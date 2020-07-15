1755 Glenwood Avenue

Amenities

Due to current COVID-19 restrictions, we are unable to show occupied properties. If you are interested in it, please go to our website and schedule a showing. Once we are able to show it, you will be notified. TO SCHEDULE A SHOWING PLEASE SEE OUR WEBSITE AT www.freedomprop.com OR CALL Freedom Property Management 970-208-8042 ZILLOW viewers - please see our website to schedule showing. freedomprop.com Approximate Available Date 08/19/20 - This 3 bedroom 1 bath house is close to Colorado Mesa University and VA Hospital. The spacious kitchen includes a range, refrigerator and dishwasher. The backyard is fenced and there are washer/dryer hookups. No Smoking / Pets will be considered with an application through petscreening.com. Based on application, pet may be approved with a NON REFUNDABLE pet fee between $300 - $500 and additional monthly pet rent of $25/month per pet. Utiities: Tenant pays all - water, sewer, trash, gas, and electric Schools - Orchard Ave Elementary East Middle Grand Junction High To qualify to rent from us: All adults over the age of 18 must complete an application. (Adults under 21 may require a guarantor and/or pay a higher security deposit.) Total household gross monthly income of as least 3 times the amount of the rent All adults must pass a background check (includes criminal/eviction history and credit check) and have landlord references. If you have less than 2 years rental history, you may be required to pay a higher deposit and/or have a guarantor. www.freedomprop.com Dena Watson - Managing Broker