407 Butte Ct Available 05/15/20 Larger Home in the Redlands! Great Views and near Redlands Mesa Golf Course - See our 360 Degree pics on our website at freedomprop.com



NOTE: MANY UPDATES SINCE PHOTOS WERE TAKEN. NO CARPET IN LIVING ROOM OR DINING ROOM. FLOORING UPDATED IN VARIOUS AREAS OF HOME. NEWER STAINLESS STEEL REFRIGERATOR AND STOVE.



Approximate Available Date - 05/15/20 (subject to change) This great house is located in the Ridges near Redlands Mesa Golf Course and biking trails. The spacious kitchen includes a range, refrigerator, dishwasher and microwave. The upper level includes a living room, eat-in kitchen, bedroom, master bedroom, formal dining/office, laundry and full bath. The lower level includes a large family room, 3 bedrooms, bath and indoor lap swim pool/hot tub and large storage area. The garage has a great deal of storage shelving and there is a storage shed. RV parking available.



No Smoking



Utilities: Tenant pays all water, sewer, trash, gas and electric



Schools:

Scenic Elementary

Redlands Middle

Fruita 8/9 (9th grade only)

Fruita Monument



