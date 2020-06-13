Apartment List
Last updated June 13 2020 at 12:35 AM

15 Apartments for rent in Collinsville, CT with balcony

Balconies are a coveted amenity for many renters looking for high-rise views and opportunities for fresh air. However, you should keep in mind that balconies often come with r...
Verified

1 of 25

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
23 Units Available
Avon Place
46 Avonwood Rd, Collinsville, CT
1 Bedroom
$1,264
922 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,507
1220 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,894
1817 sqft
Cozy apartments on 46-acre wooded property with lots of privacy and walking trails. Recently renovated units with walk-in closets. Community has sauna, media room, tennis court, and pool. Elevator in building.
Results within 5 miles of Collinsville

1 of 14

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
75 Barbourtown Rd
75 Barbourtown Road, Hartford County, CT
4 Bedrooms
$2,500
3048 sqft
Spacious Cape in Canton - Room for everything and everyone in this 3000+ sqft Cape. Four bedrooms, 3.5 baths, living room, dining room and family room or library. Freshly painted and new carpet.
Results within 10 miles of Collinsville
Verified

1 of 58

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
$
12 Units Available
The Pointe at Dorset Crossing
55 Dorset Xing, Simsbury Center, CT
Studio
$1,375
629 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,515
809 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,895
1281 sqft
WELCOME HOME Located minutes from shopping and entertainment and only 12 miles from downtown Hartford, Bradley International Airport and western Massachusetts, The Pointe at Dorset Crossing is Simsbury's most convenient luxury apartment community!
Verified

1 of 26

Last updated June 13 at 01:09am
$
3 Units Available
Highcroft
1100 Highcroft Pl, Simsbury Center, CT
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$2,064
1324 sqft
A residential neighborhood with a sustainable design. The community offers a modern fitness center, a large pool area with cabanas, and a bocce court. Each apartment includes modern fixtures.
Verified

1 of 54

Last updated June 12 at 02:30pm
Simsbury Center Historic District
5 Units Available
Mill Commons
1 Millers Way, Simsbury Center, CT
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$2,085
1391 sqft
Thoughtfully designed homes with stainless steel appliances and walk-in closets. Concierge available. Community highlights include a conference room, dog park and gym. Close to Simsbury Public Library. Easy access to US Route 202.

1 of 15

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
175 South Rd
175 South Road, Hartford County, CT
4 Bedrooms
$3,200
2525 sqft
175 South Rd Available 07/01/20 Available in Farmington - Impeccably kept home in Farmington offers applianced kitchen, dining room, living room, laundry room, 4 bedrooms and 2.5 baths.

1 of 17

Last updated June 13 at 05:15am
1 Unit Available
13 Center Street
13 Center Street, Bristol, CT
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$1,250
960 sqft
This is the perfect apartment for you! Schedule your showing today to see this spacious, bright and well maintained 2nd floor | 3 bedroom unit with hardwood floors.

1 of 24

Last updated June 13 at 05:15am
1 Unit Available
1325 Farmington Avenue
1325 Farmington Avenue, Bristol, CT
3 Bedrooms
$1,750
1408 sqft
Available 6/15 - Spacious 3BR Townhouse at Farmington Meadows Estates - enter through your covered front porch into a 2 story foyer with tile floor and open staircase and skylight - powder room for your guests and an entry to your 1 car attached

1 of 16

Last updated June 13 at 05:15am
1 Unit Available
84 Tunxis Village
84 Tunxis Village, Hartford County, CT
2 Bedrooms
$1,950
1660 sqft
This brick townhouse/condo located in one of the only gated communities in the area is a light and bright 2 bedroom 2 full and 1 half bath unit in Tunxis Village. Each bedroom has its own full bathroom.

1 of 23

Last updated June 13 at 05:15am
1 Unit Available
154 Union Street
154 Union St, Bristol, CT
4 Bedrooms
$1,600
1253 sqft
4 Bed Cape in quiet neighborhood. Updated Kitchen and bath with newer cabinets, flooring and appliances. Finished lower level with full bath, laundry utility room

1 of 40

Last updated June 13 at 05:15am
1 Unit Available
10 Victoria Lane
10 Victoria Lane, West Simsbury, CT
4 Bedrooms
$2,800
2301 sqft
This beautiful home is located in West Simsbury. Don't miss this spacious and updated rental with 4 BR, 2.1 baths and attached 2 car garage on large lot with barn and gardens.

1 of 17

Last updated June 13 at 05:15am
1 Unit Available
53 Florence Way
53 Florence Way, Hartford County, CT
3 Bedrooms
$2,150
1878 sqft
Gorgeous well maintained Town House. Offering 3 bedroom, 2.5 bath and finished lower level/basement.

1 of 18

Last updated June 13 at 05:15am
1 Unit Available
8 Essex Court
8 Essex Court, Hartford County, CT
4 Bedrooms
$3,900
3820 sqft
You will love this home with character and charm located in Devonwood. Walk into your lovely foyer with cathedral ceilings and lots of natural light is perfect for entertaining.

1 of 8

Last updated June 13 at 05:15am
1 Unit Available
46 Stearns Street
46 Stearns Street, Bristol, CT
2 Bedrooms
$1,175
1100 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Large Beautiful .. Clean, Quiet , Two BR unit , on one way street in Federal Hill area of Bristol. Close to ESPN ...Ceramic Kitchen ..Very Nice Appliances Kitchen...Newer Carpet throughout....LARGE LIVING ROOM ....

1 of 34

Last updated June 13 at 05:15am
1 Unit Available
87 Jennings Road
87 Jennings Road, Bristol, CT
2 Bedrooms
$1,700
1080 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Brick exterior 3 bedroom cape in Bridge Pond Neighborhood for rental. 10 minutes to ESPN. Hardwood flooring. Four season bonus room runs the length of the house and overlooks the back yard and walk out to deck.
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with balcony in Collinsville, CT

Balconies are a coveted amenity for many renters looking for high-rise views and opportunities for fresh air. However, you should keep in mind that balconies often come with restrictions.

Before signing a lease, ask about how many people can be on the balcony at once. Also, ask about whether you’re allowed to store a bike or other items.

You’ll also want to know about any maintenance schedules. Using your balcony as storage could result in fines and intervention from your property management.

Keep in mind that not all balconies are created equally. You may discover the views of the parking area are less than optimal or reduce your overall privacy.

Balconies can also get messy with debris, foliage, dirt, and pollen depending on your location. Renters are typically responsible for any clean-up and basic balcony upkeep.

Regardless of the issues to keep in mind, balconies are usually a big win for Collinsville renters. Ask about apartments on higher floors for the best views.

