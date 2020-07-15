Amenities

1161 Main St. - #A Available 08/26/20 Downtown living but in a NEWer HOME College students considered - Due to current circumstances we are unable to show this property. If you are interested in it, please go to our website and schedule a showing. Once we are able to show it, you will be notified.



Approximate Available Date 08/26/20 (subject to change) This beautiful home was recently built in downtown Grand Junction. It is an open concept living room and kitchen/dining with an open upstairs loft. The main floor includes a living room, kitchen, dining room, powder room, master bedroom/bath and laundry. The appliances include a range, refrigerator, dishwasher and microwave. There is also a washer/dryer and a utility sink in the laundry room. The upstairs opens up to a nice size loft for use as a family room/office, etc. There are 2 bedrooms and a full bath upstairs. The back opens up to a small fenced yard and a detached 2 car garage.



No Smoking (of any form) / Students will be considered with qualifying Guarantor.



Utilities - Tenant pays all (water, sewer, trash, gas and electric)



Schools -

Chipeta Elemtary

East Middle

Grand Junction High



To qualify to rent from us:

All adults over the age of 18 must complete an application. (Adults under 21 may require a guarantor and/or pay a higher security deposit.)

Total household gross monthly income of as least 3 times the amount of the rent

All adults must pass a background check (includes criminal/eviction history and credit check) and have landlord references.

If you have less than 2 years rental history, you may be required to pay a higher deposit and/or have a guarantor.



Dena Watson - Managing Broker



No Pets Allowed



