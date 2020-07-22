425 Orchard Avenue

Amenities
Due to current circumstances we are unable to show this property. If you are interested in it, please go to our website and schedule a showing. Once we are able to show it, you will be notified. TO SCHEDULE A SHOWING PLEASE SEE OUR WEBSITE AT www.freedomprop.com OR CALL Freedom Property Management 970-208-8042 Approximate Available Date 08/14/20 (subject to change). Centrally located and near CMU is a great 3 bedroom 1.5 bath. Newer paint and renewed hardwood floors. The kitchen includes a rang, refrigerator and washer/dryer hook ups. Outside there is a carport and fenced backyard. No smoking (of any kind) / No Pets / Students welcome with qualifying guarantor. Utilities: tenant pays all (water, sewer, trash, gas and electric) Schools: Tope Elementary West Middle Grand Junction High To qualify to rent from us: All adults over the age of 18 must complete an application. (Adults under 21 may require a guarantor and/or pay a higher security deposit.) Total household gross monthly income of as least 3 times the amount of the rent All adults must pass a background check (includes criminal/eviction history and credit check) and have landlord references. If you have less than 2 years rental history, you may be required to pay a higher deposit and/or have a guarantor. www.freedomprop.com Dena Watson - Managing Broker