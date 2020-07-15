All apartments in Grand Junction
1161 Main St.
Last updated July 15 2020 at 6:58 PM

1161 Main St.

1161 Main Street · (970) 279-4346
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

1161 Main Street, Grand Junction, CO 81501
Downtown Grand Junction

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 1161 Main St. - #A · Avail. Aug 26

$2,200

3 Bed · 2.5 Bath

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
garage
microwave
range
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
garage
1161 Main St. - #A Available 08/26/20 Downtown living but in a NEWer HOME College students considered - Due to current circumstances we are unable to show this property. If you are interested in it, please go to our website and schedule a showing. Once we are able to show it, you will be notified.

TO SCHEDULE A SHOWING PLEASE SEE OUR WEBSITE AT www.freedomprop.com OR CALL Freedom Property Management 970-208-8042

Zillow viewers - please see our website to schedule showing freedomprop.com

Approximate Available Date 08/26/20 (subject to change) This beautiful home was recently built in downtown Grand Junction. It is an open concept living room and kitchen/dining with an open upstairs loft. The main floor includes a living room, kitchen, dining room, powder room, master bedroom/bath and laundry. The appliances include a range, refrigerator, dishwasher and microwave. There is also a washer/dryer and a utility sink in the laundry room. The upstairs opens up to a nice size loft for use as a family room/office, etc. There are 2 bedrooms and a full bath upstairs. The back opens up to a small fenced yard and a detached 2 car garage.

No Smoking (of any form) / Students will be considered with qualifying Guarantor.

Utilities - Tenant pays all (water, sewer, trash, gas and electric)

Schools -
Chipeta Elemtary
East Middle
Grand Junction High

To qualify to rent from us:
All adults over the age of 18 must complete an application. (Adults under 21 may require a guarantor and/or pay a higher security deposit.)
Total household gross monthly income of as least 3 times the amount of the rent
All adults must pass a background check (includes criminal/eviction history and credit check) and have landlord references.
If you have less than 2 years rental history, you may be required to pay a higher deposit and/or have a guarantor.

www.freedomprop.com
Dena Watson - Managing Broker

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE4995955)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1161 Main St. have any available units?
1161 Main St. has a unit available for $2,200 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 1161 Main St. have?
Some of 1161 Main St.'s amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1161 Main St. currently offering any rent specials?
1161 Main St. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1161 Main St. pet-friendly?
No, 1161 Main St. is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Grand Junction.
Does 1161 Main St. offer parking?
Yes, 1161 Main St. offers parking.
Does 1161 Main St. have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1161 Main St. offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1161 Main St. have a pool?
No, 1161 Main St. does not have a pool.
Does 1161 Main St. have accessible units?
No, 1161 Main St. does not have accessible units.
Does 1161 Main St. have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1161 Main St. has units with dishwashers.
Does 1161 Main St. have units with air conditioning?
No, 1161 Main St. does not have units with air conditioning.
