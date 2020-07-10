/
apartments with washer dryer
130 Apartments for rent in Morrison, CO with washer-dryer
6 Units Available
Golden Proper
Vista At Trappers Glen
11736 W Chenango Dr, Morrison, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,499
695 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,486
922 sqft
One- and two-bedroom apartments with fully equipped kitchen, fireplace and washer/dryer. Central air conditioning/heat. Pet-friendly community with dog park, clubhouse, pool, hot tub, playground and TV lounge. Online payment portal. Close to local bus stop.
1 Unit Available
Green Mountain
2931 S. DeFrame Way
2931 South Deframe Way, Lakewood, CO
3 Bedrooms
$2,200
1526 sqft
Spacious Home with Large Yard, Central AC and Two Car Garage - Property is currently occupied. Please do not disturb occupants. Available for 1 - 2 year lease! Great 3 Bedroom home in convenient Lakewood Location.
14 Units Available
Union Square
Elevate at Red Rocks
409 Zang St, Lakewood, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,411
673 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$1,825
1101 sqft
Generous storage, with walk-in closets for each bedroom in every floorplan. Resort-style pool with sun shelf and tanning deck. Fast access to US-6, green spaces, and multi-use trails.
19 Units Available
Union Square
Silver Reef Apartments
12419 W 2nd Pl, Lakewood, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,224
717 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,508
1021 sqft
Open floor plans with breakfast bars and spacious bedrooms. Fitness room, tennis and volleyball courts. DVD Library. Minutes from US-6.
3 Units Available
Bear Creek
The Retreat at Fox Hollow
3248 S Newcombe St, Lakewood, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,444
783 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Pool with hot tub and fitness center found on-site. Residents also enjoy the movie room with theater-style seating. Large apartments feature walk-in closets and windows that bring in the natural light.
39 Units Available
Union Square
Ascend at Red Rocks
13105 W 2nd Pl, Lakewood, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,200
850 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,400
925 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,825
1260 sqft
Daily convenience with on-site management, package receiving, and options for online rent payment. Washer and dryer in every home. Less than five minutes to US-6.
6 Units Available
Bear Creek
The Hamptons Apartments
8507 W Hampden Ave, Lakewood, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,293
808 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,435
1021 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Conveniently situated near Highway 285 and minutes from Red Rocks Park. Luxury 1-3 bedroom apartment homes in a community featuring a 24/7 fitness center, spa and two swimming pools. On-site laundry and recycling facilities available.
9 Units Available
Bear Creek
The Crossings at Bear Creek
10117 W Dartmouth Pl, Lakewood, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,399
775 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,799
1037 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,089
1300 sqft
Comfortable homes with designer fixtures and in-unit washer/dryers. Community backs up and has direct access to Bear Creek. Bear Creek Greenbelt gives residents access to four golf courses. Residents have on-site access to high-end fitness center and resort-style pool with a cozy fire pit.
12 Units Available
Outlook Golden Apartments
544 Golden Ridge Rd, Golden, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,710
883 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,000
1198 sqft
Wide open living spaces with abundant natural light. Roomy kitchens with islands and abundant counter/cabinet space. Dog park and dedicated pet grooming station. Bike and ski gear maintenance space. Walking distance to light rail station.
12 Units Available
Union Square
Union West
35 Van Gordon St, Lakewood, CO
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,542
736 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,015
1127 sqft
Union West is located in Lakewood, Colorado. A sub-urban community, these units feature 9' ceilings, patios and balconies, gourmet kitchens with quartz countertops, and pet-friendly amenities, including an on-site pet park.
33 Units Available
Bear Creek
Kallisto at Bear Creek
2605 S Miller Dr, Lakewood, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,250
731 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,499
1090 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,545
1543 sqft
Pet-friendly property spreads out over 30 acres and features one of the largest fitness centers in Lakewood. Only 50 minutes from the nearest ski resort. Located on the Bear Creek Trail, which is perfect for running and biking. On-site, residents enjoy the two pools and other great amenities.
19 Units Available
Union Square
Beacon85
85 South Union Boulevard, Lakewood, CO
Studio
$1,301
585 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,462
743 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,012
1044 sqft
Close to the mountains and all of greater Denver. Studio, 1- and 2-bedroom floor plans. Many interior upgrades, including quartz countertops, tile backsplashes and stainless steel appliances.
18 Units Available
Belleview Acres And Farms
Avalon Red Rocks
13195 W Progress Cir, Littleton, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,340
809 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,650
1190 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,295
1358 sqft
Ironwood at Red Rocks is located in Littleton, CO. The community boasts rustic amenities and offers open floor plans, designer-grade interior color schemes, granite countertops and USB outlets.
13 Units Available
Bear Creek
Dartmouth Woods
10025 W Dartmouth Ave, Lakewood, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,362
788 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,685
998 sqft
Located on the Bear Creek Trail, which connects with other great Denver trails. DVD library and free bicycle rentals on-site. Just 4 miles from Bear Creek State Park.
23 Units Available
Union Square
Glen at Lakewood
453 Van Gordon St, Lakewood, CO
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,161
655 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,359
1086 sqft
Park-like landscaping with walking paths, picnic areas, and mature trees. Private patio/balcony with all floor plans. Resort-style pool with lounge chairs. Less than a mile to US-6.
116 Units Available
Foothills
Alta Green Mountain
13055 West Mississippi Court, Lakewood, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,570
796 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,030
1219 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,685
1341 sqft
Welcome to Alta Green Mountain, luxury apartments in Lakewood, Colorado. Strike the perfect balance between the convenience of city living and the freedom of the Colorado outdoors.
2 Units Available
Foothills
Bluesky Landing Apartments
1187 S Beech Dr, Lakewood, CO
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,575
910 sqft
Generous storage space with numerous closets throughout. Fitness center with skylights. Heated swimming pool with sundeck. Walking distance from Green Mountain hiking trails.
1 Unit Available
Sixth Avenue West
14594 W 3rd Ave
14594 West 3rd Avenue, Jefferson County, CO
2 Bedrooms
$1,300
1800 sqft
Golden CO, unbeatable location - Property Id: 289766 Beautiful updated home in golden colorado. My 2 kids and I live upstairs and have a large area to rent in the basement.
1 Unit Available
Union Square
314 Wright Street Unit 202
314 Wright St, Lakewood, CO
2 Bedrooms
$1,395
1009 sqft
314 Wright Street Unit 202 - 314 Wright Street Unit 202 Available 08/01/20 2-Bedroom Lakewood Condo - Very sharp 2nd level unit in Telluride West Condos, All appliances provided, Community pool, Woodburning fireplace, Full-size washer and dryer,
1 Unit Available
Sixth Avenue West Townhomes
110 S Holman Way
110 South Holman Way, Jefferson County, CO
2 Bedrooms
$1,995
1518 sqft
110 S Holman Way Available 08/01/20 Gorgeous 2 Master Bedroom Suite Townhouse in Golden! - Gorgeous 2 Master Bedroom Suite Townhouse in 6th Avenue West Estates. Both suites have walk-in closets and full baths.
1 Unit Available
Glennon Heights
387 S Queen Circle
387 South Queen Circle, Lakewood, CO
3 Bedrooms
$2,095
1238 sqft
3 bedrooms, 1 3/4 baths in Lakewood - Lakewood Tri-level with huge garage, Good condition, Fenced yard, Pet deposit is $300 for a qualified dog, all appliances provided including washer and dryer No Cats Allowed (RLNE2843350)
1 Unit Available
Ashwood
1157 Wright St. - 1
1157 Wright Street, Applewood, CO
3 Bedrooms
$2,395
1100 sqft
Updated 3 Bedroom 2 Bath Duplex Located In a Cul-De-Sac Coming Soon! This Triplex will be an Almost Total Remodel Featuring Contemporary Style Finishes! Approximately 1100 Sq Ft w/ a 900 Sq Ft Unfinished Basement Great for Extra Storage! New
1 Unit Available
Summit Ridge at West Meadows
6359 South Van Gordon Street
6359 South Van Gordon Street, Dakota Ridge, CO
3 Bedrooms
$2,850
2304 sqft
***COMING SOON*** **Showings begin AFTER 7/14/2020. **Showing cannot be scheduled (and will not be confirmed) until AFTER 7/14/2020.
1 Unit Available
Bear Creek
3324 South Field Street
3324 South Field Street, Lakewood, CO
2 Bedrooms
$1,530
914 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Set against a backdrop of sparkling lakes and lush green parks, The Ranch at Bear Creek Apartments & Townhomes offers one, two, and three bedroom apartments and townhomes for rent in beautiful Lakewood, Colorado.
