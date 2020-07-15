AL
/
CO
/
meridian
/
dog friendly apartments
Last updated July 15 2020 at 7:35 PM

248 Dog Friendly Apartments for rent in Meridian, CO

Finding an apartment in Meridian that accepts your pet may not be easy, but it’s very possib... Read Guide >
Verified

1 of 11

Last updated July 15 at 07:23 PM
$
12 Units Available
Vela Meridian
10115 S Peoria St, Meridian, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,350
740 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,733
1111 sqft
Modern homes with in-unit laundry, a fireplace and air conditioning. Community amenities include a garage, fire pit, pool and internet cafe. A short distance from Park Meadows Mall and Bluffs Regional Park Trail.

1 of 20

Last updated July 15 at 06:49 PM
1 Unit Available
9786 Mayfair St B
9786 Mayfair Street, Meridian, CO
3 Bedrooms
$2,100
1556 sqft
9786 Mayfair St B Available 08/01/20 Awesome Meridian town home 3bed 2.5ba 2car A/C - Please check out our website for more photos and to check our current inventory at www.smithrentsdenver.
Results within 1 mile of Meridian
Verified

1 of 15

Last updated July 15 at 07:23 PM
$
24 Units Available
Zenith Meridian Apartments
9850 Zenith Meridian Drive, Englewood, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,271
760 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,661
1149 sqft
Stunning apartment complex in Englewood just off South Meridian Blvd. Community features gym, fire pit, game room and pool. Elegant apartments with walk-in closets, patio/balcony and luxurious kitchens.
Verified

1 of 18

Last updated July 15 at 07:22 PM
$
35 Units Available
The Meadows At Meridian
10215 Crescent Meadow Blvd, Parker, CO
Studio
$1,205
472 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,465
853 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,670
1237 sqft
Cozy homes with built-in book shelves and a patio/balcony. Play sand volleyball on site. Dogs and cats allowed. Easy access to the Denver Technological Center, Park Meadows Mall and Denver International Airport.
Results within 5 miles of Meridian
Verified

1 of 38

Last updated July 15 at 07:23 PM
17 Units Available
The Glenn
9300 E Mineral Ave, Centennial, CO
Studio
$1,323
608 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,543
816 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,091
1166 sqft
Modern apartments with panoramic views, keyless fob entry, faux wood blinds, and designer lighting. Community has a bike wash area, zen garden, and fountain and pet walking area.
Verified

1 of 29

Last updated July 15 at 07:23 PM
23 Units Available
Inverness
The Palmer Inverness
324 Inverness Drive South, Centennial, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,565
857 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,905
1249 sqft
Located in Englewood, Colorado, part of Denver’s South Corridor, The Palmer is conveniently located near The Inverness Business Park and The Denver Tech Center.
Verified

1 of 30

Last updated July 15 at 07:23 PM
$
23 Units Available
Aspect
10400 PARK MEADOWS DR, Lone Tree, CO
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,320
718 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,600
1128 sqft
Our Lone Tree CO apartments are located just south of the intersection of I-25 and E-470. Aspect Apartments is conveniently the best of both worlds – suburban living with an urban edge.
Verified

1 of 26

Last updated July 15 at 07:23 PM
$
16 Units Available
Regency RidgeGate
10320 Commonwealth St, Lone Tree, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,384
698 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,521
1112 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Nicely designed townhomes and flats near I-25. Enjoy a pool, yoga center and media room on site. Right beside Lone Tree Recreation Center and Bluffs Regional Park Trail.
Verified

1 of 39

Last updated July 15 at 07:23 PM
18 Units Available
Waterford Lone Tree
10047 Park Meadows Dr, Lone Tree, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,400
838 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,435
1151 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,965
1393 sqft
Huge windows and nine foot ceilings. Resort-style pool with water features and sundeck, plus year-round spa. Walking distance to Lincoln Light Rail Station.
Verified

1 of 18

Last updated July 15 at 07:23 PM
$
16 Units Available
The Soleil
6565 S Syracuse Way, Centennial, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,370
826 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,805
1121 sqft
Residents have access to a large dog park. Units feature huge walk-in closets, lots of windows, and attached garages.
Verified

1 of 24

Last updated July 15 at 07:23 PM
$
32 Units Available
Ranchstone
17125 Carlson Dr, Parker, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,305
761 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,475
1014 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,045
1235 sqft
Convenient Parker location near local museums, parks, and schools. Newly renovated with W/D in unit, bathtubs, fireplaces, and extra storage. Furnished apartments make move in extra simple.
Verified

1 of 25

Last updated July 15 at 07:23 PM
23 Units Available
Cherrywood Village
16950 Carlson Dr, Parker, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,330
761 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,445
1014 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Open floor plans and top-notch amenities such as fireplace, patio/balcony, and in-unit laundry. Peaceful community with 24-hour fitness center and year-round heated pool. Perfectly situated in the center of Douglas County.
Verified

1 of 24

Last updated July 15 at 07:23 PM
18 Units Available
Inverness
Capstone at Vallagio
158 Inverness Dr W, Englewood, CO
Studio
$1,386
569 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,384
788 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,681
1036 sqft
Quartz countertops, wood-style flooring and nine-foot ceilings. Green living with energy efficient windows, Energy Star appliances, bike storage and electric car charging stations. Comfortable resident lounge with 80-inch flat screen TV. Ten minute walk to lightrail station.
Verified

1 of 52

Last updated July 15 at 07:22 PM
$
32 Units Available
Contour 39
9005 S Yosemite St, Lone Tree, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,545
850 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,800
1089 sqft
We are excited to announce that we are now scheduling in-person tours by appointment only. Schedule yours today! $500 Off Immediate Move In! Call Us for Details! Discover a higher standard of living at Contour 39.
Verified

1 of 19

Last updated July 15 at 06:27 PM
24 Units Available
Inverness
AMLI at Inverness
10200 E Dry Creek Rd, Centennial, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,451
947 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,642
1138 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Luxury living with wood-style flooring, stainless steel appliances, and nine-foot ceilings. Resort-style pool with fountains and sun shelf. One block to Dry Creek Light Rail Station and I-25. Perks like flexible lease terms, furnished apartments, and preferred employer program available.
Verified

1 of 25

Last updated July 15 at 04:47 PM
24 Units Available
Avery Park
9959 E Peakview Ave, Englewood, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,260
710 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,540
923 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,930
1145 sqft
Plank flooring and upgraded fixtures. Numerous closets throughout every floorplan. Large pool with stone sundeck. Minutes from I-25 and light rail access.
Verified

1 of 38

Last updated July 15 at 05:30 PM
42 Units Available
IMT Cornerstar Ranch
16363 E Fremont Ave, Aurora, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,310
853 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,495
1209 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Conveniently near Hwy 83. Each residence offers private patio, in-unit laundry, and ample storage with walk-in closets. Car wash, clubhouse, gym, swimming pool, sauna, and media room. Pet-friendly community with parking and concierge.
Verified

1 of 48

Last updated July 15 at 05:30 PM
$
4 Units Available
IMT at RidgeGate
9980 Trainstation Circle, Lone Tree, CO
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,540
765 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,865
1194 sqft
Convenient location near I-25, Sky Ridge Medical Center and the new Charles Schwab Campus. Modern units with stainless steel appliances, in-unit washers/dryers and wood-style flooring.
Verified

1 of 16

Last updated July 15 at 07:23 PM
$
15 Units Available
Remington At Lone Tree
9760 S. Rosemont Ave, Lone Tree, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,235
800 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,660
1079 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,390
1340 sqft
Conveniently located near Viet Pho, Five Guys, Via Baci Italian Bistro, and so many more dining options. Residents love to frequent the Lone Tree Arts Center for entertainment. On-site, tenants have access to a year-round pool. All apartments feature in-unit washer/dryers.
Verified

1 of 36

Last updated July 15 at 04:47 PM
29 Units Available
360 Degrees Apartments
7700 E Peakview Ave, Centennial, CO
Studio
$1,333
496 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,567
812 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,907
1094 sqft
Brand new luxury community with a resort-style pool area, a rooftop lounge, and great on-site management. Equally luxurious units feature in-unit washer/dryers, granite countertops, and stainless steel appliances.
Verified

1 of 20

Last updated July 15 at 04:47 PM
14 Units Available
Camden Caley
6360 S Havana St, Englewood, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,299
802 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,659
1119 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Open floor plans and abundant natural light. Grassy dog park with agility equipment. Minutes from Cherry Creek State Park.
Verified

1 of 14

Last updated July 15 at 04:47 PM
$
18 Units Available
Stratford Station
7555 E Peakview Ave, Centennial, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,315
702 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,637
1024 sqft
Walk-in closets and additional outdoor storage space with all floorplans. Grassy dog park with agility equipment. Outdoor firepit and lounge area. On-site management with 24 hour maintenance, and 48 hour service request guarantee. Just minutes from I-25 and light rail access.
Verified

1 of 39

Last updated July 15 at 04:47 PM
17 Units Available
Camden Lincoln Station
10177 Station Way, Lone Tree, CO
Studio
$1,329
573 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,459
807 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,029
1172 sqft
Luxury apartment homes with gorgeous mountain views. Features include stainless steel appliances and quartz counters. Enjoy a morning workout at the fitness center and evening cookout at the barbecue area. Located beside I-25.
Verified

1 of 25

Last updated July 15 at 04:47 PM
11 Units Available
Dove Valley Apartments
7550 S Blackhawk St, Englewood, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,401
707 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,507
1012 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,962
1220 sqft
Wheelchair-accessible units with balconies and open floor plans. Residents can reserve poolside BBQ grills for private parties. Very secure, gated community. Many close by shopping options: Shops at Dove Valley, Parker Antique Shoppe, and many more.
What to keep in mind when looking for dog friendly apartments in Meridian, CO

Finding an apartment in Meridian that accepts your pet may not be easy, but it’s very possible. Keep in mind, most of the time you’ll have to pay a premium for bringing your dog along in your new apartment. Some apartments require you to pay monthly pet rent, others will ask for a non-refundable pet fee or a refundable pet deposit.

While landlords and property management companies have varying pet policies, most of them limit the number of dogs you can bring to your apartment and include breed and weight restrictions.

If your pet falls under some of the restrictions outlined in the pet policy, it’s still worth asking the landlord if they can make an exception for your dog. Preparing a pet resume ahead of time could help you build the case for your furry friend. Make sure to include information on behavioral training your dog went through over the years and proof of vaccinations. If you can, include references from your former landlord and/or neighbors.

Similar Pages

Meridian 1 BedroomsMeridian 2 BedroomsMeridian 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsMeridian 3 BedroomsMeridian Apartments with GaragesMeridian Apartments with GymsMeridian Apartments with Hardwood FloorsMeridian Apartments with ParkingMeridian Dog Friendly ApartmentsMeridian Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Denver, COColorado Springs, COAurora, COLakewood, COWestminster, COThornton, COBoulder, COCentennial, COLongmont, COArvada, COBroomfield, COLittleton, COHighlands Ranch, COEnglewood, CONorthglenn, COParker, COCastle Rock, COBrighton, COHolly Hills, COEdgewater, COThe Pinery, COGleneagle, COWelby, COWoodmoor, COErie, COCimarron Hills, COManitou Springs, CONiwot, COShaw Heights, COStonegate, COGunbarrel, COCherry Creek, COColumbine, COApplewood, COKen Caryl, CODakota Ridge, CO

Apartments Near Colleges

University of DenverEmily Griffith Technical CollegeFront Range Community CollegeArapahoe Community CollegeUniversity of Colorado Colorado Springs