nanel Dr, Glastonbury Center, CT
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,310
950 sqft
Open House Sunday January 5th from 10-2.Make your home in one of the most desirable areas of Hartford area. Located in historic Glastonbury, CT, Glastonbury Center is just off of major highway access to downtown Hartford.
Verified

1 of 9

Last updated July 16 at 12:05 AM
13 Units Available
Enclave Park West
43 Caya Ave, West Hartford, CT
Studio
$950
500 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,095
730 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,335
875 sqft
Call Enclave West Hartford and Parc West to reserve your new home today. We offer the best value in West Hartford, CT, with amenities and onsite management to boot.
Verified

1 of 10

Last updated July 14 at 02:54 PM
4 Units Available
Asylum Hill
41 Niles Street
41 Niles St, Hartford, CT
1 Bedroom
$755
750 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$995
1000 sqft
One- to three-bedroom apartments with updated kitchens and bathrooms. On-site laundry and parking, plus controlled building access. Walking distance to West Middle School and numerous CT transit stops. Easy access to Yankee Expressway.
Verified

1 of 36

Last updated July 16 at 12:46 AM
9 Units Available
Packard
3 Arnoldale Road, West Hartford, CT
1 Bedroom
$1,395
725 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,760
1300 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,500
1700 sqft
Vintage Apartments in West Hartford Classic charm meets modern living at The Packard.
Verified

1 of 9

Last updated July 6 at 03:38 PM
2 Units Available
Downtown Hartford
The Metropolitan
266 Pearl St, Hartford, CT
1 Bedroom
$1,335
645 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Open-concept one- and two-bedroom apartments with modern kitchens and designer bathrooms. Central Downtown Hartford location puts you within walking distance of Riverwalk and Bushnell Park. Near Route 84, Route 91 and numerous bus stops.
Verified

1 of 15

Last updated July 6 at 03:23 PM
10 Units Available
Asylum Hill
210 Farmington Avenue
210 Farmington Ave, Hartford, CT
1 Bedroom
$1,005
475 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,215
875 sqft
One- and two-bedroom apartments in mid-rise building. Apartments feature trendy kitchens with breakfast bar, in-unit laundry and French windows. Hardwood floors available. Building has controlled access and is just minutes from I-91 and Elizabeth Park.
Verified

1 of 18

Last updated July 6 at 03:15 PM
1 Unit Available
Frog Hollow
26 Russ Street
26 Russ St, Hartford, CT
Studio
$775
400 sqft
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Red-brick apartment building right down the street from the State of Connecticut: State Library and Bushnell Park. Units offer updated, fully equipped kitchens and hardwood floors. On-site laundry room, controlled access and pet-friendly.
Verified

1 of 21

Last updated July 16 at 12:46 AM
10 Units Available
Greenfield Village
1800 Silas Deane Highway, Wethersfield, CT
1 Bedroom
$1,175
675 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,485
875 sqft
Welcome Home Greenfield Village is a garden-style community nestled away in Rocky Hill, CT. Situated on 20 lavish acres, we offer different and unique amenities that will enhance your lifestyle.
City Guide for East Hartford, CT

"I know a spot, peaceful and fair.I'd be so happy if I were there.No matter where I chance to be, Connecticut is the place for me." (- Michael Feinstein, "Connecticut")

Since the advent of the internet, how we gain knowledge about the past has changed. It has evolved from a hands on experience to a virtual one. However, there are some exceptions to the rule. East Hartford in Connecticut is a town not only rich in cultural history, but one the residents are darn proud of. This may be due to East Hartford having one of the most notably active historical societies in the nation. Members of the society see to it that the history of the location is kept alive through the historical buildings within the towns perimeter. East Hartford is a bonafide blast to the past, as visitors can experience first-hand what life was like in the 18thand 19thcenturies. One could even say that East Hartford is a modern town kept alive through its culturally rich historic heart. See more

What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with hardwood floors in East Hartford, CT

Scoring an apartment with hardwood floors can be a big win for East Hartford renters. They're typically a beautiful addition to your space. They’re also easier to clean and sweep, particularly if you have pets.

However, there are some downsides. Hardwood floors carry sounds. They can also make your apartment noisy for your roommates and downstairs neighbors.

Ask the landlord or property manager about the hardwood floors before signing a lease. Are they actually hardwood or a popular composite alternative? The latter is probably easier to clean and care for than the real thing.

It’s also important to ask about who’s responsible for any damage to the floors and what that entails. Your security deposit could take a hit from scratches, dents, and other damage.

Consider the type of climate you live in. Hardwood floors typically don’t fare well in damp climates full of moisture. Stains and buckling are common in hardwood floors after rain flooding or excessive moisture.

However, hardwood floors can be ideal for dry climates or sunny areas for renters who love the way they look.

Similar Pages

East Hartford 1 BedroomsEast Hartford 2 BedroomsEast Hartford Accessible ApartmentsEast Hartford Apartments with BalconiesEast Hartford Apartments with Garages
East Hartford Apartments with GymsEast Hartford Apartments with Hardwood FloorsEast Hartford Apartments with ParkingEast Hartford Apartments with PoolsEast Hartford Apartments with Washer-Dryers
East Hartford Cheap PlacesEast Hartford Dog Friendly ApartmentsEast Hartford Furnished ApartmentsEast Hartford Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

New Haven, CTHartford, CTMiddletown, CTMilford city, CTMeriden, CTWaterbury, CTSpringfield, MAManchester, CTWest Hartford, CTWest Haven, CTNorwich, CTWethersfield, CT
Chicopee, MANew London, CTStratford, CTShelton, CTNew Britain, CTEast Haven, CTNorth Haven, CTWestfield, MATrumbull, CTNaugatuck, CTGroton, CTGlastonbury Center, CT
Willimantic, CTSimsbury Center, CTWindsor Locks, CTSouth Amherst, MAThompsonville, CTRockville, CTNorth Amherst, MAMystic, CTCollinsville, CTLongmeadow, MASouthold, NYWallingford Center, CT

Apartments Near Colleges

Goodwin CollegeAlbertus Magnus College
Capital Community CollegeUniversity of Hartford
Three Rivers Community College