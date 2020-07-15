/
/
/
2 bedroom apartments
Last updated July 15 2020 at 9:23 PM
135 2 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Security-Widefield, CO
1 of 10
Last updated July 15 at 09:31 PM
1 Unit Available
Pheasant Run Ranch
4723 Brant Road
4723 Brant Road, Security-Widefield, CO
2 Bedrooms
$1,350
1064 sqft
Newer 2 bed, 1 bath, 2 car ranch home. Small pets with additional deposit (2 pets max). Ceiling fans throughout. Nice fenced back yard. No smoking, renters insurance required. 2 bedroom.
Results within 1 mile of Security-Widefield
Verified
1 of 114
Last updated July 15 at 02:24 PM
15 Units Available
Mesa Ridge
7765 Pitcher Pt, Fountain, CO
2 Bedrooms
$1,460
1044 sqft
A higher standard of apartment home living is waiting for you at Mesa Ridge Apartments in Fountain, Colorado on the southern edge of Colorado Springs. Beauty and convenience combine at Mesa Ridge Apartments, placing everything you need within reach.
1 of 11
Last updated July 15 at 06:49 PM
1 Unit Available
Southborough
3448 Kingfisher Nest Grove
3448 Kingfisher Nest Grove, Colorado Springs, CO
2 Bedrooms
$1,350
1216 sqft
3448 Kingfisher Nest Grove Available 08/14/20 3448 Kingfisher Nest Grove - Amazing 2 bedroom 2.5 bathroom town home with 2 car garage! Hardwood throughout the main level with a ceramic tile entry and powder bathroom.
1 of 20
Last updated July 15 at 08:41 PM
1 Unit Available
Southborough
4042 Baytown Drive
4042 Baytown Drive, Colorado Springs, CO
2 Bedrooms
$1,150
1540 sqft
Comfortable 2 bedrooms, 2 bath townhouse in Sunstone Townhome Complex. Mature landscaping throughout the complex with maintenance provided by the HOA community including snow removal. The living room has a wood burning fireplace.
1 of 25
Last updated July 15 at 08:41 PM
1 Unit Available
Deerfield Hills
3264 Galleria Terrace
3264 Galleria Terrace, Colorado Springs, CO
2 Bedrooms
$1,530
1148 sqft
This lovely home is located in the Pinehurst neighborhood which is close to military bases, shopping centers & restaurants! The exterior of this home features a nice 1 car attached garage, a covered entryway to the front door, and RV parking is
1 of 21
Last updated July 15 at 09:31 PM
1 Unit Available
Southborough
4843 Harrier Ridge Drive
4843 Harrier Ridge Drive, Colorado Springs, CO
2 Bedrooms
$1,500
1216 sqft
South East located Townhome near Ft Carson and Peterson AFB. The 2 bed, 2.5 bath interior unit is located in a townhome community. This townhome has a private fenced back yard which is all landscaped that leads to the detached 2-car garage.
1 of 19
Last updated July 15 at 08:41 PM
1 Unit Available
7824 Sandy Springs Point
7824 Sandy Springs Point, Fountain, CO
2 Bedrooms
$1,400
1292 sqft
Come view our townhome near Ft Carson, this inside-unit has 2 bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms and is conveniently located off of Mesa Ridge Parkway in the Heights at Cross Creek complex. Completely renovated with new paint and carpet throughout.
1 of 8
Last updated July 15 at 08:26 PM
1 Unit Available
Southborough
4189 Charleston Drive
4189 Charleston Drive, Colorado Springs, CO
2 Bedrooms
$1,195
1232 sqft
Two-Story, 2 Bedroom Townhouse located in Sunstone. All appliances, swimming pool available, Small pet okay. Located in School District #2
1 of 21
Last updated July 15 at 08:41 PM
1 Unit Available
7860 Sandy Springs Point
7860 Sandy Springs Point, Fountain, CO
2 Bedrooms
$1,400
1186 sqft
Charming and updated home with modern touches. The front porch is perfect for welcoming guests or enjoying the sunshine.
Results within 5 miles of Security-Widefield
Verified
1 of 31
Last updated July 15 at 08:31 PM
18 Units Available
Stratmoor Hills
Mountain View Apartment Homes
4085 Westmeadow Dr, Colorado Springs, CO
2 Bedrooms
$1,473
903 sqft
Located right by Cheyenne Meadows Park and Highway 115. Stylish homes have a dishwasher, a stainless steel refrigerator and a cooking range. Residents have use of a pool, a volleyball court and a clubhouse.
Verified
1 of 20
Last updated July 15 at 08:51 PM
7 Units Available
Park Hill
Grand View
2505 E Pikes Peak Ave, Colorado Springs, CO
2 Bedrooms
$1,280
891 sqft
Situated close to Printers Way and E Bijou Street. Modern apartment homes with quality kitchen appliances, a fireplace, and carpeting. Community features a playground, pool, hot tub, and basketball court.
Verified
1 of 16
Last updated July 15 at 08:51 PM
9 Units Available
Park Hill
Copper Stone
2827 E Pikes Peak Ave, Colorado Springs, CO
2 Bedrooms
$1,120
910 sqft
Copper Stone Apartment Homes is ready to provide you an apartment in Colorado Springs, CO, that’s stylish, relaxing, and full of top-notch amenities.
Verified
1 of 16
Last updated July 15 at 06:32 PM
86 Units Available
Stratton Meadows
Sienna Place
1698 Lenmar Drive, Colorado Springs, CO
2 Bedrooms
$959
728 sqft
Special! Rest of May rent free on 1x1 move in by May 15th. ½ off application and admin fees for May move ins. Ask about preleasing specials. Limited time offer.
Verified
1 of 18
Last updated July 15 at 06:22 PM
20 Units Available
Broadmoor Bluffs
Cheyenne Crossing
640 Wycliffe Dr, Colorado Springs, CO
2 Bedrooms
$1,410
975 sqft
One- and two-bedroom floor plans offer modern kitchens, vaulted ceilings, fireplaces, walk-in closets, in-unit laundry and patio or balcony. Pet-friendly community with pool, gym and sauna. Easy access to Highway 115 and I-25.
Verified
1 of 30
Last updated July 15 at 06:20 PM
7 Units Available
Park Hill
The Willows At Printers Park Apartment
2205 Willow Tree Grove, Colorado Springs, CO
2 Bedrooms
$1,425
987 sqft
Great location, close to shopping and restaurants of Colorado Springs. Units feature laundry, dishwasher, and patio or balcony. Luxurious community has playground, 24-hour maintenance and parking garage.
Verified
1 of 28
Last updated July 15 at 08:31 PM
12 Units Available
Stratmoor Hills
Broadmoor Ridge Apartments
3893 Westmeadow Dr, Colorado Springs, CO
2 Bedrooms
$1,579
865 sqft
Just minutes from Cheyenne Meadows Park. On-site playground, pool, concierge service and dog park. A 24-hour gym, hot tub and volleyball court available. Modern interiors with hardwood floors and updated appliances.
Verified
1 of 24
Last updated July 15 at 08:51 PM
31 Units Available
Gateway Park
Bellaire Ranch
4275 Sanders Vw, Colorado Springs, CO
2 Bedrooms
$1,250
1037 sqft
Come home to Bellaire Ranch apartments for rent in Colorado Springs, Colorado and discover an inviting community that will suit any lifestyle. We offer comfort, convenience and style in a picturesque setting.
Verified
1 of 10
Last updated July 15 at 08:50 PM
$
16 Units Available
Cheyenne Hills
Bonterra Lakeside Apartments
890 Quail Lake Cir, Colorado Springs, CO
2 Bedrooms
$1,334
1112 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Bonterra Lakeside Apartments in Colorado Springs. View photos, descriptions and more!
Verified
1 of 7
Last updated July 15 at 06:26 AM
2 Units Available
Park Hill
The Park at Whispering Pines
3030 E Fountain Blvd, Colorado Springs, CO
2 Bedrooms
$910
950 sqft
Friendly residence with swimming and wading pools, outdoor grill and courtyard for entertaining, and playground for kids. One and two-bedroom units with well-equipped kitchens and private balconies. Close to I-25.
Verified
1 of 3
Last updated July 15 at 08:47 PM
3 Units Available
Eastborough
Village At Lionstone
255 Lionstone Dr, Colorado Springs, CO
2 Bedrooms
$1,115
970 sqft
Well-appointed units with ceiling fans, coat closets, pass-through kitchens, multiple walk-in closets and double sinks with vanity lighting. In a quiet setting near Maplewood Elementary School.
Verified
1 of 16
Last updated July 15 at 08:31 PM
$
3 Units Available
Knob Hill
Pikes Place on San Miguel
3717 E San Miguel St, Colorado Springs, CO
2 Bedrooms
$1,095
902 sqft
Our office is OPEN and we are here for you! Contact us today to schedule a tour or take advantage of our online leasing options including virtual tours and live video chat.
Verified
1 of 12
Last updated July 15 at 06:39 PM
10 Units Available
Rustic Hills
The Emory Apartments
930 N Murray Blvd, Colorado Springs, CO
2 Bedrooms
$992
738 sqft
Recently renovated units boast patios and balconies. Take advantage of 24-hour, on-site laundry and 24-hour maintenance. Across the street from Mitchell High School and the shops of Citadel Crossing.
Verified
1 of 10
Last updated July 15 at 06:30 PM
7 Units Available
Broadmoor
25 Broadmoor
25 Sommerlyn Rd, Colorado Springs, CO
2 Bedrooms
$1,250
920 sqft
Cozy Colorado Springs apartments overlook meticulously manicured gardens. Air conditioning, ceiling fans and large closets in modern units. On-site swimming pool and fitness center. Pet-friendly. Near Interstate 25.
1 of 14
Last updated July 15 at 06:50 PM
1 Unit Available
Stratmoor Hills
3665 Strawberry Field Gr G
3665 Strawberry Field Grove, Colorado Springs, CO
2 Bedrooms
$1,375
1137 sqft
3665 Strawberry Field Gr G Available 08/01/20 Upper level condo Strawberry Fields - Upper level 2 bedroom, 2 bath condo overlooking the tennis courts at Strawberry Fields condo complex. Gated community with outdoor pool, gym, tennis courts.
Similar Pages
Security-Widefield 2 BedroomsSecurity-Widefield 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsSecurity-Widefield 3 BedroomsSecurity-Widefield Accessible Apartments
Security-Widefield Apartments with BalconiesSecurity-Widefield Apartments with GaragesSecurity-Widefield Apartments with Hardwood FloorsSecurity-Widefield Apartments with Parking