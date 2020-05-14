All apartments in Grand Junction
Last updated May 14 2020 at 9:43 AM

407 Butte Ct

407 Butte Court · (970) 279-4346
Location

407 Butte Court, Grand Junction, CO 81507
The Ridges

Price and availability

5 Bedrooms

Unit 407 Butte Ct · Avail. now

$2,350

Click to see floorplan

5 Bed · 3 Bath · 4200 sqft

Amenities

w/d hookup
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
pool
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
microwave
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
hot tub
407 Butte Ct Available 05/15/20 Larger Home in the Redlands! Great Views and near Redlands Mesa Golf Course - See our 360 Degree pics on our website at freedomprop.com

TO SCHEDULE A SHOWING PLEASE SEE OUR WEBSITE AT WWW.FREEPROP.COM OR CALL Freedom Property Management 970-208-8042

ZILLOW viewers - see our website to schedule showing. freedomprop.com

NOTE: MANY UPDATES SINCE PHOTOS WERE TAKEN. NO CARPET IN LIVING ROOM OR DINING ROOM. FLOORING UPDATED IN VARIOUS AREAS OF HOME. NEWER STAINLESS STEEL REFRIGERATOR AND STOVE.

Approximate Available Date - 05/15/20 (subject to change) This great house is located in the Ridges near Redlands Mesa Golf Course and biking trails. The spacious kitchen includes a range, refrigerator, dishwasher and microwave. The upper level includes a living room, eat-in kitchen, bedroom, master bedroom, formal dining/office, laundry and full bath. The lower level includes a large family room, 3 bedrooms, bath and indoor lap swim pool/hot tub and large storage area. The garage has a great deal of storage shelving and there is a storage shed. RV parking available.

No Smoking

Utilities: Tenant pays all water, sewer, trash, gas and electric

Schools:
Scenic Elementary
Redlands Middle
Fruita 8/9 (9th grade only)
Fruita Monument

www.freedomprop.com

(RLNE5709750)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

