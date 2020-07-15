/
studio apartments
161 Studio Apartments for rent in Holly Hills, CO
Last updated July 15 at 03:48 AM
35 Units Available
Goldsmith
Veranda Highpointe
6343 E Girard Pl, Holly Hills, CO
Studio
$1,265
718 sqft
Pool and hot tub, along with private lazy river. Fifth floor resident lounges with unbeatable views. Fitness center and yoga studio open 24 hours. Pet wash and walking path. Quick access to I-25 and Southmoor Light Rail Station.
Results within 1 mile of Holly Hills
Last updated January 6 at 06:43 PM
16 Units Available
University Hills
Yale 25 Station
5121 East Yale Avenue, Denver, CO
Studio
$1,355
685 sqft
Experience a thoughtful blend of urban living and an outdoor Colorado lifestyle at Yale 25 Station. We are surrounded by dramatic views of the Rocky Mountains and an array of shopping, dining and recreation opportunities.
Last updated July 15 at 03:49 AM
31 Units Available
Goldsmith
Monaco Lakes
6165 E Iliff Ave, Denver, CO
Studio
$909
310 sqft
Come home to Monaco Lakes, the perfect place to relax and unwind. We offer a variety of spacious floorplans with large windows and abundant closet space. Select units have washer/dryer.
Results within 5 miles of Holly Hills
Last updated July 15 at 06:40 AM
14 Units Available
Glendale
Mint Urban Infinity
1251 S Bellaire St, Denver, CO
Studio
$1,092
333 sqft
Recently renovated units with easy access to I-25. Sophisticated kitchens feature stainless steel appliances and ample storage space. Work out in the state-of-the-art fitness center or swim a few laps in the pool.
Last updated July 15 at 06:29 AM
27 Units Available
Baker
Denizen
415 S Cherokee St, Denver, CO
Studio
$1,212
432 sqft
Sophisticated urban apartments in Denver's first LEED Platinum certified residential complex. Large closets offer ample storage space. The rooftop amenity deck has gourmet grilling islands and a sports lawn.
Last updated July 15 at 03:49 AM
70 Units Available
Lowry Field
Broadstone Lowry
82 Uinta Way, Denver, CO
Studio
$1,300
502 sqft
In light of the COVID-19 outbreak,?Alliance?Residential?is committed to doing our part to maintain the health of our residents and associates.?As such, we are opting to no longer conduct business face-to-face?at our communities.
Last updated July 15 at 03:49 AM
33 Units Available
Lowry Field
Lowry Park
8501 E Alameda Ave, Denver, CO
Studio
$1,139
512 sqft
Luxurious apartments feature expansive island kitchens and double-sided fireplaces. Recreation opportunities abound, thanks to the on-site volleyball court, pool table, swimming pool and fitness center. For more, stop by the nearby Lowry Sports Complex Park.
Last updated July 15 at 06:27 AM
29 Units Available
360 Degrees Apartments
7700 E Peakview Ave, Centennial, CO
Studio
$1,333
496 sqft
Brand new luxury community with a resort-style pool area, a rooftop lounge, and great on-site management. Equally luxurious units feature in-unit washer/dryers, granite countertops, and stainless steel appliances.
Last updated July 15 at 03:49 AM
226 Units Available
Baker
Neon Local
99 South Broadway, Denver, CO
Studio
$1,450
473 sqft
LIVE IN THE LIGHTS OF SOUTH BROADWAY | SUMMER 2020 Now Offering One Month Free! Unlike any other neighborhood in the city, South Broadway has a glow you can feel as you walk down the street.
Last updated July 15 at 03:48 AM
42 Units Available
Southmoor Park
The Den
6950 East Chenango Avenue, Denver, CO
Studio
$1,240
594 sqft
We are excited to announce that we are now scheduling in-person tours by appointment only. Schedule yours today! Now Offering $500 Off! Call Us for Details! The Den.
Last updated July 15 at 03:49 AM
13 Units Available
Kennedy
Loft 9
11100 E Dartmouth Ave, Denver, CO
Studio
$1,197
650 sqft
Gracious living just minutes from I-83. On-site laundry facilities, private parking, 24-hour gym and maintenance service, and swimming pool. A clubhouse, sauna, game room, and trash valet. Pet-friendly residences feature patios.
Last updated July 15 at 03:49 AM
4 Units Available
Glendale
The Vue
4805 E Kentucky Ave, Glendale, CO
Studio
$1,075
475 sqft
Open living spaces with kitchen breakfast bars. Garage parking, controlled access and on-site management. Half a mile to Cherry Creek Trail or Infinity Park.
Last updated July 15 at 03:49 AM
56 Units Available
Speer
Country Club Towers II & III
1101 E Bayaud Ave, Denver, CO
Studio
$1,671
581 sqft
Luxury apartments with stunning views of the city. Over 28,000-square-feet of community space, including a large fitness center, onsite bike and snowboard shop, and a 24-hour concierge service. Updated interiors and appliances.
Last updated July 14 at 01:51 PM
25 Units Available
Washington Virginia Vale
Creekside Apartments
5250 E Cherry Creek South Dr, Denver, CO
Studio
$1,044
404 sqft
Abundant storage space throughout every floor plan. Park-like landscaping with walking trails, picnic areas and a creek. Dog park with agility equipment, benches and shade trees. Steps away from the Cherry Creek Trail.
Last updated July 15 at 03:49 AM
188 Units Available
Belcaro
Gables Vista
375 South Jackson Street, Denver, CO
Studio
$1,772
698 sqft
Ready to take the next step toward a more sophisticated lifestyle? Welcome to Gables Vista, Cherry Creek’s finest apartment home community only 15 minutes from Downtown Denver.
Last updated July 15 at 03:49 AM
7 Units Available
Cheesman Park
The Stanley
929 Marion St, Denver, CO
Studio
$1,098
310 sqft
Designer touches like faux wood blinds, crown molding, and granite countertops. Bike storage and off-street parking available. Just blocks from Cheesman Park.
Last updated July 15 at 06:05 AM
19 Units Available
Cherry Creek
Coda
100 Steele St, Denver, CO
Studio
$1,410
576 sqft
Fully furnished homes with ice makers, stainless steel appliances and ceiling fans. Enjoy a grill area, dog grooming room and yoga studio on-site. Views of the Rockies and Denver skyline. Near Cheesman Park.
Last updated July 15 at 03:48 AM
23 Units Available
Cheesman Park
Amaranth Apartments
2190 E 11th Ave, Denver, CO
Studio
$1,499
544 sqft
Quartz countertops, stainless steel appliances, and ceramic tile backsplashes for gourmet kitchens. Well-equipped fitness room with cardio and resistance machines, free weights, and dedicated spaces for spinning and yoga. Charging stations for electric vehicles. Steps from Denver Botanic Gardens.
Last updated July 15 at 03:49 AM
32 Units Available
City Park
Venue on 16th
2900 E 16th Ave, Denver, CO
Studio
$1,490
569 sqft
Sleek apartments come with a fireplace and granite counters. Tons of community amenities, including a game room, yoga center and Google Fiber. Near the Bluebird Theater, Denver Museum of Nature and Science and great restaurants.
Last updated July 15 at 03:48 AM
23 Units Available
Hampden South
Outlook DTC
5031 S Ulster St, Denver, CO
Studio
$1,249
681 sqft
Pet-friendly community with dog park and pet spa. Rooftop lounge with fire pits. Co-working lounge, coffee and tea bar, pool and hot tub. Apartments have nine-foot ceilings, quartz countertops, and balconies. Near light rail station.
Last updated July 15 at 03:49 AM
25 Units Available
Expo Park
Park Place at Exposition
10785 E Exposition Ave, Aurora, CO
Studio
$898
420 sqft
Welcome to Park Place at Expo, a welcoming community of studio, one, and two-bedroom Aurora, Colorado apartments for rent. Conveniently located near I-225 and the light rail, your home will provide quick and easy access to everywhere you need to be.
Last updated July 15 at 05:40 AM
4 Units Available
City Park
Detroit Terraces
1530 Detroit St, Denver, CO
Studio
$1,263
458 sqft
Brand-new apartments with designer kitchens and in-unit laundry. Community amenities include bike storage, a gym and shuffleboard. Relax on the rooftop terrace or try one of the many nearby eateries in your free time.
Last updated July 15 at 03:49 AM
24 Units Available
Cherry Creek
Alexan Cherry Creek
55 N Cook St, Denver, CO
Studio
$1,405
678 sqft
Modern apartments just 10 minutes from downtown Denver. Community has resident lounge and coffee bar. Units feature full-size washer/dryer, walk-in closets and luxurious wood flooring.
Last updated July 14 at 01:00 PM
17 Units Available
Cherry Creek
Steele Creek
3222 E 1st Ave, Denver, CO
Studio
$1,642
627 sqft
Rooftop pool and cabanas with mountain views. Washer and dryer in every home. Bike sharing program and repair shop. Immediate access to Cherry Creek shopping center, as well as the Cherry Creek trail.
