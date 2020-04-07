90 Carriage Way

Amenities

Available immediately long term & June 1 short term. Located at Gondola in Base Village, underground parking, luxury 5th floor condo. Exclusive top floor studio, one of only two in all of Capitol Peak.Vaulted ceilings, big dormer windows, separate alcove for sleeping, gas fireplace, its own W/D, gracious deck. Recently updated with new art, lighting, rug, bedding. Views of Mt. Daly and slice of Sam's Knob. Located in the building with Capitol Peak's fitness room & spa. Immediately off elevator, which also connects to underground parking. Easy access to gondola, Base Village Plaza. Concierge services available for a fee, ex. pre-arrival shopping requests, restaurant & entertainment reservations. Ski locker, pool table room, hot tubs.June Monthly$3900/July Monthly$4500/August Monthly$4500