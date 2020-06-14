Apartment List
Last updated June 14 2020 at 4:15 AM

33 Apartments for rent in Bethel, CT with garage

Bethel apartments with garages are sometimes more expensive than other options. However, they may make more financial sense in the long run. Weather, break-ins, and daily strugg...

1 of 1

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
Plumtree Heights
60 Nature View Trail, Bethel, CT
2 Bedrooms
$2,100
1300 sqft
NEWLY RENOVATED!! Walking distance to downtown, train station, & school park. Master bedrm. his & hers closets, pull down storage, full bath, & lrg. skylt. 2nd bedrm. offers double closets. both have cathedral ceilings. Lrg. hallway closet.

1 of 16

Last updated June 14 at 03:45am
1 Unit Available
18 Hidden Brook Trail
18 Hidden Brook Trail, Bethel, CT
3 Bedrooms
$2,800
2151 sqft
BETHEL MEADOWS. Bright 3 bedroom 2.5 bath townhouse with open floor plan. Kitchen opens to deck. Lease includes Pool, Clubhouse, Fitness Ctr. & Hiking Trails. Close to route 7, I84, shopping & train.

1 of 22

Last updated June 14 at 03:45am
1 Unit Available
23 Hudson Street
23 Hudson Street, Bethel, CT
2 Bedrooms
$2,100
1383 sqft
Wonderful quaint desired complex in Bethel in private setting - within minutes to main routes. Fabulous 3 level townhouse boasts privacy with it's own patio facing woods & stream at far end of complex.

1 of 40

Last updated June 14 at 03:45am
1 Unit Available
63 Hidden Brook Trail
63 Hidden Brook Trail, Bethel, CT
3 Bedrooms
$3,500
2302 sqft
Absolute BEST in Bethel Meadows by Toll Brothers.


1 of 9

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
17 Mountainville Rd
17 Mountainville Road, Danbury, CT
3 Bedrooms
$2,100
1589 sqft
Lease Rent to own Program details on web site www.Honeyofahome.com If you qualify would LOVE to work with you Cape Cod Style Home Sited on 1.84 Acres.

1 of 16

Last updated June 14 at 03:45am
1 Unit Available
53 Lawrence Avenue
53 Lawrence Ave, Danbury, CT
3 Bedrooms
$2,950
2248 sqft
MASKS ARE REQUIRED TO ENTER LISTING!!! Please see additional showing instructions on listing. Wonderful Timber Oak Complex conveniently located near shopping, schools, 84. Condo will be professionally cleaned throughout.

Verified

1 of 38

Last updated June 14 at 04:14am
34 Units Available
1 Kennedy Flats
1 Kennedy Ave, Danbury, CT
Studio
$1,478
568 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,580
860 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,972
1118 sqft
This property offers clean and modern apartments with in-unit laundry facilities and energy-efficient appliances. Situated in an ideal location for both shopping and dining. On-site facilities include a gym, pool and clubhouse.
Verified

1 of 14

Last updated June 13 at 09:40pm
$
19 Units Available
The Point at Still River
2 Mountainview Ter, Danbury, CT
1 Bedroom
$1,580
820 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,799
1215 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,115
1396 sqft
Bay windows, gourmet kitchens and patios are included with one-, two- and three-bedroom apartments situated along the Still River and within walking distance to historic Main Street.

1 of 35

Last updated June 14 at 03:45am
1 Unit Available
129 New Road
129 New Road, Fairfield County, CT
4 Bedrooms
$4,600
3796 sqft
Captivating 4 bedroom, 3.5 bathroom, 3,800 sq ft colonial in one of Ridgefield's best locations -- only moments away from Route 7! Come and see this impeccable home with hardwood floors throughout.

1 of 5

Last updated June 14 at 03:45am
1 Unit Available
114 west Street
114 West Street, Danbury, CT
2 Bedrooms
$1,800
1554 sqft
single family home for rent. tenant must fill out rental application, references, credit provided by applicant. 1st months rent and 2 months security dep.

1 of 17

Last updated June 14 at 03:45am
1 Unit Available
66 Stetson Place
66 Stetson Place, Danbury, CT
2 Bedrooms
$2,000
1452 sqft
Desirable 2 Bedroom Townhouse in the Stetson Place community. The tiled spacious foyer welcomes you into this like-new townhouse. The modern floor plan is open and airy.

1 of 19

Last updated June 14 at 03:45am
1 Unit Available
25 Dairy Farm Drive
25 Dairy Farm Drive, Fairfield County, CT
4 Bedrooms
$2,900
2498 sqft
Great location only minutes to both Exit 8 and Exit 9, I-84, and near Costco, Home Depot, Lowes, Target and Walmart stores. Wonderful 4BR home with an additional Study/exercise Rm. Attached 2 car garage on a cul-de-sac.

1 of 35

Last updated June 14 at 03:45am
1 Unit Available
22 Ashbee Lane
22 Ashbee Lane, Fairfield County, CT
5 Bedrooms
$4,450
4368 sqft
INCREDIBLE Opportunity to Break Away and Rent this Stunning Colonial which is Resting on a Manicured, Level Lot Surrounded by Leafy Trees, Beautiful Gardens and Stone Walls.

1 of 40

Last updated June 14 at 03:45am
1 Unit Available
26 Eden Hill Road
26 Eden Hill Road, Fairfield County, CT
5 Bedrooms
$7,500
5194 sqft
Beautiful French style 5 Bedroom 4.5 Bathroom Colonial home with elegance and style. This home is a Williamsburg reproduction by Hoffman & Hawk. This home is located on 7.53 level acres located in the Hattertown district of Newtown.

Verified

1 of 8

Last updated June 14 at 01:13am
7 Units Available
Mayfair Square
71 Mayfair Square Road, Danbury, CT
2 Bedrooms
$2,675
2106 sqft
Modern townhome apartments feature a resort-style pool, a gym, and an Internet cafe. Within the apartments are hardwood floors, stainless-steel appliances, walk-in closets, and private entries. Near I-84 and Danbury Fair Mall.
Verified

1 of 22

Last updated June 13 at 09:40pm
5 Units Available
Willow Grove
101 Avalon Lake Rd, Danbury, CT
1 Bedroom
$1,890
1095 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,135
1330 sqft
Spacious, modern units in a community with pool and full-service gym. Granite counters, stainless steel appliances, and private patios. Close to several excellent dining options, including Della Francesca and Molly Darcy's Irish Pub.

1 of 17

Last updated June 14 at 03:46am
1 Unit Available
168 Finch Road
168 Finch Rd, Westchester County, NY
4 Bedrooms
$7,500
3431 sqft
Amazing property and location on North Salem trail system.

1 of 26

Last updated June 14 at 03:46am
1 Unit Available
59 Old Oscaleta Road
59 Old Oscaleta Road, Westchester County, NY
6 Bedrooms
$20,000
6000 sqft
HERALDING THE GOLDEN AGE - Long drive to sixteen, glorious estate acres with rolling lawns, ancient trees and old stone walls. The rich architecture of the 1920 s handsomely updated.

1 of 31

Last updated June 14 at 03:45am
1 Unit Available
26 Arrowhead Place
26 Arrowhead Place, Ridgefield, CT
4 Bedrooms
$10,000
3855 sqft
WALKTO EVERYTHING THE VILLAGE HAS TO OFFER - 5-star restaurants, boutique shopping, fitness studios, Ballard Park, Prospector Theater, Ridgefield Playhouse & more! Incredible opportunity to rent this beautifully FURNISHED home in a fabulous cul de

1 of 19

Last updated June 14 at 03:45am
1 Unit Available
224 Ridgebury Road
224 Ridgebury Road, Fairfield County, CT
5 Bedrooms
$4,000
3548 sqft
Charming Farmhouse on 7.46 acres with magnificent views and sunsets overlooking miles.

1 of 33

Last updated June 14 at 03:45am
1 Unit Available
8 Oak Branch Drive
8 Oak Lane, Fairfield County, CT
2 Bedrooms
$2,800
1754 sqft
This is the stylish townhouse you have been waiting for! Light and breezy, with an open floor plan - perfect for entertaining, or just easy living.

1 of 38

Last updated June 14 at 03:45am
1 Unit Available
65 Woodlawn Drive
65 Woodlawn Drive, Ridgefield, CT
4 Bedrooms
$7,500
3780 sqft
Dream Rental! Located at the end of a quiet culdesac close to town, this gorgeous 4 BR expanded Cape is fantastic! Prepare to be amazed by the gorgeous open kitchen dining area that leads into the family room with fireplace.

1 of 20

Last updated June 14 at 03:45am
1 Unit Available
225 Peaceable Street
225 Peaceable Street, Fairfield County, CT
1 Bedroom
$1,500
744 sqft
Available immediately. Charming and fully renovated studio apartment with private entrance above a detached garage of a single family home on scenic Peaceable Street. Top location, private setting, and picturesque pond view.

1 of 11

Last updated June 14 at 03:45am
1 Unit Available
59 Prospect Street
59 Prospect Street, Ridgefield, CT
3 Bedrooms
$4,000
1867 sqft
Move right into this absolutely beautiful and pristine unit in sought after Wisteria Gardens in downtown Ridgefield.
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with garage in Bethel, CT

Bethel apartments with garages are sometimes more expensive than other options. However, they may make more financial sense in the long run.

Weather, break-ins, and daily struggles to find a space can take a toll financially and physically. Remember that even cities in mild climates experience issues like salt air, tornadoes, hail, falling branches from storms, and other issues.

It’s also possible to score an auto insurance reduction if you park in a garage. Ask your insurance provider about any deals or discounts that could trim money off the cost of your monthly bill.

Before signing a lease, ask the landlord or property manager about any restrictions on garage use. It’s important to know if there are enough spaces for tenants and visitors and what happens if the garage is full. If you’re moving into an apartment inside a home, ask about any conditions on its use and if storage is allowed.

