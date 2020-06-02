780 Stargate Drive

Amenities

SPACIOUS 2-STORY HOME WITH FABULOUS MOUNTAIN VIEWS!!! This Wonderful Home Is Located In Fountain Valley Ranch And Is Ready For Move-In! The Main Level Has Both: Living Room and Family Room; Large Breakfast Nook And Formal Dining Room; Beautiful Granite in Kitchen And In All Three Bathrooms; Huge Master Bedroom With 5 Piece Bath And A 10 By 10 Walk-In Closet; Central Air Conditioning; New Flooring & New Interior Paint. Corner Lot With Easy Access To Fort Carson, Peterson AFB, Schriever AFB, I-25, & Powers Blvd.