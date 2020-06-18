All apartments in Stratmoor
Last updated June 18 2020 at 10:10 AM

4319 Ericson Drive 1

4319 Ericson Drive · No Longer Available
Location

4319 Ericson Drive, Stratmoor, CO 80906
Stratmoor Hills

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
some paid utils
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
pet friendly
parking
dogs allowed
Mountain View Apartment for Rent - Property Id: 31216

Beautiful 2br 1bth apartment for rent located conveniently within 1 mile of Fort Carson, Pikes Peak Community College and the new shopping center on Venetucci Blvd. Spacious living room, patio out back and 6 foot fence around property make for comfortable living. The apartment has an electric stove, dishwasher and hookups for washer/dryer. Rent is $950/month with a $1,400 security deposit. Cats allowed with additional deposit.

2 parking spaces are included with the apartment with guest spaces available for guests. The apartment is available for move-in now.

Tenant pays for own electric and gas. Landlord pays for water, sewer and trash. *Pictures may differ slightly from unit available.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/31216
Property Id 31216

No Dogs Allowed

(RLNE5836451)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4319 Ericson Drive 1 have any available units?
4319 Ericson Drive 1 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Stratmoor, CO.
What amenities does 4319 Ericson Drive 1 have?
Some of 4319 Ericson Drive 1's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4319 Ericson Drive 1 currently offering any rent specials?
4319 Ericson Drive 1 isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4319 Ericson Drive 1 pet-friendly?
Yes, 4319 Ericson Drive 1 is pet friendly.
Does 4319 Ericson Drive 1 offer parking?
Yes, 4319 Ericson Drive 1 does offer parking.
Does 4319 Ericson Drive 1 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 4319 Ericson Drive 1 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 4319 Ericson Drive 1 have a pool?
No, 4319 Ericson Drive 1 does not have a pool.
Does 4319 Ericson Drive 1 have accessible units?
No, 4319 Ericson Drive 1 does not have accessible units.
Does 4319 Ericson Drive 1 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4319 Ericson Drive 1 has units with dishwashers.
Does 4319 Ericson Drive 1 have units with air conditioning?
No, 4319 Ericson Drive 1 does not have units with air conditioning.
