Last updated July 18 2020 at 11:49 PM

4312 Ericson Dr. - 1

4312 Ericson Drive · (719) 694-1961
Location

4312 Ericson Drive, Stratmoor, CO 80906
Stratmoor Hills

Price and availability

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 Bed · Avail. Jul 20

$895

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 748 sqft

Amenities

on-site laundry
dishwasher
pet friendly
carpet
range
oven
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
on-site laundry
LEAD BASED PAINT DISCLOSURE REQUIRED

Cute 2 bedroom 1 bathroom unit available soon! Decent sized kitchen with all major appliances and plenty of storage/counter space, coin operated laundry on property, open layout for living room and bedrooms are good sized. Located in the Harrison 2 school district, and only mins from PPCC, Fort Carson, I25, shopping, entertainment and more! *Lead Base Paint disclosure Required *Additional $50 monthly flat rate fee for water, sewage, and trash

Due to COVID-19 concerns and current state ordinance we will not be conducting in person showings at this time. Virtual tour coming soon.

Minimum qualifications for an approved application:

1)Rent: less than $1000, credit must be 620+, rent between $1001-$1600 credit must be 650+, rent $1601 and up, credit must be 690+.

(the previous 7 years of credit history is reviewed, anything prior is not taken into account).Not ALL applicants need a qualifing credit score, but the one who does qualify needs to make 2.5x the rental amount.

2) Gross monthly income needs to be 2.5x the monthly rent amount

3) Previous five years of criminal, eviction, foreclosure and bankruptcy history are taken into account and is a limiting factor for approving applications.

4) No Methamphetamine or Amphetamine convictions

5) No registered sex offenders
LEAD BASED PAINT DISCLOSURE REQUIRED

Cute 2 bedroom 1 bathroom unit available soon! This adorable unit has all brand new carpeting and is just waiting for you to call it home! Decent sized kitchen with all major appliances and plenty of storage/counter space, coin operated laundry on property, open layout for living room and bedrooms are good sized. Located in the Harrison 2 school district, and only mins from PPCC, Fort Carson, I25, shopping, entertainment and more! *Lead Base Paint disclosure Required *Additional $50 flat rate fee for water, sewage, and trash

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4312 Ericson Dr. - 1 have any available units?
4312 Ericson Dr. - 1 has a unit available for $895 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 4312 Ericson Dr. - 1 have?
Some of 4312 Ericson Dr. - 1's amenities include on-site laundry, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4312 Ericson Dr. - 1 currently offering any rent specials?
4312 Ericson Dr. - 1 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4312 Ericson Dr. - 1 pet-friendly?
Yes, 4312 Ericson Dr. - 1 is pet friendly.
Does 4312 Ericson Dr. - 1 offer parking?
No, 4312 Ericson Dr. - 1 does not offer parking.
Does 4312 Ericson Dr. - 1 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4312 Ericson Dr. - 1 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4312 Ericson Dr. - 1 have a pool?
No, 4312 Ericson Dr. - 1 does not have a pool.
Does 4312 Ericson Dr. - 1 have accessible units?
No, 4312 Ericson Dr. - 1 does not have accessible units.
Does 4312 Ericson Dr. - 1 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4312 Ericson Dr. - 1 has units with dishwashers.
Does 4312 Ericson Dr. - 1 have units with air conditioning?
No, 4312 Ericson Dr. - 1 does not have units with air conditioning.
