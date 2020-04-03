2076 Faraway Road

Amenities

This beauty in the Ridge Run neighborhood has the perfect private setting nestled in an Aspen grove. Very comfortable and well equipped home for a large family gathering with two living areas, a large kitchen with double ovens, and a outdoor deck with built in hot tub and gas grill. You will enjoy skiing directly to the residence from the top of the Two Creeks area via the West Fork Run. Ski out access is indirect and intermediate as you may walk up the hill, back to the West Fork Run, or walk down the street to the Powerline Trail back to the West Fork Run. Great home to build Snowmass memories!