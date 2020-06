Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony all utils included fireplace bbq/grill

All Master Bedrooms: this property has 4 bedrooms- All masters suites with private bathrooms and TVs in each.

There is over 2200 sq. ft of living space with 2 living areas on different floors with TV's in each. Enjoy slope side views from every room in this light and bright condominium with vaulted ceilings, amazing fireplace and beautiful cooks kitchen.

There is a washer and dryer in the unit as well as a deck for outside grilling and enjoyment.



Available from 7/17 for 3-12 months. All Utilities Included