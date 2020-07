Amenities

Spacious 3 Bedroom, 2 Bath Modular Home! - Spacious 3 bedroom, 2 bathroom modular home features an attached two-car garage and fenced in backyard. Open kitchen comes equipped with a gas stove! Lots of room to roam here. Once you have viewed the home, you can apply! Close proximity to schools and convenient highway access.



~Advertised Rent is Discounted Rent~Pets Ok (fees apply) Upon Approval~



Ask for Erica F: 303-444-RENT (7368)

Located Near: County Road 2/Hwy 76



