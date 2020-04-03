All apartments in Snowmass Village
Find more places like 126 Bridge Lane.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Snowmass Village, CO
/
126 Bridge Lane
Last updated April 3 2020 at 2:17 PM

126 Bridge Lane

126 Bridge Lane · (970) 923-5860 ext. 203
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Snowmass Village
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Luxury Places
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

126 Bridge Lane, Snowmass Village, CO 81615

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

5 Bedrooms

Unit Chill Out · Avail. now

$2,450

Click to see floorplan

5 Bed · 6 Bath · 3699 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
garage
hot tub
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
parking
garage
hot tub
Luxury 5 bedroom + office, 5.5 bath homeIndirect ski access: 250 yards to Adams Avenue50'' TV in the main living room, 40'' TV in the kitchenSpectacular viewsTwo large decksTwo car garage3,700 sq. ftPrivate outdoor hot tubThis magnificent, newly re-decorated home is located 250 yards from Adams Avenue, providing indirect ski access to Snowmass Mountain. This 5 bedroom Snowmass luxury property is decorated entirely in an Alpine castle style with rich colors and fabrics, beautiful woodwork and furniture, enticing you to stay home and relax after a day playing in the mountains.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 4 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 126 Bridge Lane have any available units?
126 Bridge Lane has a unit available for $2,450 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 126 Bridge Lane have?
Some of 126 Bridge Lane's amenities include patio / balcony, garage, and hot tub. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 126 Bridge Lane currently offering any rent specials?
126 Bridge Lane isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 126 Bridge Lane pet-friendly?
No, 126 Bridge Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Snowmass Village.
Does 126 Bridge Lane offer parking?
Yes, 126 Bridge Lane does offer parking.
Does 126 Bridge Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 126 Bridge Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 126 Bridge Lane have a pool?
No, 126 Bridge Lane does not have a pool.
Does 126 Bridge Lane have accessible units?
No, 126 Bridge Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 126 Bridge Lane have units with dishwashers?
No, 126 Bridge Lane does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 126 Bridge Lane have units with air conditioning?
No, 126 Bridge Lane does not have units with air conditioning.
Have a question for 126 Bridge Lane?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Similar Pages

Snowmass Village 1 BedroomsSnowmass Village 2 Bedrooms
Snowmass Village Apartments with ParkingSnowmass Village Apartments with Pool
Snowmass Village Luxury Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Glenwood Springs, COAvon, CO
Basalt, COAspen, CO
New Castle, CO

Apartments Near Colleges

Colorado Mountain College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity