33 Apartments for rent in Farmington, NM

Howdy and welcome to your Farmington, New Mexico apartment hunting command center! Sitting pretty at the confluence of the San Juan, Animas, and La Plata Rivers on the wide open Colorado Plateau, Farmington serves not only as the gateway to Navajo Nation but also boasts some of the most spacious and affordable apartments you’ll find anywhere in New Mexico. So what do you say? Are you ready to saddle up and head on down to the Western Frontier in search of your dream dwellings? Then read on to...

Life in Farmington With less than 30 percent of Farmington’s roughly 34,000 residents choosing to rent rather than own, there aren’t too many apartments to choose from, but that doesn’t mean they’re difficult to find by any stretch of the imagination. Whether you’re in the market for a furnished apartment in Farmington, a pet-friendly (including dogs allowed) unit, a simple one-bedroom apartment, or a rental with tons of bells and whistles (balcony, gym, swimming pool, hardwood floors, etc), there’s a rental somewhere in Farmington just waiting for someone like you to swoop it up! Farmington, New Mexico is definitely an old city – the Anasazi Pueblos first settled in the city about 2,000 years ago – but apartments, fortunately, aren’t nearly as old. Some newer units have sprouted up on and around College Boulevard in recent years. Nearly all of these properties go for well under a grand and relatively inexpensive apartments are standard fare. Waiting lists are pretty much nonexistent, so feel free to shop the rental market thoroughly without worrying about the apartment of your dreams slipping through your grasp. Farmington, like much of the American Southwest’s desert highlands region, is (to put it mildly) highly rural, making the city a great locale for leasers who appreciate plenty of open space. Factor in a wide range of outdoor activities (which can be enjoyed on the roughly 275 sunny days the city is blessed with each year), a variety of Navajo-related cultural and shopping destinations, and several historic monuments, parks, and museums to enjoy year-round, and we get the feeling you’ll soon fall in love with life in Farmington! Now comes the fun bit. It’s time to get right down to it and sift through the listings for the perfect Farmington, New Mexico rental for you! Best of luck and welcome aboard!