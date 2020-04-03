All apartments in Snowmass Village
2076 Faraway Road

2076 Faraway Road · (970) 987-1450
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

2076 Faraway Road, Snowmass Village, CO 81615

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

4 Bedrooms

Unit 4 Bed · Avail. now

$8,500

Click to see floorplan

4 Bed · 5 Bath · 3800 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
garage
hot tub
fireplace
bbq/grill
oven
Unit Amenities
fireplace
oven
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
parking
bbq/grill
garage
hot tub
This beauty in the Ridge Run neighborhood has the perfect private setting nestled in an Aspen grove. Very comfortable and well equipped home for a large family gathering with two living areas, a large kitchen with double ovens, and a outdoor deck with built in hot tub and gas grill. You will enjoy skiing directly to the residence from the top of the Two Creeks area via the West Fork Run. Ski out access is indirect and intermediate as you may walk up the hill, back to the West Fork Run, or walk down the street to the Powerline Trail back to the West Fork Run. Great home to build Snowmass memories!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 3 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2076 Faraway Road have any available units?
2076 Faraway Road has a unit available for $8,500 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 2076 Faraway Road have?
Some of 2076 Faraway Road's amenities include patio / balcony, garage, and hot tub. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2076 Faraway Road currently offering any rent specials?
2076 Faraway Road isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2076 Faraway Road pet-friendly?
No, 2076 Faraway Road is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Snowmass Village.
Does 2076 Faraway Road offer parking?
Yes, 2076 Faraway Road does offer parking.
Does 2076 Faraway Road have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2076 Faraway Road does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2076 Faraway Road have a pool?
No, 2076 Faraway Road does not have a pool.
Does 2076 Faraway Road have accessible units?
No, 2076 Faraway Road does not have accessible units.
Does 2076 Faraway Road have units with dishwashers?
No, 2076 Faraway Road does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2076 Faraway Road have units with air conditioning?
No, 2076 Faraway Road does not have units with air conditioning.
