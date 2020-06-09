647 Clarendon Drive

Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters pet friendly 24hr maintenance pool extra storage

Unit Amenities extra storage granite counters patio / balcony Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly pool 24hr maintenance

See yourself in this beautiful 4 bedroom, 3 bathrooms home in a growing new community. This 2 story home is well arranged with two living spaces & large eat in kitchen with granite countertops. Excellent pantry storage is hidden out of the way. Large slider glass door opens to an extended patio & fully fenced yard. Plenty of space in the basement for future expansion or additional storage. Community pool just a short walk away and future park at the end of the street provides convenient family fun. Enjoy a morning coffee or end the day relaxing on the back patio. Don't miss this opportunity to make this home yours!



Contact our leasing agent for more information! Professionally managed by Pathlight Property Management, the exclusive property manager for Home Partners of America, offering excellent customer service, 24/7 emergency maintenance service, online application and payments, and pet-friendly options. HOA occupancy restrictions may apply. We care about your health and safety as well as the community during the COVID-19 crisis. Even when using a self-showing option, please comply with all local directives and orders aimed at reducing exposure. When touring any home, please take necessary precautions with frequently touched surfaces and objects (for example, counters, light switches, doorknobs and cabinet handles) to help reduce the potential spread of COVID-19, per measures recommended at www.cdc.gov



The information contained herein has been obtained through sources deemed reliable but cannot be guaranteed as to its accuracy. Any information of special interest should be verified with Pathlight Property Management.

**ALERT: If you see an ad for this home on Craigslist, please notify our office. We do not advertise any of our homes on Craigslist and it is likely fraud.**

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.