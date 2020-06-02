All apartments in Security-Widefield
780 Stargate Drive
Last updated June 2 2020 at 5:50 PM

780 Stargate Drive

780 Stargate Drive · (719) 650-7600
Location

780 Stargate Drive, Security-Widefield, CO 80911
Pheasant Run Ranch

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$1,800

3 Bed · 3 Bath · 1937 sqft

Amenities

SPACIOUS 2-STORY HOME WITH FABULOUS MOUNTAIN VIEWS!!! This Wonderful Home Is Located In Fountain Valley Ranch And Is Ready For Move-In! The Main Level Has Both: Living Room and Family Room; Large Breakfast Nook And Formal Dining Room; Beautiful Granite in Kitchen And In All Three Bathrooms; Huge Master Bedroom With 5 Piece Bath And A 10 By 10 Walk-In Closet; Central Air Conditioning; New Flooring & New Interior Paint. Corner Lot With Easy Access To Fort Carson, Peterson AFB, Schriever AFB, I-25, & Powers Blvd.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 780 Stargate Drive have any available units?
780 Stargate Drive has a unit available for $1,800 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 780 Stargate Drive have?
Some of 780 Stargate Drive's amenities include granite counters, garage, and walk in closets. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 780 Stargate Drive currently offering any rent specials?
780 Stargate Drive isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 780 Stargate Drive pet-friendly?
No, 780 Stargate Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Security-Widefield.
Does 780 Stargate Drive offer parking?
Yes, 780 Stargate Drive does offer parking.
Does 780 Stargate Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 780 Stargate Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 780 Stargate Drive have a pool?
No, 780 Stargate Drive does not have a pool.
Does 780 Stargate Drive have accessible units?
No, 780 Stargate Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 780 Stargate Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 780 Stargate Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 780 Stargate Drive have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 780 Stargate Drive has units with air conditioning.
