6 Apartments for rent in Montrose County, CO📍
105 S Nevada - C
105 South Nevada Avenue, Montrose, CO
2 Bedrooms
$850
850 sqft
2 bed 1 bath 850 Sq. Ft. W/S/T included No pets
10 N. Townsend - 1
10 N Townsend Ave, Montrose, CO
Studio
$550
225 sqft
Upstairs studio apartment. All utilities included. No pets.
223 W N 1st St.
223 West North 1st Street, Montrose, CO
2 Bedrooms
$1,000
860 sqft
2 bed 1 bath 860 Sq. Ft. Tenant pays all utilities Pets negotiable with $200 pet deposit
68897 Hwy 50
68897 Highway 50, Montrose County, CO
1 Bedroom
$775
616 sqft
1 bed 1 bath 616 Sq. Ft. Tenant pays all utilities No pets No garage access
3816 Mt. Hayden Dr.
3816 Mount Hayden Drive, Montrose, CO
5 Bedrooms
$2,843
3909 sqft
Main house: 5 bed 3 bath 3909 Sq. Ft. Office 3 Car Garage Fenced Backyard, Studio Apartment: 1 bath 295 Sq. Ft. Pets Negotiable Tenant pays all utilities Owner pays HOA dues Tenant pays required clubhouse house membership and transfer fee. $100.
702 Main St. - 31
702 Main Street, Delta, CO
Studio
$500
164 sqft
1 Bedroom
Ask
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Studio 1 Bath No Pets All utilities included
