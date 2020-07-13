/
64 Apartments for rent in Security-Widefield, CO with pool
1 Unit Available
Fountain Valley Ranch
523 Upton Drive
523 Upton Drive, Security-Widefield, CO
3 Bedrooms
$1,600
1900 sqft
Quaint 2 story, 3 bedroom home located in Fountain Valley with community pool access.
15 Units Available
Mesa Ridge
7765 Pitcher Pt, Fountain, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,155
671 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,460
1057 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,825
1264 sqft
A higher standard of apartment home living is waiting for you at Mesa Ridge Apartments in Fountain, Colorado on the southern edge of Colorado Springs. Beauty and convenience combine at Mesa Ridge Apartments, placing everything you need within reach.
1 Unit Available
Southborough
4042 Baytown Drive
4042 Baytown Drive, Colorado Springs, CO
2 Bedrooms
$1,150
1540 sqft
Comfortable 2 bedrooms, 2 bath townhouse in Sunstone Townhome Complex. Mature landscaping throughout the complex with maintenance provided by the HOA community including snow removal. The living room has a wood burning fireplace.
1 Unit Available
Southborough
4189 Charleston Drive
4189 Charleston Drive, Colorado Springs, CO
2 Bedrooms
$1,195
1232 sqft
Two-Story, 2 Bedroom Townhouse located in Sunstone. All appliances, swimming pool available, Small pet okay. Located in School District #2
23 Units Available
Broadmoor Bluffs
Cheyenne Crossing
640 Wycliffe Dr, Colorado Springs, CO
1 Bedroom
$994
600 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,410
975 sqft
One- and two-bedroom floor plans offer modern kitchens, vaulted ceilings, fireplaces, walk-in closets, in-unit laundry and patio or balcony. Pet-friendly community with pool, gym and sauna. Easy access to Highway 115 and I-25.
31 Units Available
Gateway Park
Bellaire Ranch
4275 Sanders Vw, Colorado Springs, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,070
720 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,290
1037 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,670
1254 sqft
Come home to Bellaire Ranch apartments for rent in Colorado Springs, Colorado and discover an inviting community that will suit any lifestyle. We offer comfort, convenience and style in a picturesque setting.
8 Units Available
Park Hill
Grand View
2505 E Pikes Peak Ave, Colorado Springs, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,050
710 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,240
891 sqft
Situated close to Printers Way and E Bijou Street. Modern apartment homes with quality kitchen appliances, a fireplace, and carpeting. Community features a playground, pool, hot tub, and basketball court.
8 Units Available
Park Hill
Copper Stone
2827 E Pikes Peak Ave, Colorado Springs, CO
Studio
$900
500 sqft
1 Bedroom
$955
700 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,195
910 sqft
Copper Stone Apartment Homes is ready to provide you an apartment in Colorado Springs, CO, that’s stylish, relaxing, and full of top-notch amenities.
20 Units Available
Stratmoor Hills
Mountain View Apartment Homes
4085 Westmeadow Dr, Colorado Springs, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,216
615 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,406
903 sqft
Located right by Cheyenne Meadows Park and Highway 115. Stylish homes have a dishwasher, a stainless steel refrigerator and a cooking range. Residents have use of a pool, a volleyball court and a clubhouse.
$
18 Units Available
Cheyenne Hills
Bonterra Lakeside Apartments
890 Quail Lake Cir, Colorado Springs, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,378
880 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,330
1112 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Bonterra Lakeside Apartments in Colorado Springs. View photos, descriptions and more!
4 Units Available
Eastborough
Village At Lionstone
255 Lionstone Dr, Colorado Springs, CO
1 Bedroom
$825
540 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,115
970 sqft
Well-appointed units with ceiling fans, coat closets, pass-through kitchens, multiple walk-in closets and double sinks with vanity lighting. In a quiet setting near Maplewood Elementary School.
87 Units Available
Stratton Meadows
Sienna Place
1698 Lenmar Drive, Colorado Springs, CO
1 Bedroom
$869
560 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$959
728 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,215
840 sqft
Special! Rest of May rent free on 1x1 move in by May 15th. ½ off application and admin fees for May move ins. Ask about preleasing specials. Limited time offer.
11 Units Available
Stratmoor Hills
Broadmoor Ridge Apartments
3893 Westmeadow Dr, Colorado Springs, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,328
705 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,554
865 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Just minutes from Cheyenne Meadows Park. On-site playground, pool, concierge service and dog park. A 24-hour gym, hot tub and volleyball court available. Modern interiors with hardwood floors and updated appliances.
5 Units Available
Park Hill
The Willows At Printers Park Apartment
2205 Willow Tree Grove, Colorado Springs, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,115
682 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,425
987 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,890
1288 sqft
Great location, close to shopping and restaurants of Colorado Springs. Units feature laundry, dishwasher, and patio or balcony. Luxurious community has playground, 24-hour maintenance and parking garage.
2 Units Available
Park Hill
The Park at Whispering Pines
3030 E Fountain Blvd, Colorado Springs, CO
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$910
950 sqft
Friendly residence with swimming and wading pools, outdoor grill and courtyard for entertaining, and playground for kids. One and two-bedroom units with well-equipped kitchens and private balconies. Close to I-25.
4 Units Available
Eastborough
The Grove
3985 E Bijou St, Colorado Springs, CO
1 Bedroom
$905
563 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Close to N Academy Blvd and Roosevelt Park. Apartments include stainless steel kitchen appliances, a fireplace, granite counters, and carpeting. Community offers a pool, dog park, and clubhouse.
7 Units Available
Spring Creek
Mountain Ridge
2605 Verde Dr, Colorado Springs, CO
1 Bedroom
$900
600 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Just off I-25 with fantastic views. Near Fort Carson Military Base. Updates include washer and dryer hookup, walk-in closets and modern appliances. On-site pool, playground and gym provided. Dogs and cats welcomed.
4 Units Available
Broadmoor
25 Broadmoor
25 Sommerlyn Rd, Colorado Springs, CO
Studio
$927
470 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,100
733 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Cozy Colorado Springs apartments overlook meticulously manicured gardens. Air conditioning, ceiling fans and large closets in modern units. On-site swimming pool and fitness center. Pet-friendly. Near Interstate 25.
1 Unit Available
Park Hill
941 Tampico Ct
941 Tampico Court, Colorado Springs, CO
2 Bedrooms
$1,275
960 sqft
Condo has been updated completely. All appliances including furnace, central A/C, water heater and high efficiency front load washer and dryer are just over a year old.
1 Unit Available
Stratmoor Hills
3710 Strawberry Field Grv Apt E
3710 Strawberry Field Grove, Colorado Springs, CO
2 Bedrooms
$1,350
1137 sqft
This upper level unit features a gas fireplace, central air conditioning, storage unit, and single car carport.
1 Unit Available
Stratmoor Hills
3665 Strawberry Field Gr G
3665 Strawberry Field Grove, Colorado Springs, CO
2 Bedrooms
$1,300
1137 sqft
Upper level condo Strawberry Fields - Upper level 2 bedroom, 2 bath condo overlooking the tennis courts at Strawberry Fields condo complex. Gated community with outdoor pool, gym, tennis courts. Water and sewer are included.
22 Units Available
Vista Grande
Cortland Powers North
4637 Asher Heights, Colorado Springs, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,394
857 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,706
1131 sqft
Mountain views, plenty of outdoor space and resort-style comforts. Property features gourmet kitchen, guest suite, clubhouse and heated swimming pool. Energy Star appliances in units. Near parks and N Powers Boulevard.
3 Units Available
Garden Ranch
Residence at Austin Bluffs
3555 Westwood Blvd, Colorado Springs, CO
1 Bedroom
$904
516 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Residence at Austin Bluffs in Colorado Springs. View photos, descriptions and more!
8 Units Available
Vista Grande
Heritage at Hidden Creek
5910 Vista Ridge Pt, Colorado Springs, CO
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,350
955 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Great location, in School District 11 and close to I-25. Residents enjoy pool, fire pit and jogging trail. Homes feature large windows, stainless steel appliances and ample storage.
