Last updated June 13 2020 at 4:16 AM

37 Apartments for rent in Bristol, CT with balcony

1 of 17

Last updated June 13 at 05:15am
1 Unit Available
13 Center Street
13 Center Street, Bristol, CT
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$1,250
960 sqft
This is the perfect apartment for you! Schedule your showing today to see this spacious, bright and well maintained 2nd floor | 3 bedroom unit with hardwood floors.

1 of 24

Last updated June 13 at 05:15am
1 Unit Available
1325 Farmington Avenue
1325 Farmington Avenue, Bristol, CT
3 Bedrooms
$1,750
1408 sqft
Available 6/15 - Spacious 3BR Townhouse at Farmington Meadows Estates - enter through your covered front porch into a 2 story foyer with tile floor and open staircase and skylight - powder room for your guests and an entry to your 1 car attached

1 of 23

Last updated June 13 at 05:15am
1 Unit Available
154 Union Street
154 Union St, Bristol, CT
4 Bedrooms
$1,600
1253 sqft
4 Bed Cape in quiet neighborhood. Updated Kitchen and bath with newer cabinets, flooring and appliances. Finished lower level with full bath, laundry utility room

1 of 8

Last updated June 13 at 05:15am
1 Unit Available
46 Stearns Street
46 Stearns Street, Bristol, CT
2 Bedrooms
$1,175
1100 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Large Beautiful .. Clean, Quiet , Two BR unit , on one way street in Federal Hill area of Bristol. Close to ESPN ...Ceramic Kitchen ..Very Nice Appliances Kitchen...Newer Carpet throughout....LARGE LIVING ROOM ....

1 of 34

Last updated June 13 at 05:15am
1 Unit Available
87 Jennings Road
87 Jennings Road, Bristol, CT
2 Bedrooms
$1,700
1080 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Brick exterior 3 bedroom cape in Bridge Pond Neighborhood for rental. 10 minutes to ESPN. Hardwood flooring. Four season bonus room runs the length of the house and overlooks the back yard and walk out to deck.

1 of 12

Last updated June 13 at 05:15am
1 Unit Available
54 Muir Avenue
54 Muir Avenue, Bristol, CT
4 Bedrooms
$1,350
1050 sqft
Ranch style home features living room with brick fireplace, kitchen w/appliances, 3 bedrooms with carpet on main level, Finished lower level with 1 bedroom with laminate floor and family room with brick wood burning fireplace; 12x14' pressure
Results within 1 mile of Bristol

1 of 11

Last updated June 13 at 04:12am
1 Unit Available
4 CIANCI AVE - 13
4 Cianci Avenue, Hartford County, CT
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$850
400 sqft
This 1-bedroom/1-bathroom apartment is available immediately. Electric and heat is tenant responsibility and provided by Eversource.

1 of 17

Last updated June 13 at 05:15am
1 Unit Available
53 Florence Way
53 Florence Way, Hartford County, CT
3 Bedrooms
$2,150
1878 sqft
Gorgeous well maintained Town House. Offering 3 bedroom, 2.5 bath and finished lower level/basement.
Results within 5 miles of Bristol

1 of 17

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
26 Highwood Ave
26 Highwood Avenue, Hartford County, CT
2 Bedrooms
$1,600
1000 sqft
Available 07/01/20 Spacious apartment - Property Id: 87252 2 bed, 1 bath. 1 car garage space available. Large updated eat in kitchen, open concept into dining room and living room. Private front and back porch. Back deck newly renovated.

1 of 26

Last updated June 13 at 05:15am
1 Unit Available
550 Darling Street
550 Darling Street, Hartford County, CT
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$1,700
1802 sqft
Gorgeous end unit townhouse, boasting over 1800 sq ft! This condo is clean and recently remodeled. Please see the 3D tour. It has 3 bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms with a finished basement.

1 of 16

Last updated June 13 at 05:15am
1 Unit Available
84 Tunxis Village
84 Tunxis Village, Hartford County, CT
2 Bedrooms
$1,950
1660 sqft
This brick townhouse/condo located in one of the only gated communities in the area is a light and bright 2 bedroom 2 full and 1 half bath unit in Tunxis Village. Each bedroom has its own full bathroom.

1 of 11

Last updated June 13 at 05:15am
1 Unit Available
17 Speechly Avenue
17 Speechly Avenue, Hartford County, CT
1 Bedroom
$850
850 sqft
Very spacious l bedroom apartment, very well maintained, freshly painted. Large living room and an eat in kitchen with a lot of kitchen cabinets. Hardwood floors throughout. Nice porch for your enjoyment.

1 of 18

Last updated June 13 at 05:15am
1 Unit Available
8 Essex Court
8 Essex Court, Hartford County, CT
4 Bedrooms
$3,900
3820 sqft
You will love this home with character and charm located in Devonwood. Walk into your lovely foyer with cathedral ceilings and lots of natural light is perfect for entertaining.

1 of 6

Last updated June 13 at 05:15am
1 Unit Available
692 Spindle Hill Road
692 Spindle Hill Road, New Haven County, CT
3 Bedrooms
$2,500
1802 sqft
This beautifully remodeled Ranch home features spacious living room with coffered ceilings, fireplace, eat-in kitchen with appliances, master bedroom with full bath and another 2 bedrooms, all with hardwood floors, 2 car garage and stone patio.

1 of 9

Last updated April 9 at 11:24am
Bucks Hill
1 Unit Available
Fawn Terrace Condominium Association
124 Bucks Hill Road, Waterbury, CT
1 Bedroom
$800
716 sqft
This is a 714 sq foot condominium Unit built in 1987. Unit has 1 bedroom, 1 bathroom. Laundry room attached to building. Parking available. No pets. No Pets Allowed (RLNE5692706)

1 of 8

Last updated June 13 at 05:15am
1 Unit Available
38 Park Street
38 Park Street, Hartford County, CT
2 Bedrooms
$1,250
1224 sqft
Freshly painted-well taken care of two family. Rental on first level. Spacious rooms, Dining Room Features Built ins and Fireplace, Eat-in Kitchen and Walk-in pantry, Remodeled Bath.
Results within 10 miles of Bristol
Verified

1 of 7

Last updated June 13 at 04:13am
4 Units Available
Britannia Commons
234 Sherman Ave, Meriden, CT
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,380
1222 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Community has garage parking, ceramic tile, and washer and dryer. Community has private garage parking, 24-hour maintenance team, pool and fitness center. Located minutes from a large selection of restaurants and retail.
Verified

1 of 25

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
23 Units Available
Avon Place
46 Avonwood Rd, Collinsville, CT
1 Bedroom
$1,264
922 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,507
1220 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,894
1817 sqft
Cozy apartments on 46-acre wooded property with lots of privacy and walking trails. Recently renovated units with walk-in closets. Community has sauna, media room, tennis court, and pool. Elevator in building.
Verified

1 of 6

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
Woodtick Road
6 Units Available
RiversEdge
35 Sharon Rd, Waterbury, CT
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,165
620 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,310
1094 sqft
Gated community with landscaped grounds, a swimming pool, and heat and hot water included. Units have spacious closets, wall-to-wall carpeting and private patio/balcony. Located close to I-84, Route 8, and shopping and dining.

1 of 1

Last updated June 13 at 05:15am
1 Unit Available
24 Bayberry Woods
24 Barberry Lane, Meriden, CT
2 Bedrooms
$1,450
1014 sqft
Bayberry Woods is an Age Restricted Rental Community (55+). Our Private Drive contains a community nestled among 24 wooded acres. Building A and C are all Two-Bedroom Ranch style units with one full bathroom.

1 of 10

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
16 capitol ave 2
16 Capitol Avenue, New Britain, CT
3 Bedrooms
$1,500
1300 sqft
Unit 2 Available 07/01/20 2 floor apartment, garage, deck, basement.

1 of 23

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
26 Anise Street
26 Anise Street, New Britain, CT
2 Bedrooms
$1,575
1331 sqft
Classic Cape for Rent! - Cozy Cape for rent! This 2 bedroom Cape, with eat in kitchen, dining room, living room, a bath and a half, side porch, back yard and attached garage has just been completely refreshed with new paint throughout, new carpeting

1 of 15

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
175 South Rd
175 South Road, Hartford County, CT
4 Bedrooms
$3,200
2525 sqft
175 South Rd Available 07/01/20 Available in Farmington - Impeccably kept home in Farmington offers applianced kitchen, dining room, living room, laundry room, 4 bedrooms and 2.5 baths.

1 of 1

Last updated June 13 at 05:15am
1 Unit Available
17 Bayberry Woods
17 Barberry Lane, Meriden, CT
2 Bedrooms
$1,450
1014 sqft
Bayberry Woods is an Age Restricted Rental Community (55+). Our Private Drive contains a community nestled among 24 wooded acres. Building A and C are all Two-Bedroom Ranch style units with one full bathroom.
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with balcony in Bristol, CT

Balconies are a coveted amenity for many renters looking for high-rise views and opportunities for fresh air. However, you should keep in mind that balconies often come with restrictions.

Before signing a lease, ask about how many people can be on the balcony at once. Also, ask about whether you’re allowed to store a bike or other items.

You’ll also want to know about any maintenance schedules. Using your balcony as storage could result in fines and intervention from your property management.

Keep in mind that not all balconies are created equally. You may discover the views of the parking area are less than optimal or reduce your overall privacy.

Balconies can also get messy with debris, foliage, dirt, and pollen depending on your location. Renters are typically responsible for any clean-up and basic balcony upkeep.

Regardless of the issues to keep in mind, balconies are usually a big win for Bristol renters. Ask about apartments on higher floors for the best views.

