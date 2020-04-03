All apartments in Snowmass Village
144 Meadow Road
Last updated April 3 2020 at 2:17 PM

144 Meadow Road

144 Meadow Road · (970) 987-1450
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

144 Meadow Road, Snowmass Village, CO 81615

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

5 Bedrooms

Unit 5 Bed · Avail. now

$15,000

Click to see floorplan

5 Bed · 4 Bath · 3177 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
garage
hot tub
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
parking
garage
hot tub
This is the perfect home for a family or large group getaway to beautiful Snowmass Village for a ski or summer vacation. Located on the sunny side of Snowmass Village and directly on the complimentary shuttle that comes by every half an hour to take you to the slopes in the winter, or free concerts, weekly rodeo and other activities in the summer! This cozy home has everything you need for the perfect vacation: gas log fireplace, fully equipped kitchen, flat screen TVs in bedrooms, hot tub on site, and spectacular views. The configuration is flexible- rent the residence as a four bedroom home which reflected in the rates sleeping up to 11 people. Or, for an additional $175/night rent the locked off apartment in the lower level consisting of another bedroom, full bath and living space w

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 4 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 144 Meadow Road have any available units?
144 Meadow Road has a unit available for $15,000 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 144 Meadow Road have?
Some of 144 Meadow Road's amenities include patio / balcony, garage, and hot tub. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 144 Meadow Road currently offering any rent specials?
144 Meadow Road isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 144 Meadow Road pet-friendly?
No, 144 Meadow Road is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Snowmass Village.
Does 144 Meadow Road offer parking?
Yes, 144 Meadow Road does offer parking.
Does 144 Meadow Road have units with washers and dryers?
No, 144 Meadow Road does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 144 Meadow Road have a pool?
No, 144 Meadow Road does not have a pool.
Does 144 Meadow Road have accessible units?
No, 144 Meadow Road does not have accessible units.
Does 144 Meadow Road have units with dishwashers?
No, 144 Meadow Road does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 144 Meadow Road have units with air conditioning?
No, 144 Meadow Road does not have units with air conditioning.
