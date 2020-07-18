4312 Ericson Dr. - 1

Amenities

on-site laundry dishwasher pet friendly carpet range oven

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher oven range refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly on-site laundry

LEAD BASED PAINT DISCLOSURE REQUIRED



Cute 2 bedroom 1 bathroom unit available soon! Decent sized kitchen with all major appliances and plenty of storage/counter space, coin operated laundry on property, open layout for living room and bedrooms are good sized. Located in the Harrison 2 school district, and only mins from PPCC, Fort Carson, I25, shopping, entertainment and more! *Lead Base Paint disclosure Required *Additional $50 monthly flat rate fee for water, sewage, and trash



Due to COVID-19 concerns and current state ordinance we will not be conducting in person showings at this time. Virtual tour coming soon.



Minimum qualifications for an approved application:



1)Rent: less than $1000, credit must be 620+, rent between $1001-$1600 credit must be 650+, rent $1601 and up, credit must be 690+.



(the previous 7 years of credit history is reviewed, anything prior is not taken into account).Not ALL applicants need a qualifing credit score, but the one who does qualify needs to make 2.5x the rental amount.



2) Gross monthly income needs to be 2.5x the monthly rent amount



3) Previous five years of criminal, eviction, foreclosure and bankruptcy history are taken into account and is a limiting factor for approving applications.



4) No Methamphetamine or Amphetamine convictions



5) No registered sex offenders

LEAD BASED PAINT DISCLOSURE REQUIRED



Cute 2 bedroom 1 bathroom unit available soon! This adorable unit has all brand new carpeting and is just waiting for you to call it home! Decent sized kitchen with all major appliances and plenty of storage/counter space, coin operated laundry on property, open layout for living room and bedrooms are good sized. Located in the Harrison 2 school district, and only mins from PPCC, Fort Carson, I25, shopping, entertainment and more! *Lead Base Paint disclosure Required *Additional $50 flat rate fee for water, sewage, and trash