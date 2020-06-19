20 Hunki Dori Ct.

Amenities

granite counters all utils included garage gym pool elevator

Unit Amenities fireplace furnished granite counters Property Amenities elevator gym parking pool garage hot tub sauna

Fully Furnished -Red Hawk Lodge is one of the most desirable properties in River Run.



This two-bedroom, two-bath condo has a beautiful kitchen with upgrade granite counters and nice appliances. Enjoy this top floor unit with vaulted ceilings, fireplace and amazing furnishings. The building has garage parking and elevator for your convenience. The building amenities include a workout room, sauna, outdoor pool and spa that borders the pristine wetland at the foot of the mountain. The village and gondola are just a stroll away were there are numerous shops and restaurants...and yes there is a Starbucks! This condo is perfect for those of you who love the outdoors and who want to be close to the action but having the tranquility of the surroundings of Red Hawk Lodge.



Available from August1st - November 30th. Accepting applications for 1 month - 4 month leasing options. All utilities included!



Call for a showing today!!