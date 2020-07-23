Apartment List
Last updated July 23 2020 at 6:39 AM

15 Furnished Apartments for rent in Security-Widefield, CO

Furnished apartments in Security-Widefield can save you a ton of time, money and stress. Finding a furnished apartment requires some research to find the right situation... Read Guide >

1 of 1

Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
7320 Sneffels Street A
7320 Sneffels Street, Security-Widefield, CO
1 Bedroom
$650
1700 sqft
Sneffels - Property Id: 150512 The listing is for one bedroom in a shared split level house (4 bedrooms/2 bathrooms). The room available is in the lower level which has a separate living space as well.
Results within 5 miles of Security-Widefield
Verified

1 of 28

Last updated July 23 at 06:28 AM
14 Units Available
Stratmoor Hills
Broadmoor Ridge Apartments
3893 Westmeadow Dr, Colorado Springs, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,276
705 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,573
865 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Just minutes from Cheyenne Meadows Park. On-site playground, pool, concierge service and dog park. A 24-hour gym, hot tub and volleyball court available. Modern interiors with hardwood floors and updated appliances.
Verified

1 of 31

Last updated July 23 at 06:28 AM
15 Units Available
Stratmoor Hills
Mountain View Apartment Homes
4085 Westmeadow Dr, Colorado Springs, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,171
615 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,352
903 sqft
Located right by Cheyenne Meadows Park and Highway 115. Stylish homes have a dishwasher, a stainless steel refrigerator and a cooking range. Residents have use of a pool, a volleyball court and a clubhouse.

1 of 27

Last updated July 23 at 06:28 AM
1 Unit Available
Broadmoor Bluffs
4355 Reginold Court
4355 Reginold Court, Colorado Springs, CO
4 Bedrooms
$2,900
4001 sqft
EXCEPTIONAL AND UNIQUE HOME IN CHEYENNE MOUNTAIN SCHOOL DISTRICT 12!!! SPECTACULAR VIEWS OF CITY LIGHTS AND MOUNTAINS!!!!!! Formal Living & Dining Rooms PLUS Family Room With High Ceilings, All On Main Level! Four Bedrooms And Four Bathrooms!
Results within 10 miles of Security-Widefield
Verified

1 of 13

Last updated July 23 at 03:33 AM
10 Units Available
Stetson Hills
Enchanted Springs
3281 Divine Hts, Colorado Springs, CO
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,620
1052 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Welcome home to Enchanted Springs. Settle down in one of our one-, two-, and three-bedroom apartment homes. Enjoy a fully equipped kitchen with quartz countertops, dishwasher, breakfast bar, den/study, plush carpeting, 9ft.
Verified

1 of 20

Last updated July 23 at 03:32 AM
9 Units Available
Garden Ranch
Windtree Apartments
2530 Paragon Dr, Colorado Springs, CO
Studio
$1,060
426 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,100
694 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,445
966 sqft
Spacious apartments with nine-foot ceilings, in-unit fireplaces and private balconies. Enjoy the luxuries of a community with gym, pool, hot tub, sauna and a scenic view of the mountains. Walking distance to Pikes Peak Library.
Verified

1 of 31

Last updated July 23 at 06:28 AM
17 Units Available
Pleasant Valley
The Knolls at Sweetgrass Apartment Homes
1510 Gatehouse Cir N, Colorado Springs, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,242
741 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,395
1016 sqft
Recently updated one- and two-bedroom apartments featuring in-unit laundry plus fireplace and air conditioning. Community includes a 24-hour gym, pool, courtyard and business center. Offers convenient access to downtown Colorado Springs, multiple parks and I-25.

1 of 5

Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
Cragmoor
1206 Westmoreland Rd
1206 Westmoreland Road, Colorado Springs, CO
1 Bedroom
Ask
5 Bedrooms
$2,650
2366 sqft
This is one great house! Ranch-style home with full basement. Comfy living room with built-in gas fireplace & upgraded carpet & window coverings. Great kitchen/dining area with hardwood floors and oak cabinetry.

1 of 26

Last updated July 23 at 07:56 AM
1 Unit Available
Memorial Park
123 North Wahsatch Avenue
123 North Wahsatch Avenue, Colorado Springs, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,550
1000 sqft
Offered fully furnished for "Corporate" rental (30 night minimum, 3 months given preference). Rates are $1550/mo Sept 15 through May 15. Rate increases in summer (May 16 through Sept 14) to $1750/mo.

1 of 37

Last updated July 23 at 07:56 AM
1 Unit Available
North End
127 Wood Terrace Drive
127 Wood Terrace Drive, Colorado Springs, CO
4 Bedrooms
$4,800
1806 sqft
Offered fully furnished for "Corporate" rental (30 night minimum, 3 months given preference) Rates are $4800/mo Sep 16 through May 15, $8500/mo May 16 through Sep 15. Written lease, positive ID, and security deposit required.

1 of 10

Last updated July 23 at 07:56 AM
1 Unit Available
3335 West Pikes Peak Avenue
3335 West Pikes Peak Avenue, Colorado Springs, CO
2 Bedrooms
$2,200
1473 sqft
Offered fully furnished for "Corporate" rental (30 night minimum, 3 months given preference) Rates are $2200/mo Sep 16 through May 15, $3800/mo May 16 through Sep 15. Written lease, positive ID, and security deposit required.

1 of 19

Last updated July 23 at 07:56 AM
1 Unit Available
Old Colorado City
12 North 23rd Street, Downstairs Suite
12 North 23rd Street, Colorado Springs, CO
2 Bedrooms
$1,870
1200 sqft
Offered fully furnished for "Corporate" rental (30 night minimum, 3 months given preference) Rates are $1870/mo Sep 16 through May 15, $2450/mo May 16 through Sep 15. Written lease, positive ID, and security deposit required.

1 of 23

Last updated July 23 at 06:28 AM
1 Unit Available
Old Colorado City
2722 W Pikes Peak Avenue
2722 West Pikes Peak Avenue, Colorado Springs, CO
3 Bedrooms
$2,800
1330 sqft
In the heart of Old Colorado City, walking distance to all the bars and restaurants. Gourmet kitchen, with an open floor plan leading into the dining and living room. Lots of windows bringing in natural light.

1 of 11

Last updated July 23 at 06:28 AM
1 Unit Available
Broadmoor
1630 Cheyenne Boulevard
1630 Cheyenne Boulevard, Colorado Springs, CO
2 Bedrooms
$2,200
2832 sqft
Internet, trash/recycling and utilities included in rent. Furnished 2 bedroom / 2 bathroom house for rent 1 month min rental.

1 of 11

Last updated April 4 at 06:18 AM
1 Unit Available
Venetian Village
2627 Wood Avenue
2627 Wood Avenue, Colorado Springs, CO
2 Bedrooms
$1,700
1103 sqft
Fully Furnished, internet included! Perfect for a Corporate Rental. Charming turn of the century home located near Penrose Hospital and downtown.
City Guide for Security-Widefield, CO

Ranked the second best small metro area in the nation for telecommuting in 2013, Security-Widefield, Colorado boasts the amenities of a big city while maintaining small town appeal.

If you want that Mayberry feel, but aren't willing to forego the luxury of boutique shopping and fine cuisine, you'll find all that and more in this quaint town bordering the limits of bigger cities like Colorado Springs. Likewise, there's something to suit all tastes if you dig IKEA more than one-of-a-kind boutiques, or if you prefer the endless soup and salad at Olive Garden over fancy four star joints. See more

What to keep in mind when looking for furnished apartments in Security-Widefield, CO

Furnished apartments in Security-Widefield can save you a ton of time, money and stress. Finding a furnished apartment requires some research to find the right situation for you. Some furnished spaces are short-term rentals designed for corporate stays. This could be ideal if you’re looking for some flexibility while you look around for a more permanent space and save up for furniture.

You can also look for furnished apartments in Security-Widefield as a subletter. Someone who is relocating or traveling for a short time or needs a new roommate may already have a furnished apartment ready to go.

Ask questions about the furniture before you move in. Who is responsible for repairs to the furniture? Will you have access to the furniture for the duration of your lease? It]s possible that someone who moved out of the apartment and left their roommate and furniture behind may want to collect it at a later date.

