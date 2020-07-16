Apartment List
/
CO
/
lyons
/
apartments with hardwood floors
Last updated July 16 2020 at 12:52 AM

18 Apartments for rent in Lyons, CO with hardwood floors

Scoring an apartment with hardwood floors can be a big win for Lyons renters. They're typically a beautiful addition to your space. They’re also easier to clean and sweep, particular... Read Guide >

1 of 12

Last updated July 15 at 10:22 PM
1 Unit Available
537 Park Dr
537 Park Drive, Lyons, CO
2 Bedrooms
$1,725
960 sqft
2 bedroom, 1.5 bath, house on the river, 537 Park Dr (Service Rd "B"), Lyons - 2 bedroom, 1.5 bath, ranch style, 1 car garage, 960sf. See YouTube video tour: https://youtu.
Results within 10 miles of Lyons
Verified

1 of 10

Last updated July 15 at 10:29 PM
23 Units Available
Gunbarrel
Apex 5510 Apartment Homes
5510 Spine Rd, Boulder, CO
Studio
$1,541
705 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,641
738 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,837
1097 sqft
Premium location in North Boulder's Gunbarrel business district. Gourmet kitchens, 9-foot ceilings and luxurious bathtubs. Close to Boulder Reservoir and many of the city's big employers. On-site coffee shop and sparkling pool.
Verified

1 of 12

Last updated July 16 at 12:46 AM
2 Units Available
Glen Ridge
2211 Pratt St, Longmont, CO
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,435
725 sqft
Hardwood floors, two-tone paint and wooden slat blinds. Ample storage in every floor plan. Grassy courtyards with walking paths shaded by mature trees. Blocks from 287/Main Street.
Verified

1 of 3

Last updated July 16 at 12:33 AM
9 Units Available
VerraWest
1420 Renaissance Dr, Longmont, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,397
712 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,876
1051 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Pet-friendly apartments are air-conditioned for year-round comfort. Pet owners can take advantage of the dog park and pet washing station. Located near Blue Skies Park and several biking trails.
Verified

1 of 23

Last updated July 16 at 12:17 AM
7 Units Available
Park on 14th
2201 14th Ave, Longmont, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,311
594 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,498
809 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,858
1054 sqft
Welcome to your new home at Park on 14th Apartments in Longmont, CO! Nestled in the heart of Longmont, Park on 14th Apartments offers all the rewards and comforts of high-class living.
Verified

1 of 36

Last updated July 16 at 12:13 AM
4 Units Available
Victoria Inn
2400 W 17th Ave, Longmont, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,416
588 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,853
777 sqft
Apartments with classic charm in a great location near I-25. Community amenities include guest suite, guest parking and pool. Units feature hardwood floors, fireplace, in-unit laundry and walk-in closets. A smoke-free community.

1 of 27

Last updated July 15 at 10:22 PM
1 Unit Available
939 Rose Street
939 Rose Street, Longmont, CO
4 Bedrooms
$2,295
1976 sqft
SUPER CUTE 4 BED/2 BATH HOME IN CENTRAL LONGMONT AVAILABLE JULY 1! - Don't miss this brick home on a quiet street with beautiful landscaping to include large shade trees, mature landscaping, fenced yard with alley access.

1 of 22

Last updated July 15 at 10:22 PM
1 Unit Available
611 Grandview Meadows Dr.
611 Grandview Meadow Drive, Longmont, CO
2 Bedrooms
$1,975
1588 sqft
Brand New Townhome upgraded to the 9's with attached 2 Car Garage and Mountain Views! - Outstanding Townhome unit with hardwood floors on the main level, 1/2 bath on the main, and double master suites upstairs.

1 of 14

Last updated July 15 at 10:22 PM
1 Unit Available
Dakota Ridge
5050 Pierre St C
5050 Pierre Street, Boulder, CO
3 Bedrooms
$3,795
2465 sqft
High End 3 Bed and 3.

1 of 36

Last updated July 15 at 10:22 PM
1 Unit Available
127 Grant Street
127 Grant Street, Longmont, CO
3 Bedrooms
$2,200
960 sqft
GARDENER'S PARADISE, 3 BED/1 BATH BUNGALOW IN CENTRAL LONGMONT AVAILABLE NOW! - Sweet little cottage in the heart of Longmont! This warm and welcoming ranch style home is simply adorable.

1 of 22

Last updated July 16 at 12:39 AM
1 Unit Available
958 11th Avenue
958 11th Avenue, Longmont, CO
2 Bedrooms
$1,795
768 sqft
Come tour this great home on a corner lot in Longmont! This property features two bedrooms, one full bathroom and 768 square feet of livable space.

1 of 17

Last updated May 14 at 09:37 AM
1 Unit Available
3830 Staghorn Drive
3830 Staghorn Drive, Longmont, CO
3 Bedrooms
$1,950
1588 sqft
3830 Staghorn Drive Available 07/06/20 Spacious + Bright SW Longmont Home! - Spacious and Bright 3 Bed/3 Full Bath SW Longmont home! Main floor has hardwood floors in living area, full bathroom, and bedroom.

1 of 6

Last updated April 7 at 11:00 AM
1 Unit Available
Dakota Ridge
5143 Pierre Street
5143 Pierre Street, Boulder, CO
3 Bedrooms
$3,500
3000 sqft
5143 Pierre Street Available 06/01/20 Three Bedroom Home Available in Dakota Ridge Village in Boulder - Dakota Ridge Village Elegant three-bedroom, two and a half bath Markel-designed home for rent with a finished basement features high-end

1 of 24

Last updated April 4 at 11:14 AM
1 Unit Available
1545 Drake Street,
1545 Drake Street, Longmont, CO
4 Bedrooms
$2,675
2127 sqft
Must see! Beautifully updated home with tons of privacy and incredible location only one block to McIntosh Lake! - This gorgeous house is perfect for people who like their private space. The house has a total of 4 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms.

1 of 23

Last updated October 8 at 12:35 PM
1 Unit Available
623 Pratt Street
623 Pratt Street, Longmont, CO
3 Bedrooms
$1,995
1498 sqft
CHARMING 3 BED/1 BATH BUNGALOW IN THE HEART OF OLD TOWN LONGMONT AVAILABLE NOW!! - Old Town Bungalow in the heart of Longmont.

1 of 17

Last updated July 15 at 10:22 PM
1 Unit Available
1406 Venice St
1406 Venice Street, Longmont, CO
3 Bedrooms
$1,900
1150 sqft
3 bedroom, 1.75 bath house, groomed and landscaped yard. 1406 Venice, Longmont. - 3 Bedroom, 1.75 bath, ranch style: 1150 sf of a tasteful and carefully refurbished house. See YouTube Video Tour: https://youtu.

1 of 13

Last updated July 16 at 12:28 AM
1 Unit Available
8060 Niwot Road - 16 E
8060 Niwot Road, Niwot, CO
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,395
1000 sqft
What a great deal for Boulder county living! Upper level unit, with 2 spacious bedrooms, nice size living room with wood flooring. Comfortable covered deck. Gas range. Indoor Air conditioner available. wamp cooling.

1 of 1

Last updated July 14 at 07:08 AM
1 Unit Available
1334 19th Avenue
1334 19th Avenue, Longmont, CO
3 Bedrooms
$1,995
2500 sqft
We provide a discounted rent amount to Tenants with good references. We will call your references and confirm. This provides a $500 rent discount per month. From $2495 per month down to only $1995 per month.
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with hardwood floors in Lyons, CO

Scoring an apartment with hardwood floors can be a big win for Lyons renters. They're typically a beautiful addition to your space. They’re also easier to clean and sweep, particularly if you have pets.

However, there are some downsides. Hardwood floors carry sounds. They can also make your apartment noisy for your roommates and downstairs neighbors.

Ask the landlord or property manager about the hardwood floors before signing a lease. Are they actually hardwood or a popular composite alternative? The latter is probably easier to clean and care for than the real thing.

It’s also important to ask about who’s responsible for any damage to the floors and what that entails. Your security deposit could take a hit from scratches, dents, and other damage.

Consider the type of climate you live in. Hardwood floors typically don’t fare well in damp climates full of moisture. Stains and buckling are common in hardwood floors after rain flooding or excessive moisture.

However, hardwood floors can be ideal for dry climates or sunny areas for renters who love the way they look.

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Denver, COAurora, COLakewood, COFort Collins, COWestminster, COThornton, COBoulder, COCentennial, COLongmont, COArvada, COBroomfield, COLittleton, CO
Highlands Ranch, COEnglewood, COLoveland, COGreeley, CONorthglenn, COBrighton, CONiwot, COBerthoud, COGunbarrel, COErie, COLafayette, COLouisville, CO
Johnstown, COSuperior, COWindsor, COFederal Heights, COCommerce City, COShaw Heights, COWheat Ridge, COGolden, COWelby, COApplewood, COEvans, COEdgewater, CO

Apartments Near Colleges

University of DenverEmily Griffith Technical College
Front Range Community CollegeAims Community College
Arapahoe Community College