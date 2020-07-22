All apartments in Grand Junction
Last updated July 22 2020 at 4:34 PM

425 Orchard Avenue

425 Orchard Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

425 Orchard Avenue, Grand Junction, CO 81501
Sherwood

Amenities

w/d hookup
hardwood floors
carport
gym
pool
internet access
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
oven
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
carport
gym
parking
pool
internet access
Due to current circumstances we are unable to show this property. If you are interested in it, please go to our website and schedule a showing. Once we are able to show it, you will be notified. TO SCHEDULE A SHOWING PLEASE SEE OUR WEBSITE AT www.freedomprop.com OR CALL Freedom Property Management 970-208-8042 Approximate Available Date 08/14/20 (subject to change). Centrally located and near CMU is a great 3 bedroom 1.5 bath. Newer paint and renewed hardwood floors. The kitchen includes a rang, refrigerator and washer/dryer hook ups. Outside there is a carport and fenced backyard. No smoking (of any kind) / No Pets / Students welcome with qualifying guarantor. Utilities: tenant pays all (water, sewer, trash, gas and electric) Schools: Tope Elementary West Middle Grand Junction High To qualify to rent from us: All adults over the age of 18 must complete an application. (Adults under 21 may require a guarantor and/or pay a higher security deposit.) Total household gross monthly income of as least 3 times the amount of the rent All adults must pass a background check (includes criminal/eviction history and credit check) and have landlord references. If you have less than 2 years rental history, you may be required to pay a higher deposit and/or have a guarantor. www.freedomprop.com Dena Watson - Managing Broker

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 425 Orchard Avenue have any available units?
425 Orchard Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Grand Junction, CO.
What amenities does 425 Orchard Avenue have?
Some of 425 Orchard Avenue's amenities include w/d hookup, hardwood floors, and carport. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 425 Orchard Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
425 Orchard Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 425 Orchard Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 425 Orchard Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Grand Junction.
Does 425 Orchard Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 425 Orchard Avenue offers parking.
Does 425 Orchard Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 425 Orchard Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 425 Orchard Avenue have a pool?
Yes, 425 Orchard Avenue has a pool.
Does 425 Orchard Avenue have accessible units?
No, 425 Orchard Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 425 Orchard Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 425 Orchard Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 425 Orchard Avenue have units with air conditioning?
No, 425 Orchard Avenue does not have units with air conditioning.
