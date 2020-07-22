Apartment List
Last updated July 22 2020

35 Apartments under $1,000 for rent in Littleton, CO

Finding a deal on affordable apartments under $1,000 in Littleton is worth the extra effort. Come ready to pounce on the best deals. Call the property management in advance to as... Read Guide >

Last updated July 22
1 Unit Available
Ketring Park
122 West Ida Avenue
122 West Ida Avenue, Littleton, CO
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$995
560 sqft
EDGE Properties is pleased to offer this adorable and spacious remodeled unit in The Adria Place for immediate occupancy. This charming 1 bedroom unit is the perfect place to call home.
Results within 5 miles of Littleton
Last updated July 22
$
4 Units Available
Ruby Hill
Platte River Apartments
1330 W Mississippi Ave, Denver, CO
1 Bedroom
$945
477 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,195
658 sqft
Newly revamped one- and two-bedroom homes with state-of-the-art kitchens, walk-in closets and designer floors. Community amenities include free parking and on-site laundry. Close to I-25.
Last updated July 22
14 Units Available
Mar Lee
Parkwood Plaza
1436 S Irving St, Denver, CO
1 Bedroom
$999
550 sqft
This pet-friendly community is close to major employers and offers both hardwood flooring and carpet. Refrigerator and spacious walk-in closets included. Open, tranquil landscaping to relax and enjoy.
Last updated July 20
2 Units Available
Winchester & Browning
3030 S Bannock St, Englewood, CO
1 Bedroom
$960
440 sqft
3030 S Bannock St B303 Available 07/31/20 Budget Friendly and Awesome! Excellent Deal and Location on this Unit in Englewood! - Winchester & Browning Apartments | (303) 762-0228 | www.RozeboomCompany.
Last updated July 22
3 Units Available
University Park
South Josephine Apartments
2085 S Josephine St, Denver, CO
Studio
$925
420 sqft
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,365
835 sqft
A unique, vintage development, this residential complex offers exclusive studio-style units, onsite laundry, pet-friendly amenities and off-street parking. Each apartment includes free Wi-Fi, hardwood flooring and gas stoves.
Last updated July 22
6 Units Available
University
Berkshire Apartments
2335 S Race St, Denver, CO
1 Bedroom
$995
485 sqft
Situated close to the Denver University campus and walking distance to great restaurants and shops. Charming community with peaceful courtyard. On-site laundry and parking. Pet-friendly.
Last updated July 22
6 Units Available
Mar Lee
Continental Court
3129 West Arkansas Avenue, Denver, CO
Studio
$900
475 sqft
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,250
800 sqft
Welcome home to Contentinal Court in Denver, CO! The 80129 location has so much to offer every resident, and will always make you feel right at home. We offer studio, one, and two-bedroom apartments that have been designed with the resident in mind.

Last updated July 22
1 Unit Available
3773 s Grove St
3773 South Grove Street, Sheridan, CO
1 Bedroom
$880
900 sqft
Basement Apt for rent - Property Id: 71392 Private entrance Fire place in LR Big bed room.' 900 square ft. New carpets. $880.00 a month $400.00 security deposit $100.00. cleaning deposit.

Last updated July 22
1 Unit Available
4451 E Peakview Ave C
4451 East Peakview Avenue, Centennial, CO
1 Bedroom
$850
600 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Peakview Centennial Unit C - Property Id: 314313 Beautifully remodeled home in the heart of Centennial CO. 8 minutes to Denver Tech Center and 20 min to downtown Denver. Located on a cul de sac in a quiet family neighborhood.

Last updated July 22
1 Unit Available
Bear Valley
3550 S Harlan St #294
3550 S Harlan St, Denver, CO
1 Bedroom
$950
678 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
Ask
3550 S Harlan St #294 Available 07/25/20 Great 1 Bedroom Condo For Rent in Denver! - Great 1 bed/1 bath condo with private patio is available to rent starting in July! Great layout, lots of storage space throughout! Master bedroom has a walk-in

Last updated July 22
1 Unit Available
University Park
2716 S Cook St
2716 South Cook Street, Denver, CO
Studio
$800
1541 sqft
4 Bedrooms
Ask
Looking for roommates for the 2020/2021 school year. Nicely updated 4-bedroom, 2-bathroom home close to DU and Wash Park.

Last updated July 22
1 Unit Available
3390 South Clay Street
3390 South Clay Street, Sheridan, CO
2 Bedrooms
$995
800 sqft
Schedule a showing at your convenience between 7:00am - 7:00pm. Visit www.rently.com and enter property #2115924. Beautiful duplex has a total of 800 square feet of living space, with 2 bedrooms and 1 bathroom.

Last updated July 22
1 Unit Available
Harvey Park
2187 S. Depew St. - D-23
2187 South Depew Street, Denver, CO
Studio
$895
524 sqft
Gorgeous, recently UPDATED-Spacious 1 Bedroom Apartment available now! New plank flooring, new paint, and full bathroom remodel as well! Building with security door, on Site Management, & Laundry Rooms.
Results within 10 miles of Littleton
Last updated July 22
7 Units Available
Virginia Village
Cambridge Place
1260 S Bellaire St, Denver, CO
Studio
$893
450 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,294
650 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Convenient location in the heart of the city, easy access to I-25, and plenty of shopping and dining nearby. Apartments feature cozy fireplaces, hardwood floors and patio/balcony. Community pool, and cats and dogs welcome.
Last updated July 22
35 Units Available
Hampden
Tamarac Village Apartments
3300 S Tamarac Dr, Denver, CO
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$999
638 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,359
985 sqft
In your home, you’ll enjoy the sleek style and modern appeal of the easy-to-clean, wood-style floors. The large windows are perfect for taking in the gorgeous views, while complementary window coverings provide privacy when you want it.
Last updated July 22
$
24 Units Available
Expo Park
Park Place at Exposition
10785 E Exposition Ave, Aurora, CO
Studio
$898
420 sqft
1 Bedroom
$904
554 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,116
795 sqft
Welcome to Park Place at Expo, a welcoming community of studio, one, and two-bedroom Aurora, Colorado apartments for rent. Conveniently located near I-225 and the light rail, your home will provide quick and easy access to everywhere you need to be.
Last updated July 22
$
52 Units Available
West Colfax
Vesty Park
3190 W 14th Ave, Denver, CO
1 Bedroom
$999
632 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,334
909 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,731
1116 sqft
A pet lovers paradise that borders a park. Enjoy modern, bright units with hardwood floors, private outdoor space and walk-in closets. Communal features include 24-hour gym and maintenance, an internet cafe, parking and clubhouse.
Last updated July 22
$
10 Units Available
Capitol Hill
Shambhala
1355 Pearl St, Denver, CO
Studio
$975
371 sqft
Located on Pearl Street in the heart of Capitol Hill. Luxury community offers residents access to BBQ grills, bike racks and laundry. Residents can take advantage of hardwood floors, walk-in closets and tiled backsplash.
Last updated July 22
$
5 Units Available
Capitol Hill
1170 Logan
1170 Logan St, Denver, CO
Studio
$980
350 sqft
Pet-friendly community in Capitol Hill neighborhood of Denver. Easy walking distance to food, arts and cultural attractions. Internet, on-site laundry, walk-in closets and hardwood floors designed to impress.
Last updated July 22
4 Units Available
Goldsmith
Ivy Crossing
2470 S Quebec St, Denver, CO
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$999
640 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$999
1003 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Ivy Crossing in Denver. View photos, descriptions and more!
Last updated July 22
21 Units Available
Glendale
Mint Urban Infinity
1251 S Bellaire St, Denver, CO
Studio
$976
333 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,222
579 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,337
923 sqft
Recently renovated units with easy access to I-25. Sophisticated kitchens feature stainless steel appliances and ample storage space. Work out in the state-of-the-art fitness center or swim a few laps in the pool.
Last updated July 22
4 Units Available
Capitol Hill
Skylark
1200 Pearl Street, Denver, CO
Studio
$970
440 sqft
With community features such as on-site laundry facilities, elevator, and central heat and cooling, you’ll be surprised at how carefree urban living can be.
Last updated July 22
8 Units Available
Advenir at Cherry Creek South
1211 S Quebec Way, Denver, CO
1 Bedroom
$945
604 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,145
975 sqft
Access to public parks, scenic areas, and major highways. Newly renovated 1-2 bedroom apartments. On-site pool, tennis court, basketball court, and business center.
Last updated July 22
14 Units Available
Virginia Village
Asbury Plaza Apartments
5170 E Asbury Ave, Denver, CO
1 Bedroom
$999
648 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,260
890 sqft
Located in the heart of picturesque Denver, Asbury Plaza combines a neighborhood setting with the conveniences of modern living.
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments under $1,000 in Littleton, CO

Finding a deal on affordable apartments under $1,000 in Littleton is worth the extra effort. Come ready to pounce on the best deals. Call the property management in advance to ask what paperwork they need and come prepared. Bank statements, pay stubs, identification, and letters of recommendation from an employer or landlord are usually standard. It’s better to come to an apartment tour over-prepared and ready to sign.

You probably won’t find affordable apartments under $1,000 in Littleton in the heart of the action, but you can still land in a neighborhood you love. Look for locations on the outskirts of your dream location or reconsider how much space you really need. A studio apartment may offer plenty of space in your ideal neighborhood at a cheaper price point.

Some property managers will also know about apartments under $1,000 in other buildings they manage, or through word-of-mouth from industry contacts. Ask about any leads if you can’t find the space you need. Touring the first floor for affordable apartments that need some updating can also yield a great deal.

