Last updated July 22 2020 at 4:58 PM

77 Apartments for rent in Manitou Springs, CO with washer-dryers

Finding apartments with a washer and dryer in Manitou Springs offers more freedom and flexibility to your weekends. Throwing in the laundry before work or a Saturday aftern... Read Guide >
Verified

1 of 19

Last updated July 22 at 04:04 PM
14 Units Available
Kissing Camels
The Oasis Apartments
1495 Farnham Pt, Colorado Springs, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,368
716 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,692
1044 sqft
The pet-friendly apartment community includes a 24-hour gym and a year-round heated pool. Recently renovated, the interiors feature stainless-steel appliances, fireplaces, and walk-in closets. In northwest Colorado Springs just off I-25, easily accessible to downtown.
Verified

1 of 31

Last updated July 22 at 04:29 PM
17 Units Available
Pleasant Valley
The Knolls at Sweetgrass Apartment Homes
1510 Gatehouse Cir N, Colorado Springs, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,242
741 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,371
1016 sqft
Recently updated one- and two-bedroom apartments featuring in-unit laundry plus fireplace and air conditioning. Community includes a 24-hour gym, pool, courtyard and business center. Offers convenient access to downtown Colorado Springs, multiple parks and I-25.
Verified

1 of 6

Last updated July 22 at 09:47 AM
6 Units Available
Downtown Colorado Springs
Blue Dot Place
412 South Nevada Avenue, Colorado Springs, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,680
754 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,865
995 sqft
Welcome home to Blue Dot Place, a catalyst of the downtown Colorado Springs resurgence. Enjoy urban living minutes from numerous walking and biking trails, dining and entertainment venues, and easy access to Interstate 25.
Verified

1 of 5

Last updated July 22 at 09:47 AM
7 Units Available
Downtown Colorado Springs
Casa Mundi
418 South Tejon Street, Colorado Springs, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,765
673 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,315
1107 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Casa Mundi in Colorado Springs. View photos, descriptions and more!
Verified

1 of 69

Last updated July 22 at 02:43 PM
13 Units Available
Downtown Colorado Springs
333 ECO
333 East Colorado Avenue, Colorado Springs, CO
Studio
$1,500
502 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,465
726 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,575
1130 sqft
Experience a brand-new way to live and enjoy Colorado Springs. Introducing 333 ECO, located in the heart of Downtown Colorado Springs. Thoughtful and intentionally designed, you'll discover the best urban living has to offer.
Verified

1 of 20

Last updated July 22 at 04:04 PM
6 Units Available
Broadmoor
Cheyenne Creek
145 W Cheyenne Rd, Colorado Springs, CO
2 Bedrooms
$1,500
975 sqft
Nestled in the verdant foothills of Colorado’s stunning mountains, Cheyenne Creek Apartment Homes provides you with the perfect balance between a peaceful home and proximity to all the necessities of modern living.
Verified

1 of 9

Last updated July 22 at 04:04 PM
1 Unit Available
Skyway
Broadmoor Park Tower Apartment Homes
929 Arcturus Drive, Colorado Springs, CO
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,240
865 sqft
Tucked up against the foothills of Cheyenne Mountains, Broadmoor Park Tower Apartment Homes is the perfect place to call home.
Verified

1 of 30

Last updated July 22 at 02:43 PM
20 Units Available
Northside
Overlook at Mesa Creek Apartments
2640 Grand Vista Cir, Colorado Springs, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,425
708 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,504
949 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Overlook at Mesa Creek is a beautifully designed, new community located on North Chestnut near West Fillmore Street putting you in close proximity to the Ronald Reagan Highway.
Verified

1 of 29

Last updated July 22 at 12:18 PM
3 Units Available
Skyway
Retreat at Cheyenne Mountain
1735 Presidential Hts, Colorado Springs, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,199
830 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,470
1165 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
One- to three-bedroom apartments in Colorado Springs with carpeting or plank flooring. Generous closets, 9-foot high ceilings and stainless-steel appliances. Southwest of downtown Colorado Springs near I-25.
Verified

1 of 44

Last updated July 22 at 02:43 PM
5 Units Available
Old Colorado City
The Signature At Promontory Point
380 N Limit St, Colorado Springs, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,236
686 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,733
906 sqft
Convenient to I-25, Colorado College and Bear Creek Regional Park. Adult community with a 24-hour fitness center, billiards room, community BBQ and picnic areas, and on-site laundry facilities.

1 of 16

Last updated July 22 at 04:39 PM
1 Unit Available
1466 W Costilla St
1466 West Costilla Street, Colorado Springs, CO
4 Bedrooms
$2,250
2610 sqft
IMMACULATE 2 STORY HOME WITH FINISHED BASEMENT!!! - Property Id: 313550 IMMACULATE 2 STORY HOME WITH FINISHED BASEMENT. HARDWOOD FLOORS ON THE MAIN LEVEL, TWO GAS FIREPLACES, ONE IN THE MASTER BEDROOM AND ONE IN THE FAMILY ROOM BASEMENT.

1 of 12

Last updated July 22 at 04:39 PM
1 Unit Available
Broadmoor
513 Three Eagles Street
513 Three Eagles Street, Colorado Springs, CO
2 Bedrooms
$1,650
1345 sqft
Must See - Adorable Home in Cheyenne Canyon! - Sunny ranch-style home includes central air, updated kitchen & baths, bright hardwood floors throughout, and LOTS of natural light everywhere.

1 of 9

Last updated July 22 at 04:39 PM
1 Unit Available
Skyway
1704 Oakmoor Heights
1704 Oakmoor Heights, Colorado Springs, CO
3 Bedrooms
$2,500
1907 sqft
5655 Majestic Drive - Property Id: 305470 This is a quaint home that is in the quiet hills of Mountain Shadows. The house sits atop a mountain with excellent views of the scar and the mountains.

1 of 5

Last updated July 22 at 04:38 PM
1 Unit Available
Broadmoor
2009 Oak Way
2009 Oak Way, Colorado Springs, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,095
974 sqft
2009 Oak Way Available 08/10/20 Oak - Southwest Rancher - Southwest Rancher with a finished basement. It has off street parking and a Fireplace. It is located in District 12 and was built in 1910. Call today. (RLNE5925496)

1 of 17

Last updated July 22 at 07:26 AM
1 Unit Available
Ivywild
74 Cheyenne Blvd
74 Cheyenne Blvd, Colorado Springs, CO
2 Bedrooms
$2,495
2141 sqft
Brand new corner townhome located in the historic Ivywild neighborhood! Located in the Canyon Creek Townhomes community, this home has 9 ft ceilings throughout, 2 master suites with ensuites and views from the balconies and large windows as well

1 of 6

Last updated July 22 at 07:26 AM
1 Unit Available
Downtown Colorado Springs
722 S Cascade Ave
722 South Cascade Avenue, Colorado Springs, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,095
700 sqft
It doesn't get more convenient to downtown than this! Lovely, one level home includes range, refrigerator, dishwasher, and stacked washer/dryer. 700 sq. ft. of living space. Home also includes a nice sized storage shed in the backyard.

1 of 10

Last updated July 22 at 05:03 PM
1 Unit Available
Indian Heights
2903 Sage Street
2903 Sage Street, Colorado Springs, CO
1 Bedroom
$795
576 sqft
Available Move in August 20, 2020 PLEASE BEWARE OF RENTAL SCAMS AND FALSE ADVERTISEMENTS. PROGRESSIVE PROPERTY GROUP DOES NOT ADVERTISE ON CRAIGSLIST.

1 of 10

Last updated July 22 at 05:03 PM
1 Unit Available
Oak Valley Ranch
2344 Split Rock Drive
2344 Split Rock Dr, Colorado Springs, CO
2 Bedrooms
$1,150
975 sqft
Available: August 28, 2020 PLEASE BEWARE OF RENTAL SCAMS AND FALSE ADVERTISEMENTS. PROGRESSIVE PROPERTY GROUP DOES NOT ADVERTISE ON CRAIGSLIST. WE STRONGLY RECOMMEND VIEWING THIS AD & ALL OUR OTHER LISTINGS DIRECTLY THROUGH OUR COMPANY WEBSITE www.

1 of 29

Last updated July 22 at 05:03 PM
1 Unit Available
Downtown Colorado Springs
821 South Weber Street
821 South Weber Street, Colorado Springs, CO
3 Bedrooms
$1,895
2290 sqft
Available move in date September 1, 2020 PLEASE BEWARE OF RENTAL SCAMS AND FALSE ADVERTISEMENTS. PROGRESSIVE PROPERTY GROUP DOES NOT ADVERTISE ON CRAIGSLIST.

1 of 15

Last updated July 22 at 05:02 PM
1 Unit Available
Pleasant Valley
2406 W Uintah Street
2406 West Uintah Street, Colorado Springs, CO
2 Bedrooms
$1,400
1272 sqft
2-STORY DUPLEX ON THE WEST SIDE!!! CLOSE TO PARK!!! Wood-Burning Fireplace In The Great Room; Enclosed Patio Area In Rear; Stack Clothes Washer And Dryer; Two Car Garage With Alley Assess; Upper Level Has Two Bedrooms And One Full Bath; And Wet

1 of 26

Last updated July 22 at 12:59 PM
1 Unit Available
Memorial Park
123 North Wahsatch Avenue
123 North Wahsatch Avenue, Colorado Springs, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,550
1000 sqft
Offered fully furnished for "Corporate" rental (30 night minimum, 3 months given preference). Rates are $1550/mo Sept 15 through May 15. Rate increases in summer (May 16 through Sept 14) to $1750/mo.

1 of 17

Last updated July 22 at 12:59 PM
1 Unit Available
North End
1341 North Tejon Street Apt 1
1341 North Tejon Street, Colorado Springs, CO
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,995
1600 sqft
Gorgeous Victorian building with updated apartments. This apartment has all the unique old Victorian style feature's and details while being clean and spacious. Great location close to Colorado College, Downtown Colorado Springs, Penrose Hosp, & OTC.

1 of 37

Last updated July 22 at 12:59 PM
1 Unit Available
North End
127 Wood Terrace Drive
127 Wood Terrace Drive, Colorado Springs, CO
4 Bedrooms
$4,800
2368 sqft
Offered fully furnished for "Corporate" rental (30 night minimum, 3 months given preference) Rates are $4800/mo Sep 16 through May 15, $8500/mo May 16 through Sep 15. Written lease, positive ID, and security deposit required.

1 of 21

Last updated May 4 at 09:02 PM
1 Unit Available
Downtown Colorado Springs
217 Bijou Court
217 Bijou Court, Colorado Springs, CO
2 Bedrooms
$1,100
944 sqft
Cozy 1 1/2 story near downtown! This home has a full bath with vanity & tub/shower w/tile surround.
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with washer-dryers in Manitou Springs, CO

Finding apartments with a washer and dryer in Manitou Springs offers more freedom and flexibility to your weekends. Throwing in the laundry before work or a Saturday afternoon bike ride and finishing it up later is inconvenient, if not impossible, without your own set-up.

There are a few things to keep in mind while looking for apartments with a washer and dryer in Manitou Springs. Ask how old the appliances are before you sign. A washer and dryer over 10-years-old may need to be serviced regularly or have an expired warranty. You should also ask the property management who services the washer and dryer. Some leases stipulate that the landlord will pay for repairs to an essential appliance like oven or refrigerator, but require the tenant to service the washer and dryer.

Finding apartments with a washer and dryer in Manitou Springs can go quickly, so come prepared with your bank statements, pay stubs, identification, and letters of recommendation to sign your new lease.

