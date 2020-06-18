4319 Ericson Drive 1

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed pet friendly parking dogs allowed

Mountain View Apartment for Rent - Property Id: 31216



Beautiful 2br 1bth apartment for rent located conveniently within 1 mile of Fort Carson, Pikes Peak Community College and the new shopping center on Venetucci Blvd. Spacious living room, patio out back and 6 foot fence around property make for comfortable living. The apartment has an electric stove, dishwasher and hookups for washer/dryer. Rent is $950/month with a $1,400 security deposit. Cats allowed with additional deposit.



2 parking spaces are included with the apartment with guest spaces available for guests. The apartment is available for move-in now.



Tenant pays for own electric and gas. Landlord pays for water, sewer and trash. *Pictures may differ slightly from unit available.

No Dogs Allowed



