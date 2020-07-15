All apartments in Grand Junction
Last updated July 15 2020 at 4:36 PM

1755 Glenwood Avenue

1755 Glenwood Avenue · (970) 279-4346
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

1755 Glenwood Avenue, Grand Junction, CO 81501

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Rentbits

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. Aug 19

$1,095

3 Bed · 1 Bath · 840 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
gym
pool
internet access
range
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
in unit laundry
oven
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
gym
pool
internet access
Due to current COVID-19 restrictions, we are unable to show occupied properties. If you are interested in it, please go to our website and schedule a showing. Once we are able to show it, you will be notified. TO SCHEDULE A SHOWING PLEASE SEE OUR WEBSITE AT www.freedomprop.com OR CALL Freedom Property Management 970-208-8042 ZILLOW viewers - please see our website to schedule showing. freedomprop.com Approximate Available Date 08/19/20 - This 3 bedroom 1 bath house is close to Colorado Mesa University and VA Hospital. The spacious kitchen includes a range, refrigerator and dishwasher. The backyard is fenced and there are washer/dryer hookups. No Smoking / Pets will be considered with an application through petscreening.com. Based on application, pet may be approved with a NON REFUNDABLE pet fee between $300 - $500 and additional monthly pet rent of $25/month per pet. Utiities: Tenant pays all - water, sewer, trash, gas, and electric Schools - Orchard Ave Elementary East Middle Grand Junction High To qualify to rent from us: All adults over the age of 18 must complete an application. (Adults under 21 may require a guarantor and/or pay a higher security deposit.) Total household gross monthly income of as least 3 times the amount of the rent All adults must pass a background check (includes criminal/eviction history and credit check) and have landlord references. If you have less than 2 years rental history, you may be required to pay a higher deposit and/or have a guarantor. www.freedomprop.com Dena Watson - Managing Broker

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1755 Glenwood Avenue have any available units?
1755 Glenwood Avenue has a unit available for $1,095 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 1755 Glenwood Avenue have?
Some of 1755 Glenwood Avenue's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and gym. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1755 Glenwood Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
1755 Glenwood Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1755 Glenwood Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 1755 Glenwood Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Grand Junction.
Does 1755 Glenwood Avenue offer parking?
No, 1755 Glenwood Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 1755 Glenwood Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1755 Glenwood Avenue offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1755 Glenwood Avenue have a pool?
Yes, 1755 Glenwood Avenue has a pool.
Does 1755 Glenwood Avenue have accessible units?
No, 1755 Glenwood Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 1755 Glenwood Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1755 Glenwood Avenue has units with dishwashers.
Does 1755 Glenwood Avenue have units with air conditioning?
No, 1755 Glenwood Avenue does not have units with air conditioning.
