Apartment List
/
CO
/
monument
/
dog friendly apartments
Last updated June 13 2020 at 9:30 PM

56 Dog Friendly Apartments for rent in Monument, CO

Finding an apartment in Monument that accepts your pet may not be easy, but it’s very possible. Keep in mind, most of the time you’ll have to pay a premium for bringing your dog a... Read Guide >
Verified

1 of 17

Last updated June 13 at 06:16pm
18 Units Available
Vistas At Jackson Creek
16112 Old Forest Pt, Monument, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,235
798 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,587
1091 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,886
1336 sqft
An upscale community near the Air Force Academy and I-25. Recently renovated apartments with hardwood floors, walk-in closets and granite countertops. On-site yoga, dog park, hot tub, 24-hour gym and pool. Pet-friendly.

1 of 12

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
16259 Windy Creek Dr
16259 Windy Creek Drive, Monument, CO
4 Bedrooms
$2,250
2630 sqft
Awesome Ranch Style Home In Jackson Creek! - This lovely home is waiting for you! The main level has an eat in kitchen and a formal dining area. The living area has a walk out to the backyard and a gas fireplace.

1 of 17

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
2316 Creek Valley Circle
2316 Creek Valley Circle, Monument, CO
4 Bedrooms
$2,200
2764 sqft
2316 Creek Valley Circle Available 07/15/20 PATIO HOME-RANCHER WITH FINISHED BSMT. - DO TO COVID WE CAN NOT SHOW THIS PROPERTY.

1 of 11

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
728 Saber Creek Dr
728 Saber Creek Drive, Monument, CO
6 Bedrooms
$2,595
4243 sqft
6 Bed 3.5 Bath Monument Home w/AC - AVAILABLE June 12th! This is a 6 bed, 3.5 bath home located in Monument. Easy access to AFA and I-25. Home is approximately 4,243 square feet with a completed basement.

1 of 27

Last updated June 13 at 10:24pm
1 Unit Available
1319 Paula Circle
1319 Paula Circle, Monument, CO
3 Bedrooms
$1,799
1811 sqft
Walk the layout, room by room, from any device with our 3D Virtual Tour. Copy and Paste: https://my.matterport.com/show/?m=4Rm9W37vdg8 Beautiful 3 Bedroom 3 Bath 2 story townhome located in Monument just off I25.
Results within 1 mile of Monument

1 of 41

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
1580 Burning Oak Way
1580 Burning Oak Way, Woodmoor, CO
4 Bedrooms
$2,800
3196 sqft
Trees & Views & Privacy in Woodmoor (Monument) - Amazing, contemporary split-level home on 1-acre treed lot with views of the Front Range and Lake Woodmoor.

1 of 32

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
17025 Colonial Park Dr
17025 Colonial Park Drive, El Paso County, CO
6 Bedrooms
$4,600
Monument, CO Rent to Own (ONLY) - Credit Problems OK with Credit Repair Available via a 3rd Party Company.

1 of 9

Last updated June 13 at 10:38pm
1 Unit Available
1025 Tari Drive
1025 Tari Drive, El Paso County, CO
5 Bedrooms
$3,345
4422 sqft
Beautiful 5 bedroom 4 bathroom house in quiet neighborhood. Enjoy the bright open kitchen and stunning views. Master bedroom boasts a spacious attached bathroom and large walk in closet. Additional rooms are all very spacious with great light.

1 of 37

Last updated April 12 at 10:27am
1 Unit Available
14480 Tierra Drive
14480 Tierra Drive, Gleneagle, CO
5 Bedrooms
$2,495
4221 sqft
Fabulous....Large....5bd Plus Office Home in D20 Northgate/Falcons Nest Area - Great location just minutes from the North Gate of the Air Force Academy with easy commutes and quick access to I-25.

1 of 19

Last updated April 4 at 11:14am
1 Unit Available
611 Blue Ridge PT
611 Blue Ridge Pt, Gleneagle, CO
3 Bedrooms
$1,875
2202 sqft
What a great home! - This is a beautiful home that you will love calling home! Great open floor plan that will lead to many enjoyable days and nights in front of the fireplace watching tv or enjoying the evening outside on the patio.
Results within 5 miles of Monument
Verified

1 of 26

Last updated June 13 at 06:24pm
Trailridge
12 Units Available
Talon Hill
1640 Peregrine Vista Hts, Colorado Springs, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,225
723 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,644
1167 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,929
1372 sqft
A range of one-, two- and three-bedroom spacious apartments at Talon Hill. Features include wood-style flooring, high ceilings and garages. Easy access to Interstate 25 for Denver commutes.
Verified

1 of 16

Last updated June 13 at 06:24pm
9 Units Available
The Overlook at Interquest
11124 Cedar Glen Vw, Colorado Springs, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,295
781 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,539
1114 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,849
1358 sqft
Welcome home to The Overlook at Interquest in Colorado Springs, Colorado. Our brand new community is conveniently located near Interstate 25 and Powers Blvd in wonderful El Paso County.
Verified

1 of 22

Last updated June 13 at 06:16pm
Middle Creek
14 Units Available
Bella Springs
1050 Milano Pt, Colorado Springs, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,319
750 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,483
1070 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,119
1337 sqft
Close to Voyager Pkwy and The Classical Academy North Campus. Mediterranean-style community features a pool, gym, and business center. Homes have carpeting, a bathtub, modern kitchen appliances, and a balcony or patio.
Verified

1 of 30

Last updated June 13 at 06:16pm
Interquest
25 Units Available
Springs at Allison Valley
11320 New Voyager Heights, Colorado Springs, CO
Studio
$1,234
623 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,362
821 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,648
1135 sqft
Near Pikes Peak Community College and Schriever Air Force Base. Townhome-style apartments with private entries, gourmet kitchens and scenic views. On-site swimming pool, fitness center, pet playground and complimentary coffee bar. Flexible lease terms available.
Verified

1 of 3

Last updated June 13 at 06:18pm
$
Interquest
65 Units Available
FalconView
10691 Cadence Point, Colorado Springs, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,399
802 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,899
1269 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,449
1821 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at FalconView in Colorado Springs. View photos, descriptions and more!
Verified

1 of 19

Last updated June 13 at 06:16pm
Interquest
28 Units Available
Volta at Voyager
11275 Nahcolite Point, Colorado Springs, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,255
740 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,510
1098 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,939
1300 sqft
We are temporarily ceasing in-person tours with prospective residents. Virtual tours are available. Call us today for more information! NOW OPEN! Volta at Voyager raises the bar for modern, adventurous apartment living in Colorado Springs.

1 of 12

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Trailridge
1 Unit Available
11227 Cold Creek View
11227 Cold Creek Vw, Colorado Springs, CO
3 Bedrooms
$2,325
2320 sqft
Almost Brand NEW!! Very Nice Home!! - You are going to love love love this home! lots of high end touches. Tons of space.

1 of 23

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Trailridge
1 Unit Available
1224 Mount Estes Dr
1224 Mount Estes Drive, Colorado Springs, CO
6 Bedrooms
$2,395
3300 sqft
1224 Mount Estes Dr Available 07/01/20 D20 6bdrm Home in Briargate Area....Close to Shopping, Schools, Entertainment - This large home is located in the desirable Briargate area and centered in school district 20.

1 of 14

Last updated June 13 at 07:31am
Trailridge
1 Unit Available
11824 Wildwood Ridge Dr
11824 Wildwood Ridge Drive, Colorado Springs, CO
3 Bedrooms
$1,795
1527 sqft
Lovely 3 bedroom, 2 1/2 bath. All bedrooms are upstairs. No AC and Pets are negotiable.

1 of 76

Last updated June 13 at 10:38pm
1 Unit Available
4675 Limestone Road
4675 Limestone Road, El Paso County, CO
3 Bedrooms
$1,995
1926 sqft
Initial lease term goes through 6/30/2022 To view the 3D tour of this property, copy this link to your browser: https://my.matterport.

1 of 28

Last updated June 13 at 10:38pm
Middle Creek
1 Unit Available
12513 Timberglen Terrace
12513 Timberglen Terrace, Colorado Springs, CO
4 Bedrooms
$2,895
3652 sqft
See yourself coming home to this gorgeous 4 bedroom 3 bathroom home located in Colorado Springs! This bright and spacious home features a luxury kitchen fit for entertaining.
Results within 10 miles of Monument
Verified

1 of 24

Last updated June 13 at 09:30pm
Rockrimmon
17 Units Available
Whispering Hills
260 Rim View Dr, Colorado Springs, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,271
756 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,299
986 sqft
Welcome To Whispering Hills The beautiful floor plans and big walk-in closets might make you fall in love with our apartments in Colorado Springs.
Verified

1 of 19

Last updated June 13 at 06:33pm
Pulpit Rock
14 Units Available
Peaks at Woodmen
6750 Alpine Currant View, Colorado Springs, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,199
792 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,449
1127 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,959
1374 sqft
Cozy, pet-friendly community offers coffee bar, fire pit, game room, pool, and hot tub. Trash valet available. Elegant apartments have hardwood floors, walk-in closets, and in-unit laundry. Close to Austin Bluffs Open Space Park.
Verified

1 of 20

Last updated June 13 at 06:24pm
Briargate
11 Units Available
Elements at Briargate
9403 Cadmium View, Colorado Springs, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,175
693 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,675
1125 sqft
Located near shopping, dining, public transportation, and the USAF Academy. Smoke-free one- and two-bedroom apartments, with granite counters, hardwood floors, and stainless steel appliances. Carports and garages available with fee. Lots of amenities, including pool.
What to keep in mind when looking for dog friendly apartments in Monument, CO

Finding an apartment in Monument that accepts your pet may not be easy, but it’s very possible. Keep in mind, most of the time you’ll have to pay a premium for bringing your dog along in your new apartment. Some apartments require you to pay monthly pet rent, others will ask for a non-refundable pet fee or a refundable pet deposit.

While landlords and property management companies have varying pet policies, most of them limit the number of dogs you can bring to your apartment and include breed and weight restrictions.

If your pet falls under some of the restrictions outlined in the pet policy, it’s still worth asking the landlord if they can make an exception for your dog. Preparing a pet resume ahead of time could help you build the case for your furry friend. Make sure to include information on behavioral training your dog went through over the years and proof of vaccinations. If you can, include references from your former landlord and/or neighbors.

Similar Pages

Monument 1 BedroomsMonument 2 BedroomsMonument 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsMonument 3 BedroomsMonument Accessible Apartments
Monument Apartments with BalconyMonument Apartments with GarageMonument Apartments with GymMonument Apartments with Hardwood FloorsMonument Apartments with Parking
Monument Apartments with PoolMonument Apartments with Washer-DryerMonument Dog Friendly ApartmentsMonument Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Denver, COColorado Springs, COAurora, COLakewood, COWestminster, COThornton, COCentennial, COArvada, COLittleton, COHighlands Ranch, COEnglewood, COParker, CO
Castle Rock, COPueblo, COLone Tree, COWheat Ridge, COGolden, COGreenwood Village, CODove Valley, COCastle Pines, COMeridian, COHolly Hills, COEdgewater, COThe Pinery, CO
Gleneagle, COCañon City, COWelby, COWoodmoor, COCimarron Hills, COManitou Springs, COPueblo West, COStonegate, COCherry Creek, COSecurity-Widefield, COStratmoor, COColumbine, CO

Apartments Near Colleges

University of DenverEmily Griffith Technical College
Front Range Community CollegeArapahoe Community College
University of Colorado Colorado Springs