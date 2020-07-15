501 Ponderosa Dr

Amenities
Nice 3 bed, 1 bath home with large fenced in back yard and nice patio area for BBQ and entertaining. Located off of Secuirty Blvd. Not far from Fort Carson, and shopping areas.
Presented by:
Cornerstone Real Estate Team
685 Citadel Drive East, Suite #325
Colorado Springs, CO 80909
Cornerstone Real Estate Team is a dedicated fair housing provider and does not discriminate based on race, color, religion, sex, disability, familial status, national origin, ancestry, marital status, creed, sexual orientation or any other protected class as defined by the Fair Housing Act or the state of Colorado.