Last updated April 7 2020 at 4:08 AM

90 Carriage Way

90 Carriage Way · (614) 804-1854
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

90 Carriage Way, Snowmass Village, CO 81615

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

Studio

Unit 0 Bed · Avail. now

$3,900

Click to see floorplan

Studio · 1 Bath · 423 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
parking
recently renovated
gym
elevator
concierge
Unit Amenities
fireplace
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
concierge
elevator
gym
parking
pool table
hot tub
Available immediately long term & June 1 short term. Located at Gondola in Base Village, underground parking, luxury 5th floor condo. Exclusive top floor studio, one of only two in all of Capitol Peak.Vaulted ceilings, big dormer windows, separate alcove for sleeping, gas fireplace, its own W/D, gracious deck. Recently updated with new art, lighting, rug, bedding. Views of Mt. Daly and slice of Sam's Knob. Located in the building with Capitol Peak's fitness room & spa. Immediately off elevator, which also connects to underground parking. Easy access to gondola, Base Village Plaza. Concierge services available for a fee, ex. pre-arrival shopping requests, restaurant & entertainment reservations. Ski locker, pool table room, hot tubs.June Monthly$3900/July Monthly$4500/August Monthly$4500

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 90 Carriage Way have any available units?
90 Carriage Way has a unit available for $3,900 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 90 Carriage Way have?
Some of 90 Carriage Way's amenities include patio / balcony, parking, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 90 Carriage Way currently offering any rent specials?
90 Carriage Way isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 90 Carriage Way pet-friendly?
No, 90 Carriage Way is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Snowmass Village.
Does 90 Carriage Way offer parking?
Yes, 90 Carriage Way does offer parking.
Does 90 Carriage Way have units with washers and dryers?
No, 90 Carriage Way does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 90 Carriage Way have a pool?
No, 90 Carriage Way does not have a pool.
Does 90 Carriage Way have accessible units?
No, 90 Carriage Way does not have accessible units.
Does 90 Carriage Way have units with dishwashers?
No, 90 Carriage Way does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 90 Carriage Way have units with air conditioning?
No, 90 Carriage Way does not have units with air conditioning.
