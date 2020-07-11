/
apartments with washer dryer
171 Apartments for rent in Welby, CO with washer-dryer
Last updated July 11 at 12:39am
9 Units Available
South Thornton
Oxford Pointe Apartments
300 Russell Blvd, Thornton, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,200
650 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,411
860 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Recently renovated apartments with granite countertops, hardwood floors, in-unit laundry and walk-in closets. Amenities include swimming pool, playground, BBQ and internet access. Pet-friendly. E-payments available.
Last updated July 11 at 12:41am
6 Units Available
South Thornton
Sunset Peak Apartments
475 Russell Blvd, Thornton, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,155
596 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,545
946 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,620
1166 sqft
Welcome to Sunset Peak Apartment Homes where the term “community” means everything. Lease today and discover the best of Thornton. We are currently open by appointment only. Please contact us for an appointment.
Last updated July 11 at 12:40am
6 Units Available
South Thornton
AVENS POINT
8901 Grant St, Thornton, CO
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,295
800 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,500
1118 sqft
Recently renovated apartments feature gorgeous views of Denver and the Rocky Mountains. Large apartments and lofts with W/D in unit, cozy fireplace, dishwasher, and huge closets. Quiet, pet-friendly community.
Last updated July 10 at 04:48pm
2 Units Available
South Thornton
Sierra Vista
9440 Hoffman Way, Thornton, CO
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,265
800 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,650
960 sqft
Near many nature trails along the Rocky Mountains in Thornton. Quaint 1-3 bedroom apartments feature wood flooring and walk in closets. Located near Downtown Boulder and Denver and a wide array of shopping and dining options. Residents particularly enjoy the onsite pool, playground, and BBQ area.
Last updated February 5 at 07:21pm
19 Units Available
Village on Cypress
8901 Colorado Blvd, Thornton, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,199
690 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,379
813 sqft
Welcome to Village on Cypress! Our beautiful community features upscale one- and two-bedroom apartments in Thornton, CO. Our spacious apartment homes boast wood style flooring, large windows, and a private patio or balcony.
Last updated July 10 at 05:04pm
1 Unit Available
South Thornton
9220 Ciancio Street
9220 Ciancio Street, Thornton, CO
3 Bedrooms
$1,985
1100 sqft
9220 Ciancio Street Available 08/10/20 Remodeled Ranch in Quiet Neighborhood with Giant Garage! - Remodeled Ranch in Quiet Neighborhood with GIANT Garage! Beautiful hardwood floors throughout the main living floor with vintage gas fireplace.
Last updated July 10 at 05:05pm
1 Unit Available
8853 Colorado Blvd Unit 204
8853 Colorado Boulevard, Thornton, CO
2 Bedrooms
$1,440
700 sqft
Updated 2BD, 1BA Thornton Condo with Washer/Dryer and Large Balcony - New flooring throughout. Wood burning fireplace in living room and storage unit off the balcony. Easy access to I-25. Schedule a tour at keyrenterdenver.
Results within 5 miles of Welby
Last updated July 11 at 12:41am
72 Units Available
Five Points
Alexan Arapahoe Square
550 Park Avenue West, Denver, CO
Studio
$1,520
543 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,632
815 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,400
1125 sqft
Alexan Arapahoe Square is bringing a fresh new living experience to downtown Denver in one of the most up-and-coming neighborhoods in Colorado.
Last updated July 11 at 12:41am
44 Units Available
Northglenn
Haven 124 at Eastlake Station
12255 Claude Ct, Northglenn, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,360
781 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,601
1059 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,034
1328 sqft
Just a few minutes from Downtown Metro Detroit. A short walk to N Line train lines. Spacious one-, two- or three-bedroom floor plans. Wood-style flooring, open floor plans and stunning amenities.
Last updated July 11 at 12:40am
62 Units Available
Five Points
Alexan20th
2080 California Street, Denver, CO
Studio
$1,550
535 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,749
780 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,330
1115 sqft
Alexan 20th Street Station is a brand new, never lived in, apartment community in the heart of downtown Denver.
Last updated July 11 at 12:40am
27 Units Available
Magnolia Ridge
12220 Colorado Blvd, Thornton, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,250
688 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,510
1039 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,890
858 sqft
Fireplaces and air conditioning in apartments. Maintenance and manager on site. Playground and pools available. Less than half a mile from the restaurants and stores in Mission Trace North Shopping Center. Minutes from I-25.
Last updated July 11 at 12:40am
33 Units Available
Elyria Swansea
Block 32 at RiNo
3200 Brighton Blvd., Denver, CO
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,412
742 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,840
1094 sqft
Welcome to Block 32 at RiNo! We offer beautiful studio, one-, and two-bedroom Denver apartments for rent in the vibrant and energetic River North Arts District, known for its creative energy and urban flair.
Last updated July 11 at 12:40am
24 Units Available
Northglenn
Regatta
10500 Irma Dr, Northglenn, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,279
696 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,600
1016 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,129
1220 sqft
On-site media center and theater. Easy access to Downtown Denver, the Northwest Tech Corridor, and the Denver International Airport through I-25 and other major roads. Many nature trails pass near property. Close to Coors Field and Pepsi Center.
Last updated July 11 at 12:40am
22 Units Available
Five Points
2020 Lawrence
2020 Lawrence St, Denver, CO
Studio
$1,364
475 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,470
833 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,926
1145 sqft
Fantastic views of the mountains with excellent access to area amenities. Beautiful architecture with modern appliances, energy efficient designs, and even solar power. Rooftop lounge and fitness center available.
Last updated July 11 at 12:40am
14 Units Available
Downtown Denver
Skyline 1801
1801 Arapahoe St, Denver, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,420
588 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,928
735 sqft
Modern homes come fully furnished. Units include air-conditioning and stainless steel appliances. A courtyard, coffee bar and gym are just some of the many great onsite amenities. Right near Coors Field and Market Street.
Last updated July 11 at 12:40am
16 Units Available
River North Art District
Hartley Flats
2749 Walnut St, Denver, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,540
749 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,085
933 sqft
Modern community with desirable apartments, located in the heart of Denver's River North Art District. Smoke-free units, stainless steel appliances and granite counters. Garage, gym, hot tub and on-site parking.
Last updated July 11 at 12:40am
11 Units Available
Downtown Denver
The Station at Riverfront Park
1460 Little Raven St, Denver, CO
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,450
848 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,110
1148 sqft
Luxury riverfront apartments with high-end style and resort-style amenities. Newly renovated with designer finishes and comforts like stainless steel appliances. Enjoy world-class relaxation at the pool, hot tub or yoga room.
Last updated July 11 at 12:39am
84 Units Available
Five Points
Radiant
2100 Welton Street, Denver, CO
Studio
$1,422
480 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,597
712 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,605
1211 sqft
Now Leasing! Move-in Today! Located Downtown on the Welton Corridor, Radiant will set a new standard of apartment living, with its thoughtful design, abundant amenity offering and an elevated level of service.
Last updated July 11 at 12:39am
21 Units Available
Five Points
Point 21
2131 Lawrence St, Denver, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,304
730 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,991
1178 sqft
Access to nightlife district and stadiums. Fully equipped kitchen and beautiful view of the mountains and the city. Multipurpose theatre and 24-hour fitness center.
Last updated July 11 at 12:29am
35 Units Available
River North Art District
AMLI Denargo Market
2525 Wewatta Way, Denver, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,546
697 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,117
1223 sqft
Located in the desirable RiNo District in Denver and close to the beautiful Platte River Trail. Apartments feature luxury touches like W/D in unit, dishwasher, hardwood floors and stainless steel appliances.
Last updated July 11 at 12:15am
42 Units Available
Five Points
Griffis North Union
2975 Huron Street, Denver, CO
Studio
$1,456
485 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,470
780 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,195
1158 sqft
High-end interior finishes including 12-foot ceilings, exposed ductwork, stone countertops, and stainless steel appliances. Resident clubroom with a gourmet kitchen and theater room. On the banks of the Milwaukee River.
Last updated July 11 at 12:03am
32 Units Available
Downtown Denver
AMLI Riverfront Green
1750 Little Raven Street, Denver, CO
Studio
$1,836
664 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,842
767 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,600
1257 sqft
Near I-25 and area parks, next to the Riverfront. This upscale, resort-style community offers a pool with a sundeck, a courtyard, and a gym. Pet-friendly. Updated interiors with a patio or a balcony.
Last updated July 11 at 12:39am
7 Units Available
Highpointe Park Apartments
9701 PEARL ST, Thornton, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,362
800 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,700
1050 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Well-appointed apartments in North Denver with easy access to I-25, downtown Denver, and Thornton's Highpointe District. Beautiful grounds with clubhouse, pool, and dog park. Units have hardwood floors.
Last updated July 11 at 12:39am
34 Units Available
Monaco
The Aster Town Center Apartments
3131 N Roslyn Way, Denver, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,305
700 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,810
978 sqft
1-2 bedroom units feature green finishing touches like bamboo floors, flat panel TV connectors and tankless hot water systems. All units offer stainless steel appliances, granite countertops and roomy walk-in closets.
