Amenities

on-site laundry hardwood floors dishwasher air conditioning microwave range

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher hardwood floors microwave oven range refrigerator Property Amenities on-site laundry

3 Bedroom available right behind Home Depot on the Glastonbury line. Great for people on the go who need a place to stay. Full kitchen, full size laundy, storage, high eff Gas Furnace, gas water heater/furnance, central A/C etc. Close to Pratt, route 2.84.384.91.3 very good commuter location with travel minutes to Hartford. Please call Jen with questions or for a private showing @ 860-604-6456 or email her at jgagnon@itm4g.com.