126 Bridge Lane

Amenities

patio / balcony garage hot tub fireplace

Unit Amenities fireplace patio / balcony Property Amenities parking garage hot tub

Luxury 5 bedroom + office, 5.5 bath homeIndirect ski access: 250 yards to Adams Avenue50'' TV in the main living room, 40'' TV in the kitchenSpectacular viewsTwo large decksTwo car garage3,700 sq. ftPrivate outdoor hot tubThis magnificent, newly re-decorated home is located 250 yards from Adams Avenue, providing indirect ski access to Snowmass Mountain. This 5 bedroom Snowmass luxury property is decorated entirely in an Alpine castle style with rich colors and fabrics, beautiful woodwork and furniture, enticing you to stay home and relax after a day playing in the mountains.