/
/
/
1 bedroom apartments
Last updated July 16 2020 at 1:01 AM
70 1 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Cimarron Hills, CO
1 of 8
Last updated July 15 at 08:26 PM
1 Unit Available
Cimarron Hills
1466 Hathaway Drive
1466 Hathaway Drive, Cimarron Hills, CO
1 Bedroom
$625
400 sqft
Nice 1 bedroom apartment near Peterson AFB. Availability date is subject to change.
Results within 5 miles of Cimarron Hills
Verified
1 of 19
Last updated July 16 at 12:31 AM
25 Units Available
Palmer Park
Ridgeview Place Apartments
3310 Knoll Ln, Colorado Springs, CO
1 Bedroom
$997
720 sqft
Sophisticated community with spacious living areas, plank flooring, and walk-in closets. Pet friendly. Community amenities include dog park, bocce ball court, putting green, and ample parking.
Verified
1 of 15
Last updated July 16 at 12:22 AM
6 Units Available
Eastborough
The Grove
3985 E Bijou St, Colorado Springs, CO
1 Bedroom
$905
563 sqft
Close to N Academy Blvd and Roosevelt Park. Apartments include stainless steel kitchen appliances, a fireplace, granite counters, and carpeting. Community offers a pool, dog park, and clubhouse.
Verified
1 of 7
Last updated July 15 at 10:12 PM
$
7 Units Available
Palmer Park
Canyon Ranch
3688 Parkmoor Village Dr, Colorado Springs, CO
1 Bedroom
$960
700 sqft
Community has pool, playground and on-site coinless laundry. Apartments have balconies or patios, 48-inch cabinets and dishwashers. Neighborhood has features like Palmer Park and Red Rock Canyon Open Space.
Verified
1 of 23
Last updated July 15 at 10:29 PM
21 Units Available
Vista Grande
Cortland Powers North
4637 Asher Heights, Colorado Springs, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,454
857 sqft
Mountain views, plenty of outdoor space and resort-style comforts. Property features gourmet kitchen, guest suite, clubhouse and heated swimming pool. Energy Star appliances in units. Near parks and N Powers Boulevard.
Verified
1 of 29
Last updated July 16 at 12:47 AM
12 Units Available
Norwood
Champions Apartments
4505 Dublin Blvd, Colorado Springs, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,385
840 sqft
Close to First and Main Town Center and Cotton Creek Park. Spacious apartments with built-in wine racks, oversized windows, and self-cleaning ovens. Community offers Pikes Peak views and resort-style amenities such as an infinity-edge pool.
Verified
1 of 16
Last updated July 16 at 12:46 AM
9 Units Available
Park Hill
Copper Stone
2827 E Pikes Peak Ave, Colorado Springs, CO
1 Bedroom
$930
700 sqft
Copper Stone Apartment Homes is ready to provide you an apartment in Colorado Springs, CO, that’s stylish, relaxing, and full of top-notch amenities.
Verified
1 of 16
Last updated July 16 at 12:46 AM
2 Units Available
Village Seven
Featherstone Apartments
3807 Half Turn Rd, Colorado Springs, CO
1 Bedroom
$910
555 sqft
If you're looking for an apartment in Colorado Springs, CO, look no further than Featherstone Apartment Homes. Our community is an easy commute to many employment and educational opportunities.
Verified
1 of 12
Last updated July 16 at 12:14 AM
10 Units Available
Rustic Hills
The Emory Apartments
930 N Murray Blvd, Colorado Springs, CO
1 Bedroom
$875
542 sqft
Recently renovated units boast patios and balconies. Take advantage of 24-hour, on-site laundry and 24-hour maintenance. Across the street from Mitchell High School and the shops of Citadel Crossing.
Verified
1 of 16
Last updated July 15 at 10:29 PM
13 Units Available
Vista Grande
Montebello Gardens
4414 Montebello Dr, Colorado Springs, CO
1 Bedroom
$925
635 sqft
Recently renovated apartments feature air conditioning, private patio/balcony, cooking range and walk-in closets. Located close to Palmer Park and a short ride from N Powers Boulevard. Enjoy on-site maintenance, Internet access and a pet-friendly environment.
Verified
1 of 30
Last updated July 16 at 12:18 AM
6 Units Available
Park Hill
The Willows At Printers Park Apartment
2205 Willow Tree Grove, Colorado Springs, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,115
682 sqft
Great location, close to shopping and restaurants of Colorado Springs. Units feature laundry, dishwasher, and patio or balcony. Luxurious community has playground, 24-hour maintenance and parking garage.
Verified
1 of 27
Last updated July 16 at 12:11 AM
4 Units Available
Garden Ranch
Residence at Austin Bluffs
3555 Westwood Blvd, Colorado Springs, CO
1 Bedroom
$904
516 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Residence at Austin Bluffs in Colorado Springs. View photos, descriptions and more!
Verified
1 of 24
Last updated July 16 at 12:47 AM
29 Units Available
Gateway Park
Bellaire Ranch
4275 Sanders Vw, Colorado Springs, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,085
720 sqft
Come home to Bellaire Ranch apartments for rent in Colorado Springs, Colorado and discover an inviting community that will suit any lifestyle. We offer comfort, convenience and style in a picturesque setting.
Verified
1 of 19
Last updated July 16 at 12:19 AM
7 Units Available
Spring Creek
Mountain Ridge
2605 Verde Dr, Colorado Springs, CO
1 Bedroom
$875
600 sqft
Just off I-25 with fantastic views. Near Fort Carson Military Base. Updates include washer and dryer hookup, walk-in closets and modern appliances. On-site pool, playground and gym provided. Dogs and cats welcomed.
Verified
1 of 20
Last updated July 16 at 12:46 AM
7 Units Available
Park Hill
Grand View
2505 E Pikes Peak Ave, Colorado Springs, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,095
710 sqft
Situated close to Printers Way and E Bijou Street. Modern apartment homes with quality kitchen appliances, a fireplace, and carpeting. Community features a playground, pool, hot tub, and basketball court.
Verified
1 of 47
Last updated July 15 at 02:24 PM
14 Units Available
Palmer Park
The Centre Apartments
1921 E Van Buren St, Colorado Springs, CO
1 Bedroom
$990
605 sqft
Friendly apartment complex with mountain views, close to Palmer Park and the I-25 to Downtown. Community features include a swimming pool, plus indoor and outdoor social areas.
Verified
1 of 5
Last updated July 16 at 12:29 AM
29 Units Available
Village Seven
Park at Penrose Apartments
3802 Half Turn Rd, Colorado Springs, CO
1 Bedroom
$806
460 sqft
Experience easy living at Summer Grove Apartments. Enjoy some free time in the courtyard reading a book, or plan a day for a picnic in our beautiful picnic area. There’s something for everyone to enjoy at the Summer Grove Apartments.
Verified
1 of 5
Last updated July 16 at 12:04 AM
10 Units Available
Village Seven
Park at Palmer Apartments
3803 Half Turn Rd, Colorado Springs, CO
1 Bedroom
$881
560 sqft
Welcome to your new home at Tanglewood Apartments in Colorado Springs, CO! Nestled in the heart of Colorado Springs, Tanglewood Apartments offers all the rewards and comforts of high-class living.
Verified
1 of 6
Last updated July 16 at 12:46 AM
1 Unit Available
Divine Redeemer
Bristol Square Apartments
1506 Yuma St, Colorado Springs, CO
1 Bedroom
$925
579 sqft
Newly remodeled, pet-friendly apartments within walking distance of Palmer Park. Located just minutes from I-25 and downtown Colorado Springs. Units with views of Pikes Peak.
Verified
1 of 27
Last updated July 16 at 12:22 AM
7 Units Available
Divine Redeemer
Shannon Hills
2110 E La Salle St, Colorado Springs, CO
1 Bedroom
$930
685 sqft
Ideally located near parks and with views of the Rocky Mountains. On-site dog park, picnic area and dog run. Spacious interiors with updated carpeting, walk-in closets and full kitchens.
Verified
1 of 9
Last updated July 16 at 12:46 AM
3 Units Available
Village Seven
Austin Park
3940 Harmony Dr, Colorado Springs, CO
1 Bedroom
$930
460 sqft
Enjoy an apartment in Colorado Springs, CO, that’s warm and welcoming every time you come home. Austin Park Apartment Homes offers charming apartments, amazing community amenities, and a great location.
Verified
1 of 15
Last updated July 16 at 12:20 AM
8 Units Available
Sundown
Residences at Falcon North
6416 Honey Grv, Colorado Springs, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,165
723 sqft
Pet-friendly community with newly upgraded units that have walk-in closets, stainless steel appliances and fireplaces. BBQ area and swimming pool for residents. Close to the schools of District 11.
Verified
1 of 28
Last updated July 16 at 12:46 AM
9 Units Available
Wagon Trails
Estate at Woodmen Ridge
5520 Woodmen Ridge View, Colorado Springs, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,350
807 sqft
Provides easy access to N Powers Boulevard. Apartment amenities include breakfast bars, carpeted floors, granite counters, private balconies and more. Tenants enjoy a theater room, swimming pool, putting green, fitness studio and dog agility park.
Verified
1 of 20
Last updated July 16 at 12:46 AM
13 Units Available
Old Farm
Retreat at Austin Bluffs
4675 Templeton Park Cir, Colorado Springs, CO
1 Bedroom
$985
720 sqft
The Retreat at Austin Bluffs Apartment Homes in Colorado Springs, Colorado provides comfortable living in the perfect location, allowing you to take advantage of all that this amazing city has to offer.
Similar Pages
Cimarron Hills 1 BedroomsCimarron Hills 2 BedroomsCimarron Hills 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsCimarron Hills 3 Bedrooms
Cimarron Hills Accessible ApartmentsCimarron Hills Apartments with BalconiesCimarron Hills Apartments with GaragesCimarron Hills Apartments with Hardwood Floors
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Denver, COColorado Springs, COAurora, COCentennial, COLittleton, COHighlands Ranch, COParker, COCastle Rock, CO
Pueblo, COLone Tree, COGreenwood Village, COFountain, COMonument, CODove Valley, COCastle Pines, COMeridian, CO