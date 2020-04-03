115 Blue Spruce Lane

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities parking garage hot tub

Luxury 6 bedroom, 6 1/2 bathroomSki-in/Ski-out to Two CreeksStone and timber finishes with an Old World European influenceGourmet kitchen with two Sub-Zero refrigerators, 6 burner Viking stove and two dishwashersLiving room with wood burning fireplace, hardwood floors, 40'' TVDen with 36'' TV and gas fireplaceBeautiful dining area that seats 10Beautiful custom built home with 6 bedrooms, 6 1/2 bathrooms located in a private setting with over 2 acres and an abundance of grand Aspen and Spruce trees. Direct ski access to Two Creeks makes this elegant house perfect for your family ski vacation.