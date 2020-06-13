1040 Walnut Avenue

Amenities

in unit laundry garage gym pool internet access range

Unit Amenities in unit laundry oven range refrigerator Property Amenities gym parking pool garage internet access

Due to current circumstances we are unable to show this property. If you are interested in it, please go to our website and schedule a showing. Once we are able to show it, you will be notified. TO SCHEDULE A SHOWING PLEASE SEE OUR WEBSITE AT www.freedomprop.com OR CALL Freedom Property Management 970-208-8042 Approximate Available Date 07/15/20 (subject to change) - This home sits on a large corner lot. The kitchen includes range and refrigerator. There is also a washer/dryer. The backyard is fenced and includes a detached over sized 1 car garage. No Smoking / No pets / College students welcome with Qualifying Guarantor Utilities: Tenant pays all - water, sewer, trash, gas and electric Schools: Tope Elementary West Middle Grand Junction High To qualify to rent from us: All adults over the age of 18 must complete an application. (Adults under 21 may require a guarantor and/or pay a higher security deposit.) Total household gross monthly income of as least 3 times the amount of the rent All adults must pass a background check (includes criminal/eviction history and credit check) and have landlord references. If you have less than 2 years rental history, you may be required to pay a higher deposit and/or have a guarantor. www.freedomprop.com Dena Watson - Managing Broker