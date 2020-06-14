/
furnished apartments
65 Furnished Apartments for rent in Holly Hills, CO
Virginia Village
1 Unit Available
4600 E. Asbury Circle #510
4600 East Asbury Circle, Denver, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,400
700 sqft
Beautful 1 Bed 1 Bath (Furnished) Condo in Centre Pointe Station - Large FURNISHED top floor unit with 1 Bedroom and 1 Bathroom in Centre Pointe Station. REMODELED KITCHEN AND BATH WITHGRANITE,TILE, WOOD. NORTHEASTERN VIEW.
Results within 5 miles of Holly Hills
Southmoor Park
18 Units Available
Cielo Apartments
6715 E Union Ave, Denver, CO
Studio
$1,299
607 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,442
788 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,719
1117 sqft
Open kitchens with breakfast bar. Vinyl plank flooring, custom cabinetry, and stainless steel appliances. Pool and fitness center with towel service. Bicycle storage. Steps from the Belleview light rail station.
Glendale
31 Units Available
4550 Cherry Creek
4550 Cherry Creek Dr S, Glendale, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,660
1159 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,868
1465 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$3,562
1869 sqft
Minutes from Downtown Denver. This high-rise community features impressive views of the Rocky Mountains. On-site yoga, a pool, gym and concierge service. Available furnished. Updated interiors with hardwood floors and granite countertops.
Hampden South
32 Units Available
Carriage Place
4875 DTC Blvd., Denver, CO
Studio
$1,324
546 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,550
856 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,974
1258 sqft
Found in the heart of Denver Tech Center and just minutes from George Wallace Park, I-25, and Belleview Light Rail Station. Units feature updated kitchen appliances and access to 2 swimming pools, a jacuzzi, and a fully-equipped fitness center.
Cherry Creek
88 Units Available
The Seasons of Cherry Creek
3498 E Ellsworth Ave, Denver, CO
Studio
$1,270
535 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,405
931 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,970
1217 sqft
Located a short walk from Cherry Creek Shopping Center and Burns Park, these stylish apartments are luxurious and fully furnished. Residents have access to a wine room, game room, pool, dog park, and sauna.
Cherry Creek
18 Units Available
Steele Creek
3222 E 1st Ave, Denver, CO
Studio
$1,819
627 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,785
857 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,762
1272 sqft
Rooftop pool and cabanas with mountain views. Washer and dryer in every home. Bike sharing program and repair shop. Immediate access to Cherry Creek shopping center, as well as the Cherry Creek trail.
12 Units Available
Timber Creek
8899 E Prentice Ave, Greenwood Village, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,465
2 Bedrooms
$1,975
Fully furnished homes with stainless steel appliances. Recently updated. Community amenities include a barbecue area, cafe, and media room. E-payments for resident convenience. Near the Denver Tech Center and Cherry Creek State Park.
Cherry Creek
22 Units Available
Coda
100 Steele St, Denver, CO
Studio
$1,486
576 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,824
908 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,240
1430 sqft
Fully furnished homes with ice makers, stainless steel appliances and ceiling fans. Enjoy a grill area, dog grooming room and yoga studio on-site. Views of the Rockies and Denver skyline. Near Cheesman Park.
Cherry Creek
34 Units Available
AMLI Cherry Creek
801 S Cherry St, Denver, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,402
721 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,119
1075 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Luxurious interiors with wood plank floors, stainless steel appliances, and quartz countertops. Expansive fitness center with cardio theater, strength-training machines and spinning/yoga room. New community means that residents will be amongst the first to live in their homes.
13 Units Available
Whisper Sky
1755 S Beeler St, Denver, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,532
916 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,794
1313 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Fully furnished units with garbage disposal, ice maker and fireplace. Community amenities include a coffee bar, fire pit and dog park. Near Cherry Creek Country Club. Easy access to I-225.
Cherry Creek
1 Unit Available
484 Josephine Street
484 Josephine Street, Denver, CO
2 Bedrooms
$1,995
1400 sqft
LIGHT FILLED 2 Bed, 1.5 Bath FURNISHED Townhome in great location! Available NOW! - Beautiful 2 Bed, 1.
Cherry Creek
1 Unit Available
180 Cook Street #105
180 Cook Street, Denver, CO
2 Bedrooms
$3,095
1183 sqft
Beautiful Executive Condo Fully Furnished in Cherry Creek - Drop your bags and live in this well maintained and tastefully decorated Cherry Creek Condo. Master bedroom and 5 piece master bath allows privacy from guests.
Platt Park
1 Unit Available
1229 S Sherman St
1229 South Sherman Street, Denver, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,600
1000 sqft
Spacious apartment in Platt Park neighborhood - Property Id: 270999 Big, beautiful, bright one bedroom apartment for rent in Platt Park.
1 Unit Available
6001 S. YOSEMITE ST. BLDG. B
6001 South Yosemite Street, Greenwood Village, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,750
902 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
FURNISHED CONDO IN HEART OF GREENWOOD VILLAGE, DTC - Property Id: 298351 * BEAUTIFUL & COZY FULLY FURNISHED & EQUIPPED CONDO LOCATED IN THE HEART OF GREENWOOD VILLAGE, DTC (DENVER TECH.
1 Unit Available
8 Churchill Dr
8 Churchill Drive, Cherry Hills Village, CO
1 Bedroom
$2,500
Gorgeous Rental In Cherry Hills - Property Id: 296150 This gorgeous unit is part of a beautiful mansion in the prestigious Cherry Hills Village neighborhood. It comes fully furnished with a covered two car garage.
Cherry Creek
1 Unit Available
320 Cook Ct
320 Cook St, Denver, CO
4 Bedrooms
$6,950
4606 sqft
Incredible Townhouse In Cherry Creek - Property Id: 288222 Charming, spacious and luxurious sprawling home in Denver's most central & prestigious neighborhood: cozy tree-lined Cherry Creek North, with famous shops, fine dining and casual
Platt Park
1 Unit Available
1995 S Logan Street
1995 South Logan Street, Denver, CO
4 Bedrooms
$3,599
2500 sqft
5 Bedrooms
Ask
***4 Bedroom House in Denver Platt Park*** - Property Id: 73841 **Available for Immediate Occupancy* "Furnished property" -Address: 1995 S Logan St, Denver CO 80210 -Rent: $3,599 per month -Deposit $3,600 -Nicely Finished Basement -Hardwood floors
Washington Virginia Vale
1 Unit Available
6685 E Arizona Ave
6685 East Arizona Avenue, Denver, CO
2 Bedrooms
$2,050
1659 sqft
6685 E Arizona Ave - D Available 07/01/20 Amazing fully furnished 2 bedroom apartment with finished basement! - Check out this amazing 2 bedroom/1.
1 Unit Available
2736 S Grant St
2736 South Grant Street, Englewood, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,550
2100 sqft
Harvard Gulch/Porter Hospital area - Property Id: 282408 This gorgeous, 2100 sq ft, 1 bdrm apt is available June 1 for a single adult in a new custom home. It is furnished or unfurnished.
City Park
1 Unit Available
1590 Harrison St
1590 Harrison Street, Denver, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,699
720 sqft
Built in 1927, this Tudor-style house is a great place to call your new home! This one bedroom, 1 bathroom town home features hardwood floors, french windows, wood-burning fireplace, private front porch, huge bedroom big enough for a king size bed,
Speer
1 Unit Available
86 Lincoln St.
86 Lincoln Street, Denver, CO
2 Bedrooms
$1,550
500 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Garden 2 bedroom 1 bath 400 square feet 2 bedroom, 1 bath, 450 sq. ft.
Speer
1 Unit Available
521 N Downing St
521 Downing Street, Denver, CO
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,700
795 sqft
This place is oozing with charm! - OFFERED FURNISHED OR UNFURNISHED SAME PRICE.
Results within 10 miles of Holly Hills
18 Units Available
AMLI RidgeGate
10020 Trainstation Cir, Lone Tree, CO
Studio
$1,263
517 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,492
745 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,823
1192 sqft
Ten-foot ceilings, oversized patios and balconies, and expansive windows. Movie room with theater-style seating for you and a dozen-plus friends. iPod docking stations throughout the fitness center and gaming room. Within a mile of Lincoln Light Rail Station and I-25
Downtown Denver
23 Units Available
Union Denver
1770 Chestnut Place, Denver, CO
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,870
742 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,850
1437 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Union Denver in Denver. View photos, descriptions and more!
