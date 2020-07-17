All apartments in Silverthorne
126 Allegra Lane
Last updated July 17 2020 at 10:49 AM

126 Allegra Lane

126 Allegra Lane · (970) 468-9137
Location

126 Allegra Lane, Silverthorne, CO 80498

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 126 Allegra Lane · Avail. Nov 1

$3,500

3 Bed · 3.5 Bath

Amenities

in unit laundry
garage
walk in closets
fireplace
bathtub
range
126 Allegra Lane Available 11/01/20 Winter Seasonal- 126 Allegra Lane - This spacious, well maintained town home has 3 bedroom and 3.5 bathrooms, a two car garage and incredible views of the Gore Range out the front door and the Blue River out the back. The master bedroom has a king size bed, walk-in closet and and extra large bathroom with double sinks, separate over sized bath tub and walk-in shower. The second bedroom has a queen size bed and its own bathroom and the third has two twin beds and its own bathroom. There is also a washer and dryer and gas fireplace. Great location in Silverthorne, on rec path. Close to shopping, restaurants and easy access to I70.

NO PETS/NO SMOKING.

Available for 6 month winter seasonal rental November through April. $3,500 per month.

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE4975068)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

