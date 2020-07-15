All apartments in Security-Widefield
501 Ponderosa Dr
Last updated July 15 2020 at 12:01 AM

501 Ponderosa Dr

501 Ponderosa Drive · No Longer Available
Location

501 Ponderosa Drive, Security-Widefield, CO 80911
Fountain Valley Ranch

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
carport
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
hardwood floors
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
accessible
carport
on-site laundry
parking
bbq/grill
Nice 3 bed, 1 bath home with large fenced in back yard and nice patio area for BBQ and entertaining. Located off of Secuirty Blvd. Not far from Fort Carson, and shopping areas.

Presented by:
Cornerstone Real Estate Team
685 Citadel Drive East, Suite #325
Colorado Springs, CO 80909

Cornerstone Real Estate Team is a dedicated fair housing provider and does not discriminate based on race, color, religion, sex, disability, familial status, national origin, ancestry, marital status, creed, sexual orientation or any other protected class as defined by the Fair Housing Act or the state of Colorado.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 501 Ponderosa Dr have any available units?
501 Ponderosa Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Security-Widefield, CO.
What amenities does 501 Ponderosa Dr have?
Some of 501 Ponderosa Dr's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 501 Ponderosa Dr currently offering any rent specials?
501 Ponderosa Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 501 Ponderosa Dr pet-friendly?
Yes, 501 Ponderosa Dr is pet friendly.
Does 501 Ponderosa Dr offer parking?
Yes, 501 Ponderosa Dr offers parking.
Does 501 Ponderosa Dr have units with washers and dryers?
No, 501 Ponderosa Dr does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 501 Ponderosa Dr have a pool?
No, 501 Ponderosa Dr does not have a pool.
Does 501 Ponderosa Dr have accessible units?
Yes, 501 Ponderosa Dr has accessible units.
Does 501 Ponderosa Dr have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 501 Ponderosa Dr has units with dishwashers.
Does 501 Ponderosa Dr have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 501 Ponderosa Dr has units with air conditioning.
