Last updated July 23 2020 at 3:42 AM

57 1 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Security-Widefield, CO

Looking for 1 bedroom apartments in Security-Widefield offers a variety of choices and price... Read Guide >

Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
7320 Sneffels Street A
7320 Sneffels Street, Security-Widefield, CO
1 Bedroom
$650
1700 sqft
Sneffels - Property Id: 150512 The listing is for one bedroom in a shared split level house (4 bedrooms/2 bathrooms). The room available is in the lower level which has a separate living space as well.
Results within 1 mile of Security-Widefield
Last updated July 22 at 02:43 PM
14 Units Available
Mesa Ridge
7765 Pitcher Pt, Fountain, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,175
671 sqft
A higher standard of apartment home living is waiting for you at Mesa Ridge Apartments in Fountain, Colorado on the southern edge of Colorado Springs. Beauty and convenience combine at Mesa Ridge Apartments, placing everything you need within reach.
Results within 5 miles of Security-Widefield
Last updated July 23 at 12:40 AM
16 Units Available
Broadmoor Bluffs
Cheyenne Crossing
640 Wycliffe Dr, Colorado Springs, CO
1 Bedroom
$994
600 sqft
One- and two-bedroom floor plans offer modern kitchens, vaulted ceilings, fireplaces, walk-in closets, in-unit laundry and patio or balcony. Pet-friendly community with pool, gym and sauna. Easy access to Highway 115 and I-25.
Last updated July 23 at 03:32 AM
27 Units Available
Gateway Park
Bellaire Ranch
4275 Sanders Vw, Colorado Springs, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,030
720 sqft
Come home to Bellaire Ranch apartments for rent in Colorado Springs, Colorado and discover an inviting community that will suit any lifestyle. We offer comfort, convenience and style in a picturesque setting.
Last updated July 23 at 12:09 AM
12 Units Available
Spring Creek
Mountain Ridge
2605 Verde Dr, Colorado Springs, CO
1 Bedroom
$875
600 sqft
Just off I-25 with fantastic views. Near Fort Carson Military Base. Updates include washer and dryer hookup, walk-in closets and modern appliances. On-site pool, playground and gym provided. Dogs and cats welcomed.
Last updated July 23 at 02:25 AM
15 Units Available
Stratmoor Hills
Mountain View Apartment Homes
4085 Westmeadow Dr, Colorado Springs, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,171
615 sqft
Located right by Cheyenne Meadows Park and Highway 115. Stylish homes have a dishwasher, a stainless steel refrigerator and a cooking range. Residents have use of a pool, a volleyball court and a clubhouse.
Last updated July 23 at 03:32 AM
5 Units Available
Park Hill
Grand View
2505 E Pikes Peak Ave, Colorado Springs, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,120
710 sqft
Situated close to Printers Way and E Bijou Street. Modern apartment homes with quality kitchen appliances, a fireplace, and carpeting. Community features a playground, pool, hot tub, and basketball court.
Last updated July 23 at 03:32 AM
7 Units Available
Park Hill
Copper Stone
2827 E Pikes Peak Ave, Colorado Springs, CO
1 Bedroom
$925
700 sqft
Copper Stone Apartment Homes is ready to provide you an apartment in Colorado Springs, CO, that’s stylish, relaxing, and full of top-notch amenities.
Last updated July 23 at 02:25 AM
14 Units Available
Stratmoor Hills
Broadmoor Ridge Apartments
3893 Westmeadow Dr, Colorado Springs, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,276
705 sqft
Just minutes from Cheyenne Meadows Park. On-site playground, pool, concierge service and dog park. A 24-hour gym, hot tub and volleyball court available. Modern interiors with hardwood floors and updated appliances.
Last updated July 23 at 03:32 AM
$
17 Units Available
Cheyenne Hills
Bonterra Lakeside Apartments
890 Quail Lake Cir, Colorado Springs, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,368
880 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Bonterra Lakeside Apartments in Colorado Springs. View photos, descriptions and more!
Last updated July 23 at 12:39 AM
73 Units Available
Stratton Meadows
Sienna Place
1698 Lenmar Drive, Colorado Springs, CO
1 Bedroom
$869
560 sqft
Special! Rest of May rent free on 1x1 move in by May 15th. ½ off application and admin fees for May move ins. Ask about preleasing specials. Limited time offer.
Last updated July 23 at 12:10 AM
7 Units Available
Park Hill
The Willows At Printers Park Apartment
2205 Willow Tree Grove, Colorado Springs, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,170
682 sqft
Great location, close to shopping and restaurants of Colorado Springs. Units feature laundry, dishwasher, and patio or balcony. Luxurious community has playground, 24-hour maintenance and parking garage.
Last updated July 23 at 12:38 AM
6 Units Available
Rustic Hills
The Emory Apartments
930 N Murray Blvd, Colorado Springs, CO
1 Bedroom
$875
542 sqft
Recently renovated units boast patios and balconies. Take advantage of 24-hour, on-site laundry and 24-hour maintenance. Across the street from Mitchell High School and the shops of Citadel Crossing.
Last updated July 22 at 06:07 PM
3 Units Available
Eastborough
Village At Lionstone
255 Lionstone Dr, Colorado Springs, CO
1 Bedroom
$925
720 sqft
Well-appointed units with ceiling fans, coat closets, pass-through kitchens, multiple walk-in closets and double sinks with vanity lighting. In a quiet setting near Maplewood Elementary School.
Last updated July 23 at 12:18 AM
3 Units Available
Eastborough
The Grove
3985 E Bijou St, Colorado Springs, CO
1 Bedroom
$925
563 sqft
Close to N Academy Blvd and Roosevelt Park. Apartments include stainless steel kitchen appliances, a fireplace, granite counters, and carpeting. Community offers a pool, dog park, and clubhouse.
Last updated July 23 at 02:26 AM
2 Units Available
Knob Hill
Pikes Place on San Miguel
3717 E San Miguel St, Colorado Springs, CO
1 Bedroom
$885
625 sqft
Our office is OPEN and we are here for you! Contact us today to schedule a tour or take advantage of our online leasing options including virtual tours and live video chat.
Last updated July 23 at 12:04 AM
3 Units Available
Broadmoor
25 Broadmoor
25 Sommerlyn Rd, Colorado Springs, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,100
655 sqft
Cozy Colorado Springs apartments overlook meticulously manicured gardens. Air conditioning, ceiling fans and large closets in modern units. On-site swimming pool and fitness center. Pet-friendly. Near Interstate 25.
Results within 10 miles of Security-Widefield
Last updated July 23 at 03:32 AM
12 Units Available
Venetian Village
Flats at Pine Cliff
4760 Rusina Rd, Colorado Springs, CO
1 Bedroom
$965
579 sqft
Make Your New Home at THE FLATS AT PINECLIFF These apartments in Colorado Springs, Colorado offer you a new and refreshing view of things.
Last updated July 23 at 03:32 AM
6 Units Available
Skyway
Sky at Bear Creek
864 Oxford Ln, Colorado Springs, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,085
610 sqft
Welcome To Sky at Bear Creek Perhaps no location in Colorado Springs is more coveted than the beautiful and prestigious Broadmoor area. Tucked away in this neighborhood with beautiful mountain views, you'll find our newly renovated apartment homes.
Last updated July 23 at 03:32 AM
12 Units Available
Old Farm
Retreat at Austin Bluffs
4675 Templeton Park Cir, Colorado Springs, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,005
720 sqft
The Retreat at Austin Bluffs Apartment Homes in Colorado Springs, Colorado provides comfortable living in the perfect location, allowing you to take advantage of all that this amazing city has to offer.
Last updated July 23 at 12:17 AM
3 Units Available
Garden Ranch
Residence at Austin Bluffs
3555 Westwood Blvd, Colorado Springs, CO
1 Bedroom
$929
516 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Residence at Austin Bluffs in Colorado Springs. View photos, descriptions and more!
Last updated July 23 at 12:07 AM
21 Units Available
Palmer Park
Ridgeview Place Apartments
3310 Knoll Ln, Colorado Springs, CO
1 Bedroom
$998
720 sqft
Sophisticated community with spacious living areas, plank flooring, and walk-in closets. Pet friendly. Community amenities include dog park, bocce ball court, putting green, and ample parking.
Last updated July 23 at 12:00 AM
11 Units Available
Village Seven
Park at Palmer Apartments
3803 Half Turn Rd, Colorado Springs, CO
1 Bedroom
$881
560 sqft
Welcome to your new home at Tanglewood Apartments in Colorado Springs, CO! Nestled in the heart of Colorado Springs, Tanglewood Apartments offers all the rewards and comforts of high-class living.
Last updated July 23 at 02:26 AM
24 Units Available
Vista Grande
Cortland Powers North
4637 Asher Heights, Colorado Springs, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,412
857 sqft
Mountain views, plenty of outdoor space and resort-style comforts. Property features gourmet kitchen, guest suite, clubhouse and heated swimming pool. Energy Star appliances in units. Near parks and N Powers Boulevard.
City Guide for Security-Widefield, CO

Ranked the second best small metro area in the nation for telecommuting in 2013, Security-Widefield, Colorado boasts the amenities of a big city while maintaining small town appeal.

If you want that Mayberry feel, but aren't willing to forego the luxury of boutique shopping and fine cuisine, you'll find all that and more in this quaint town bordering the limits of bigger cities like Colorado Springs. Likewise, there's something to suit all tastes if you dig IKEA more than one-of-a-kind boutiques, or if you prefer the endless soup and salad at Olive Garden over fancy four star joints. See more

What to keep in mind when looking for 1 bedroom apartments in Security-Widefield, CO

Looking for 1 bedroom apartments in Security-Widefield offers a variety of choices and price points. 1 bedroom apartments allow more privacy than living with a roommate, and gives you more flexibility to find the perfect space for yourself or with a significant other.

There are a few things to consider when touring 1 bedroom apartments, including the square footage and layout. In some cities, small 1 bedroom apartments may cost nearly the same as a studio apartment. Decide whether cost, amenities, or location are the most important to help guide your apartment search.

If cost is a factor while searching for 1 bedroom apartments in Security-Widefield, consider which floor you will live on. The bottom floor is often cheaper than top floor units, or there may be a unit with undesirable views or with an outdated kitchen that rents for less.

Remember to come prepared during your apartment hunt with pay stubs, a letter of employment or recommendation, identification, and a checkbook to act quickly. The best 1 bedroom apartments require fast action, so come ready to sign.

