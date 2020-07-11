150 Apartments for rent in Greenwood Village, CO with move-in specials

Apartment List
Move-in specials offer an enticing incentive to Greenwood Village apartment renters looking to save. However, it’s important to ask about any stipulations to the move-in ... Read Guide >
Verified

1 of 19

Last updated July 11 at 12:40am
$
5 Units Available
Bridgwater
6401 S Boston St, Greenwood Village, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,688
930 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,150
1187 sqft
Nestled in a park-like setting with walking trails. Town homes come with a cozy fireplace and attached garage. Located in the middle of the Denver Tech Center. Walking distance from the Arapahoe Light Rail Station. Close to the Arapahoe Shopping Center and park Meadows Mall.
Verified

1 of 25

Last updated July 11 at 12:40am
$
17 Units Available
Isabella at Greenwood Village
5400 S Park Terrace Ave, Greenwood Village, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,715
923 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,030
1175 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,885
1485 sqft
Large kitchens with generous counter space. Indoor raquetball court and 24 hour fitness center. Heated resort-style pool. Two miles to I-25, I-225, Cherry Creek State Park and light rail access.
Results within 1 mile of Greenwood Village
Verified

1 of 14

Last updated July 11 at 12:39am
$
18 Units Available
Stratford Station
7555 E Peakview Ave, Centennial, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,315
702 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,720
1024 sqft
Walk-in closets and additional outdoor storage space with all floorplans. Grassy dog park with agility equipment. Outdoor firepit and lounge area. On-site management with 24 hour maintenance, and 48 hour service request guarantee. Just minutes from I-25 and light rail access.
Verified

1 of 20

Last updated July 11 at 12:31am
$
16 Units Available
The Rail at Inverness
10001 E Dry Creek Rd, Dove Valley, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,309
742 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,650
990 sqft
Apartments are spacious with updated kitchens and bathrooms. Community includes fitness center, pool, spa, and more. Located just off I-25, close to restaurants like Maggiano's.
Verified

1 of 12

Last updated July 11 at 12:40am
$
58 Units Available
Hampden South
Bell Denver Tech Center
4380 S Monaco St, Denver, CO
Studio
$1,191
593 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,433
748 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,672
1114 sqft
Modern gated apartments in Denver's DTC area, close to I-25. Each unit features a designer kitchen, hardwood flooring and high ceilings. Resort-style pool and high-tech fitness center on site.
Verified

1 of 18

Last updated July 11 at 12:40am
$
14 Units Available
The Soleil
6565 S Syracuse Way, Centennial, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,340
826 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,835
1121 sqft
Residents have access to a large dog park. Units feature huge walk-in closets, lots of windows, and attached garages.
Verified

1 of 28

Last updated July 11 at 12:40am
$
45 Units Available
Southmoor Park
MileHouse
6750 E Chenango Ave, Denver, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,280
660 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,945
1146 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,970
1402 sqft
We are excited to announce that we are now scheduling in-person tours by appointment only. Schedule yours today! Waived Application Fee & Waived Admin Fee! Standing on the roof top deck at MileHouse, it's easy to feel like you're far above it all.
Verified

1 of 33

Last updated July 11 at 12:40am
$
41 Units Available
Southmoor Park
The Den
6950 East Chenango Avenue, Denver, CO
Studio
$1,235
594 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,305
708 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,990
1093 sqft
We are excited to announce that we are now scheduling in-person tours by appointment only. Schedule yours today! Now Offering $500 Off! Call Us for Details! The Den.
Verified

1 of 22

Last updated July 11 at 12:41am
$
19 Units Available
Hampden South
Helios
7901 E. Belleview Ave, Englewood, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,328
827 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,920
1273 sqft
New community, so all residents will be among the first to live in their homes. Wide plank flooring, granite countertops, and tile backsplashes. Expansive, fully equipped fitness center with floor-to-ceiling windows. WIthin a mile of I-25 and Wallace Park.
Verified

1 of 11

Last updated July 11 at 12:40am
$
15 Units Available
Southmoor Park
Tangent
4300 South Monaco Street, Denver, CO
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,404
787 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,927
1149 sqft
What happens when you line up all the practical things you need for success, and then surround yourself with a kaleidoscope of delightful diversions? You get a balanced life at the intersection of Happy Canyon and Monaco. This is Tangent.
Verified

1 of 19

Last updated July 11 at 12:40am
$
16 Units Available
Southmoor Park
Monaco Row
4665 S Monaco St, Denver, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,466
691 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,816
1023 sqft
Located just off I-25, within the Denver Tech Center. Luxury apartments have granite countertops, hardwood floors, private balcony, walk-in closets and more. Special amenities include pool, hot tub, gym, clubhouse and Internet cafe.
Verified

1 of 20

Last updated July 11 at 12:39am
$
17 Units Available
Southmoor Park
Cielo Apartments
6715 E Union Ave, Denver, CO
Studio
$1,299
607 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,421
788 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,719
1117 sqft
Open kitchens with breakfast bar. Vinyl plank flooring, custom cabinetry, and stainless steel appliances. Pool and fitness center with towel service. Bicycle storage. Steps from the Belleview light rail station.
Results within 5 miles of Greenwood Village
Verified

1 of 6

Last updated July 11 at 01:26am
$
13 Units Available
Goldsmith
Mosaic Apartments
7100 E Evans Ave, Denver, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,061
706 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,221
898 sqft
Take your pick from our modern, newly renovated studio, one- and two-bedroom apartments near Cherry Creek.
Verified

1 of 18

Last updated July 11 at 12:40am
$
14 Units Available
Centennial
Terra Vista
5425 S Federal Cir, Littleton, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,222
672 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,326
903 sqft
Homey apartments have wood-burning fireplaces, large bedrooms with high speed internet access, and in-unit washer/dryers. Residents conveniently find themselves near the RTD Light Rail Downtown Littleton Station and with easy access to major freeways, entertainment, and dining options.
Verified

1 of 22

Last updated July 11 at 12:40am
$
21 Units Available
ArtWalk at CityCenter
801 Englewood Pkwy, Englewood, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,334
749 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,580
1062 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,326
1446 sqft
Roman tubs and vinyl plank flooring for comfortable living. Fully equipped fitness center and yoga room. Lounge with billiards and foosball. Walking distance from Englewood light rail station.
Verified

1 of 28

Last updated July 11 at 12:40am
$
19 Units Available
Westridge
The Bluffs at Highlands Ranch
600 W County Line Rd, Highlands Ranch, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,520
768 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,894
1044 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Comfortable living space with open kitchens and multiple private patios/balconies. On-site access to a fitness center and a resort-style pool with hot tub. On-site management with 24-hour emergency maintenance. Direct access to Centennial Trail and just minutes from C-470.
Verified

1 of 18

Last updated July 11 at 12:40am
$
35 Units Available
The Meadows At Meridian
10215 Crescent Meadow Blvd, Parker, CO
Studio
$1,225
472 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,475
853 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,665
1237 sqft
Cozy homes with built-in book shelves and a patio/balcony. Play sand volleyball on site. Dogs and cats allowed. Easy access to the Denver Technological Center, Park Meadows Mall and Denver International Airport.
Verified

1 of 42

Last updated July 11 at 12:39am
$
14 Units Available
Malbec at Vallagio
10245 Taliesin Drive, Englewood, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,529
1022 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,987
1293 sqft
Upscale homes with gourmet kitchens, large closets and stainless steel appliances. Enjoy the clubhouse, grilling area or pool during free time. Close to Park Meadows Mall and Fiddler's Green Amphitheatre.
Verified

1 of 27

Last updated July 11 at 12:39am
$
39 Units Available
Westview at Lincoln Station
10185 Park Meadows Dr, Lone Tree, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,271
883 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,544
1343 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Open kitchens and abundant counter space in all floor plans. Poolside outdoor lounge with fire pit. Minutes from I025, CO-470, and light rail access.
Verified

1 of 20

Last updated July 11 at 12:39am
$
55 Units Available
Westridge
HiLine at Littleton Commons
8300 Erickson Blvd, Littleton, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,399
747 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,654
1093 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,102
1243 sqft
Expansive, open kitchens with granite countertops and glass subway backsplash. Pool with water features and poolside cabanas. Landscaped dog park and pet wash. Less than a mile to CO-470.
Verified

1 of 23

Last updated July 11 at 12:25am
$
16 Units Available
Homestead in The Willows
The Villas At Homestead
6857 S Homestead Pkwy, Centennial, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,375
745 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,535
994 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Private patio/balcony. Movie room with lounge seating. On-site management and web portal for online rent payment. Just blocks from Holly Park and Willow Spring Open Space.
Verified

1 of 46

Last updated July 11 at 12:19am
$
37 Units Available
Washington Virginia Vale
Cedar Run
888 S Oneida St, Denver, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,025
745 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,325
1050 sqft
Spacious apartment homes surrounded by lush landscape. Units feature stainless steel appliances and a fireplace. A basketball court and grill area are on site. Very close to Cherry Creek and Denver's finest shopping and restaurants.
Verified

1 of 48

Last updated July 11 at 12:39am
$
41 Units Available
Northridge
Autumn Chase
8305 S Harvest Ln, Highlands Ranch, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,255
747 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,565
1034 sqft
Friendly apartment community near Highway 470. Spacious apartments featuring fully-equipped kitchens with quartz countertops, wood-burning fireplaces and private balconies or patios. Communal facilities include a sand volleyball court and three swimming pools.
Verified

1 of 16

Last updated July 11 at 12:41am
$
16 Units Available
Remington At Lone Tree
9760 S. Rosemont Ave, Lone Tree, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,245
800 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,636
1079 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,403
1340 sqft
Conveniently located near Viet Pho, Five Guys, Via Baci Italian Bistro, and so many more dining options. Residents love to frequent the Lone Tree Arts Center for entertainment. On-site, tenants have access to a year-round pool. All apartments feature in-unit washer/dryers.
City Guide for Greenwood Village, CO

Started by weary travelers looking for gold back in the 1860s, Greenwood Village has since gone from a gold rush stop-off hub to a farming town to a stately Coloradans mountain suburb.

Name after the famous Greenwood Ranch cultivated by local pioneers Cyrus G. Richardson and Rufus Clark, this community embodies a rare balance between technology and simplicity. It is rectangular in shape and like a teeter-totter of opposites that counterbalance one another; corporate culture and organic experience are complimentary colors in a unique spectrum. See more

What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with move-in special in Greenwood Village, CO

Move-in specials offer an enticing incentive to Greenwood Village apartment renters looking to save. However, it’s important to ask about any stipulations to the move-in specials. A free month’s rent may only apply to specific apartment floors or basic amenities instead of the apartment you really want.

Other move-in specials might include a lowered or no security deposit option. Keep in mind the lack of security deposit means you are responsible for damage when moving out.

No application fees are also popular move-in specials, which will immediately put more money back in your pocket.

Greenwood Village apartments are more likely to offer move-in specials during an off-season like winter when fewer people are moving. You may be able to negotiate your own special like free parking for a year in the paid garage.

