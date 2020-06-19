All apartments in Keystone
Keystone, CO
20 Hunki Dori Ct.
20 Hunki Dori Ct.

20 Hunki Dori Court · (719) 223-4646
Location

20 Hunki Dori Court, Keystone, CO 80435

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Tenant Turner

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 Bed · Avail. Aug 1

$1,995

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 835 sqft

Amenities

granite counters
all utils included
garage
gym
pool
elevator
Unit Amenities
fireplace
furnished
granite counters
Property Amenities
elevator
gym
parking
pool
garage
hot tub
sauna
Fully Furnished -Red Hawk Lodge is one of the most desirable properties in River Run.

This two-bedroom, two-bath condo has a beautiful kitchen with upgrade granite counters and nice appliances. Enjoy this top floor unit with vaulted ceilings, fireplace and amazing furnishings. The building has garage parking and elevator for your convenience. The building amenities include a workout room, sauna, outdoor pool and spa that borders the pristine wetland at the foot of the mountain. The village and gondola are just a stroll away were there are numerous shops and restaurants...and yes there is a Starbucks! This condo is perfect for those of you who love the outdoors and who want to be close to the action but having the tranquility of the surroundings of Red Hawk Lodge.

Available from August1st - November 30th. Accepting applications for 1 month - 4 month leasing options. All utilities included!

Call for a showing today!!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 20 Hunki Dori Ct. have any available units?
20 Hunki Dori Ct. has a unit available for $1,995 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 20 Hunki Dori Ct. have?
Some of 20 Hunki Dori Ct.'s amenities include granite counters, all utils included, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 20 Hunki Dori Ct. currently offering any rent specials?
20 Hunki Dori Ct. isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 20 Hunki Dori Ct. pet-friendly?
No, 20 Hunki Dori Ct. is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Keystone.
Does 20 Hunki Dori Ct. offer parking?
Yes, 20 Hunki Dori Ct. does offer parking.
Does 20 Hunki Dori Ct. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 20 Hunki Dori Ct. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 20 Hunki Dori Ct. have a pool?
Yes, 20 Hunki Dori Ct. has a pool.
Does 20 Hunki Dori Ct. have accessible units?
No, 20 Hunki Dori Ct. does not have accessible units.
Does 20 Hunki Dori Ct. have units with dishwashers?
No, 20 Hunki Dori Ct. does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 20 Hunki Dori Ct. have units with air conditioning?
No, 20 Hunki Dori Ct. does not have units with air conditioning.
