390 Straight Creek Drive #308 Available 05/01/20 Fully Furnished 3 Bedroom in Dillon - Fully furnished and remodeled unit right on Straight Creek! Open up your windows at night or grab a coffee on the deck of a morning and listen to the smooth sound of creek. The unit is a large 2 story almost sound proof that has the living/eating area on the main level and all living space on the second level. 3 bedrooms, 2 comprising of nice queen beds and 1 comprising of new luxury king bed. 2.5 bathrooms. 1 washer/dryer and storage room. Community hot tub next to the unit. The unit is for rent during the months of May-October with some flexibility to go shorter or year long. All utilities are included. https://tours.virtuance.com/982231



(RLNE4003379)