All apartments in Snowmass Village
Find more places like 115 Blue Spruce Lane.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Snowmass Village, CO
/
115 Blue Spruce Lane
Last updated April 3 2020 at 2:17 PM

115 Blue Spruce Lane

115 Blue Spruce Lane · (970) 923-5860 ext. 203
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Snowmass Village
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Luxury Places
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

115 Blue Spruce Lane, Snowmass Village, CO 81615

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

6 Bedrooms

Unit Blue Spruce Manor · Avail. now

$6,050

Click to see floorplan

6 Bed · 7 Bath · 5743 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
hot tub
fireplace
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
garage
hot tub
Luxury 6 bedroom, 6 1/2 bathroomSki-in/Ski-out to Two CreeksStone and timber finishes with an Old World European influenceGourmet kitchen with two Sub-Zero refrigerators, 6 burner Viking stove and two dishwashersLiving room with wood burning fireplace, hardwood floors, 40'' TVDen with 36'' TV and gas fireplaceBeautiful dining area that seats 10Beautiful custom built home with 6 bedrooms, 6 1/2 bathrooms located in a private setting with over 2 acres and an abundance of grand Aspen and Spruce trees. Direct ski access to Two Creeks makes this elegant house perfect for your family ski vacation.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 4 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 115 Blue Spruce Lane have any available units?
115 Blue Spruce Lane has a unit available for $6,050 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 115 Blue Spruce Lane have?
Some of 115 Blue Spruce Lane's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 115 Blue Spruce Lane currently offering any rent specials?
115 Blue Spruce Lane isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 115 Blue Spruce Lane pet-friendly?
No, 115 Blue Spruce Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Snowmass Village.
Does 115 Blue Spruce Lane offer parking?
Yes, 115 Blue Spruce Lane does offer parking.
Does 115 Blue Spruce Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 115 Blue Spruce Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 115 Blue Spruce Lane have a pool?
No, 115 Blue Spruce Lane does not have a pool.
Does 115 Blue Spruce Lane have accessible units?
No, 115 Blue Spruce Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 115 Blue Spruce Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 115 Blue Spruce Lane has units with dishwashers.
Does 115 Blue Spruce Lane have units with air conditioning?
No, 115 Blue Spruce Lane does not have units with air conditioning.
Have a question for 115 Blue Spruce Lane?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Similar Pages

Snowmass Village 1 BedroomsSnowmass Village 2 Bedrooms
Snowmass Village Apartments with ParkingSnowmass Village Apartments with Pool
Snowmass Village Luxury Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Glenwood Springs, COAvon, CO
Basalt, COAspen, CO
New Castle, CO

Apartments Near Colleges

Colorado Mountain College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity