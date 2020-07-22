268 Apartments for rent in Meridian, CO with parking

Apartment List
Parking can be at a premium in some cities where spaces are challenging to find. Some Meridian apartments offer parking options, either outside in a common area or within a privat... Read Guide >
Verified

1 of 11

Last updated July 22 at 06:31 PM
$
7 Units Available
Vela Meridian
10115 S Peoria St, Meridian, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,353
740 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,733
1111 sqft
Modern homes with in-unit laundry, a fireplace and air conditioning. Community amenities include a garage, fire pit, pool and internet cafe. A short distance from Park Meadows Mall and Bluffs Regional Park Trail.
Results within 1 mile of Meridian
Verified

1 of 18

Last updated July 22 at 06:31 PM
$
31 Units Available
The Meadows At Meridian
10215 Crescent Meadow Blvd, Parker, CO
Studio
$1,215
472 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,480
853 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,730
1237 sqft
Cozy homes with built-in book shelves and a patio/balcony. Play sand volleyball on site. Dogs and cats allowed. Easy access to the Denver Technological Center, Park Meadows Mall and Denver International Airport.
Verified

1 of 15

Last updated July 22 at 06:31 PM
$
25 Units Available
Zenith Meridian Apartments
9850 Zenith Meridian Drive, Englewood, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,296
760 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,689
1149 sqft
Stunning apartment complex in Englewood just off South Meridian Blvd. Community features gym, fire pit, game room and pool. Elegant apartments with walk-in closets, patio/balcony and luxurious kitchens.
Results within 5 miles of Meridian
Verified

1 of 42

Last updated July 22 at 08:33 PM
$
16 Units Available
Malbec at Vallagio
10245 Taliesin Drive, Englewood, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,511
1022 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,931
1293 sqft
Upscale homes with gourmet kitchens, large closets and stainless steel appliances. Enjoy the clubhouse, grilling area or pool during free time. Close to Park Meadows Mall and Fiddler's Green Amphitheatre.
Verified

1 of 36

Last updated July 22 at 08:33 PM
29 Units Available
360 Degrees Apartments
7700 E Peakview Ave, Centennial, CO
Studio
$1,373
496 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,453
812 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,030
1094 sqft
Brand new luxury community with a resort-style pool area, a rooftop lounge, and great on-site management. Equally luxurious units feature in-unit washer/dryers, granite countertops, and stainless steel appliances.
Verified

1 of 52

Last updated July 22 at 06:43 PM
49 Units Available
Stone Canyon Apartments
19255 Cottonwood Dr, Parker, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,265
878 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,504
1053 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,854
1235 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Stone Canyon Apartments in Parker. View photos, descriptions and more!
Verified

1 of 20

Last updated July 22 at 06:36 PM
$
17 Units Available
The Rail at Inverness
10001 E Dry Creek Rd, Dove Valley, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,269
742 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,622
990 sqft
Apartments are spacious with updated kitchens and bathrooms. Community includes fitness center, pool, spa, and more. Located just off I-25, close to restaurants like Maggiano's.
Verified

1 of 36

Last updated July 22 at 06:37 PM
27 Units Available
AMLI RidgeGate
10020 Trainstation Cir, Lone Tree, CO
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,400
745 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,872
1192 sqft
Ten-foot ceilings, oversized patios and balconies, and expansive windows. Movie room with theater-style seating for you and a dozen-plus friends. iPod docking stations throughout the fitness center and gaming room. Within a mile of Lincoln Light Rail Station and I-25
Verified

1 of 17

Last updated July 22 at 06:32 PM
$
12 Units Available
Inverness
Amberley at Inverness
10450 Spring Green Dr, Englewood, CO
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$2,313
1525 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Located on the stunning Inverness Golf Course and close to Meridian and Denver Tech Center. Luxury apartments with W/D in unit and upscale finishes. Twenty-four-hour gym and parking in well-maintained community.
Verified

1 of 25

Last updated July 22 at 06:32 PM
$
5 Units Available
Caliber At Cornerstar
15930 East Briarwood Circle, Aurora, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,484
741 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,874
1198 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,217
1346 sqft
Spacious, newer apartments featuring high ceilings, granite countertops, and stainless steel appliances. Wood-style plank flooring throughout. Resort-style pool, clubhouse, and outdoor kitchen area. Business center and conference room provided.
Verified

1 of 27

Last updated July 22 at 08:33 PM
43 Units Available
Westview at Lincoln Station
10185 Park Meadows Dr, Lone Tree, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,271
883 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,622
1343 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Open kitchens and abundant counter space in all floor plans. Poolside outdoor lounge with fire pit. Minutes from I025, CO-470, and light rail access.
Verified

1 of 25

Last updated July 22 at 08:33 PM
8 Units Available
Dove Valley Apartments
7550 S Blackhawk St, Englewood, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,456
707 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,609
1012 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,062
1220 sqft
Wheelchair-accessible units with balconies and open floor plans. Residents can reserve poolside BBQ grills for private parties. Very secure, gated community. Many close by shopping options: Shops at Dove Valley, Parker Antique Shoppe, and many more.
Verified

1 of 30

Last updated July 22 at 06:31 PM
14 Units Available
Aspect
10400 PARK MEADOWS DR, Lone Tree, CO
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,335
718 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,785
1128 sqft
Our Lone Tree CO apartments are located just south of the intersection of I-25 and E-470. Aspect Apartments is conveniently the best of both worlds – suburban living with an urban edge.
Verified

1 of 24

Last updated July 22 at 06:31 PM
26 Units Available
Avant At Castle Pines
520 Dale Ct, Castle Pines, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,240
891 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,570
1181 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,625
1282 sqft
Avant at Castle Pines offers luxurious features like Roman tubs, crown molding and custom cabinetry. A 24-hour fitness center is on site. The building also has a billiards and spa for relaxing and entertaining.
Verified

1 of 39

Last updated July 22 at 06:31 PM
20 Units Available
Waterford Lone Tree
10047 Park Meadows Dr, Lone Tree, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,385
838 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,535
1151 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,005
1393 sqft
Huge windows and nine foot ceilings. Resort-style pool with water features and sundeck, plus year-round spa. Walking distance to Lincoln Light Rail Station.
Verified

1 of 52

Last updated July 22 at 08:33 PM
16 Units Available
Inverness
Elevation at County Line Station
8331 S Valley Hwy, Englewood, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,399
749 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,858
1188 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,243
1277 sqft
Apartments feature modern and sleek kitchens and bright pendant lighting. All residents welcome to relax at the rooftop mezzanine with amazing Rocky Mountain views. Pet-friendly community. Residents can easily access Downtown Denver through the nearby I-25 and a Light Rail station
Verified

1 of 14

Last updated July 22 at 08:33 PM
$
16 Units Available
Stratford Station
7555 E Peakview Ave, Centennial, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,246
702 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,605
1024 sqft
Walk-in closets and additional outdoor storage space with all floorplans. Grassy dog park with agility equipment. Outdoor firepit and lounge area. On-site management with 24 hour maintenance, and 48 hour service request guarantee. Just minutes from I-25 and light rail access.
Verified

1 of 18

Last updated July 22 at 06:31 PM
$
12 Units Available
The Soleil
6565 S Syracuse Way, Centennial, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,395
826 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,880
1121 sqft
Residents have access to a large dog park. Units feature huge walk-in closets, lots of windows, and attached garages.
Verified

1 of 24

Last updated July 22 at 06:31 PM
$
31 Units Available
Ranchstone
17125 Carlson Dr, Parker, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,325
761 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,480
1014 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,055
1235 sqft
Convenient Parker location near local museums, parks, and schools. Newly renovated with W/D in unit, bathtubs, fireplaces, and extra storage. Furnished apartments make move in extra simple.
Verified

1 of 25

Last updated July 22 at 06:31 PM
22 Units Available
Cherrywood Village
16950 Carlson Dr, Parker, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,310
761 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,450
1014 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Open floor plans and top-notch amenities such as fireplace, patio/balcony, and in-unit laundry. Peaceful community with 24-hour fitness center and year-round heated pool. Perfectly situated in the center of Douglas County.
Verified

1 of 52

Last updated July 22 at 06:31 PM
$
29 Units Available
Contour 39
9005 S Yosemite St, Lone Tree, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,550
850 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,715
1089 sqft
We are excited to announce that we are now scheduling in-person tours by appointment only. Schedule yours today! $750 Off Immediate Move In! Call Us for Details! Discover a higher standard of living at Contour 39.
Verified

1 of 20

Last updated July 22 at 06:30 PM
$
24 Units Available
Inverness
Elevate
7338 S Havana St, Englewood, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,290
751 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,620
1059 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,100
1238 sqft
I-25 isn't close enough to this community to disturb its residents, but it's only a short drive away and provides access to all of Centennial. Sundeck, game room, yoga and fire pits onsite.
Verified

1 of 56

Last updated July 22 at 06:24 PM
38 Units Available
The Retreat at Park Meadows
10200 Park Meadows Dr, Lone Tree, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,419
824 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,513
1171 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,394
1454 sqft
Minutes from key locations: I-25, Lincoln Light Rail Station, and Park Meadows. Property offers facilities for residents, including a clubhouse and business center. Heated pools flanked by a tanning deck and beautiful fountain. Surrounded by basketball courts, a tennis court, and a putting green.
Verified

1 of 25

Last updated July 22 at 08:34 PM
26 Units Available
Avery Park
9959 E Peakview Ave, Englewood, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,240
710 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,535
923 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,925
1145 sqft
Plank flooring and upgraded fixtures. Numerous closets throughout every floorplan. Large pool with stone sundeck. Minutes from I-25 and light rail access.
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with parking in Meridian, CO

Parking can be at a premium in some cities where spaces are challenging to find. Some Meridian apartments offer parking options, either outside in a common area or within a private garage.

Ask about the stipulations around the parking. Those may include how many guests are allowed and where tenants park.

Some apartments may only allow parking in front of your own unit. Guest parking may be in a common area for up to one person.

If parking is scarce, look around the area before you sign a lease. Ample street parking in a neighborhood championed for its safety is probably fine. However, it’s probably not worth signing a lease if it means battling for daily parking for you and your guests.

Research whether you need a city permit to park in the neighborhood. Look into the associated costs and what to do about visitors who need parking.

Some tenants prefer garage parking near their units. However, an open-air lot may prove cheaper.

Keep in mind that the cost of wear and tear from parking outside can add up. It may be less expensive, in the long run, to look for an apartment with garage parking.

