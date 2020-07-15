Apartment List
Last updated July 15 2020 at 11:24 PM

89 Apartments for rent in Gleneagle, CO with garages

Gleneagle apartments with garages are sometimes more expensive than other options. However, they may make more financial sense in the long run. Weather, break-ins, and daily ... Read Guide >

1 of 3

Last updated July 15 at 11:42 PM
1 Unit Available
14311 White Peak Drive
14311 White Peak Drive, Gleneagle, CO
3 Bedrooms
$1,700
1312 sqft
PLEASE BEWARE OF RENTAL SCAMS AND FALSE ADVERTISEMENTS. PROGRESSIVE PROPERTY GROUP DOES NOT ADVERTISE ON CRAIGSLIST. WE STRONGLY RECOMMEND VIEWING THIS AD & ALL OUR OTHER LISTINGS DIRECTLY THROUGH OUR COMPANY WEBSITE www.progressivepropertygroup.
Results within 1 mile of Gleneagle
Verified

1 of 16

Last updated July 15 at 10:08 PM
9 Units Available
The Overlook at Interquest
11124 Cedar Glen Vw, Colorado Springs, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,330
781 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,559
1114 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Welcome home to The Overlook at Interquest in Colorado Springs, Colorado. Our brand new community is conveniently located near Interstate 25 and Powers Blvd in wonderful El Paso County.

1 of 19

Last updated July 15 at 10:22 PM
1 Unit Available
530 Oxbow Drive
530 Oxbow Drive, Monument, CO
4 Bedrooms
$2,450
3100 sqft
Fantastic Property in Monument, CO - Featuring over 3000 sq ft of living area, this gorgeous home in Jackson Creek subdivision is bright and has a great floor plan.

1 of 24

Last updated April 4 at 06:18 AM
1 Unit Available
16393 Corkbark Terrace
16393 Corkbark Ter, Monument, CO
4 Bedrooms
$2,800
2978 sqft
Built in 2019-Farmhouse style with white kitchen cabinets, Quartz countertops, stainless appliances including refrigerator & gas cooktop, gray-toned flooring, wood plank entertainment center, linear fireplace, gas line on deck for BBQ.

1 of 54

Last updated July 15 at 10:22 PM
1 Unit Available
Gleneagle
976 Coyote Willow Drive
976 Coyote Willow Drive, Colorado Springs, CO
5 Bedrooms
$2,650
4614 sqft
Beautiful home backing with large private yard in D20! - *** Minimum lease term is 12 months & max.

1 of 8

Last updated July 15 at 10:22 PM
1 Unit Available
912 Mesa Creek Drive
912 Mesa Creek Drive, Monument, CO
4 Bedrooms
$1,995
912 Mesa Creek Drive Available 08/01/20 *Spacious Home in Jackson Creek* - *Nicely maintained home in Jackson Creek, with full basement, gas fireplace and two car attached garage with four bedrooms and four baths.+ (RLNE4089425)
Results within 5 miles of Gleneagle
Verified

1 of 22

Last updated July 15 at 10:29 PM
18 Units Available
Middle Creek
Bella Springs
1050 Milano Pt, Colorado Springs, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,330
750 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,468
1070 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,905
1337 sqft
Close to Voyager Pkwy and The Classical Academy North Campus. Mediterranean-style community features a pool, gym, and business center. Homes have carpeting, a bathtub, modern kitchen appliances, and a balcony or patio.
Verified

1 of 17

Last updated July 15 at 10:29 PM
17 Units Available
Vistas At Jackson Creek
16112 Old Forest Pt, Monument, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,379
798 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,625
1091 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,936
1336 sqft
An upscale community near the Air Force Academy and I-25. Recently renovated apartments with hardwood floors, walk-in closets and granite countertops. On-site yoga, dog park, hot tub, 24-hour gym and pool. Pet-friendly.
Verified

1 of 26

Last updated July 15 at 10:07 PM
12 Units Available
Trailridge
Talon Hill
1640 Peregrine Vista Hts, Colorado Springs, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,253
723 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,549
1167 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,960
1372 sqft
A range of one-, two- and three-bedroom spacious apartments at Talon Hill. Features include wood-style flooring, high ceilings and garages. Easy access to Interstate 25 for Denver commutes.
Verified

1 of 30

Last updated July 15 at 10:29 PM
27 Units Available
Interquest
Springs at Allison Valley
11320 New Voyager Heights, Colorado Springs, CO
Studio
$1,248
623 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,395
821 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,725
1135 sqft
Near Pikes Peak Community College and Schriever Air Force Base. Townhome-style apartments with private entries, gourmet kitchens and scenic views. On-site swimming pool, fitness center, pet playground and complimentary coffee bar. Flexible lease terms available.
Verified

1 of 19

Last updated July 15 at 10:29 PM
15 Units Available
Interquest
Volta at Voyager
11275 Nahcolite Point, Colorado Springs, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,385
740 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,490
1098 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,185
1300 sqft
We are temporarily ceasing in-person tours with prospective residents. Virtual tours are available. Call us today for more information! NOW OPEN! Volta at Voyager raises the bar for modern, adventurous apartment living in Colorado Springs.

1 of 17

Last updated July 15 at 10:23 PM
1 Unit Available
Middle Creek
691 Brambleberry Heights
691 Brambleberry Hts, Colorado Springs, CO
3 Bedrooms
$2,100
2250 sqft
Available 07/17/20 Villas at Northgate - Property Id: 315076 Be the first to live in this beautiful three level townhome with a 2 car garage, stainless steel Whirlpool kitchen appliances and award winning nearby schools.

1 of 11

Last updated July 15 at 10:22 PM
1 Unit Available
Interquest
11473 White Lotus Lane
11473 White Lotus Lane, Colorado Springs, CO
4 Bedrooms
$1,800
1527 sqft
11473 White Lotus Lane Available 08/14/20 TWO STORY IN WILDWOOD AT NORTHGATE - ***PLEASE GO TO OUR WEBSITE TO CONFIRM ALL THE INFORMATION ON THIS PROPERTY AT WWW.PROADVANTAGEPM.

1 of 1

Last updated July 16 at 12:28 AM
1 Unit Available
Kettle Creek
10745 Autumn Gold View - 1
10745 Autumn Gold Vw, Colorado Springs, CO
3 Bedrooms
$2,772
1640 sqft
New 2-story town home. 3 bedrooms, 2 1/2 baths, loft. End unit. Attached 2 car garage. Upper level laundry with W/D. Stainless steel kitchen appliances. Yard maintenance, yard water, snow removal, trash service included.

1 of 14

Last updated July 15 at 10:22 PM
1 Unit Available
Flying Horse Ranch
13818 Firefall Court
13818 Firefall Court, Colorado Springs, CO
4 Bedrooms
$2,395
2928 sqft
13818 Firefall Court Available 08/01/20 Stunning Home on Firefall Ct For Rent - This is a very nice four bedroom, three bathroom, two car garage, ranch style home in Flying Horse.

1 of 32

Last updated July 15 at 10:22 PM
1 Unit Available
17025 Colonial Park Dr
17025 Colonial Park Drive, El Paso County, CO
6 Bedrooms
$3,850
Monument, CO Rent to Own (ONLY) - Credit Problems OK with Credit Repair Available via a 3rd Party Company.

1 of 20

Last updated July 15 at 10:22 PM
1 Unit Available
Interquest
1710 Wildwood Pass Drive
1710 Wildwood Pass Drive, Colorado Springs, CO
3 Bedrooms
$1,800
1300 sqft
Great D-20 Home Available July 1! - Great 3 bedroom, 2-1/2 bath home with an attached 2-car garage! Brand new stainless appliances! Open floorplan. Great room w/see-through fireplace. Newer carpet, fresh interior and exterior paint, central A/C.

1 of 10

Last updated July 16 at 12:28 AM
1 Unit Available
Flying Horse Ranch
2742 North Gate Boulevard - 1
2742 N Gate Blvd, Colorado Springs, CO
2 Bedrooms
$1,700
1800 sqft
MUST SEE!! 2 Bedroom, 2 Bath town home is available for rent in North Colorado Springs. Spacious 1800 sq ft unit with 18ft ceilings. Open concept living room and kitchen, stainless steel kitchen appliances.

1 of 21

Last updated July 15 at 08:26 PM
1 Unit Available
Kettle Creek
1821 Spring Water Point
1821 Spring Water Pt, Colorado Springs, CO
2 Bedrooms
$1,800
1415 sqft
Brand New, modern Townhome, with fabulous Great Room , beautiful open kitchen with walk-in pantry, half bath , mechanical room and direct access from your own two car attached garage. Island in Kitchen with stone countertops, and all new appliances.

1 of 7

Last updated July 15 at 08:26 PM
1 Unit Available
Middle Creek
723 Brambleberry Heights
723 Brambleberry Hts, Colorado Springs, CO
3 Bedrooms
$2,195
2308 sqft
Brand new 3 bedroom, 2,308 sf. luxury townhouses (4 units) with upgraded kitchen, bath and many other upgrades, at the “Villas at Northgate” community (Academy 20 district) near the Oracle building, close to shopping and restaurants. 2 car garages.

1 of 6

Last updated April 4 at 11:15 AM
1 Unit Available
Kettle Creek
1815 Spring Water Pt
1815 Spring Water Pt, Colorado Springs, CO
3 Bedrooms
$1,950
1475 sqft
Available 05/31/20 Brand New Urban Style Townhouse at Victory Ridge - Property Id: 253932 A new build stylish, urban style town home located at The District @ Victory! The brand new 2-story town home offers low maintenance living with private

1 of 9

Last updated April 4 at 11:14 AM
1 Unit Available
Middle Creek
1033 Deschutes Dr
1033 Deschutes Drive, Colorado Springs, CO
3 Bedrooms
$2,200
2432 sqft
Beautiful 3 bed, 3 bath, 3 car garage home - Property Id: 237697 Superb 2-story home with upgraded Kitchen featuring slab granite countertops, stainless steel appliances, 42 maple cabinets and beautiful hardwood floors.

1 of 10

Last updated July 15 at 10:22 PM
1 Unit Available
17022 River Birch Point
17022 River Birch Pt, Woodmoor, CO
3 Bedrooms
$1,725
1564 sqft
17022 River Birch Point Available 08/05/20 Spacious 3 Bedroom Town Home in Monument Area - Spacious 2-story, end unit townhome located in the Tri-Lakes area of Monument with 3 bedrooms and 2.5 baths.

1 of 14

Last updated July 15 at 10:23 PM
1 Unit Available
Interquest
1354 Sunshine Valley
1354 Sunshine Valley Way, Colorado Springs, CO
4 Bedrooms
$2,250
1354 Sunshine Valley Available 08/15/20 Make This Beautiful Newly Constructed Four Bedroom Your Home! - This beautiful three-story home was brilliantly designed to offer an incomparable atmosphere.
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with garages in Gleneagle, CO

Gleneagle apartments with garages are sometimes more expensive than other options. However, they may make more financial sense in the long run.

Weather, break-ins, and daily struggles to find a space can take a toll financially and physically. Remember that even cities in mild climates experience issues like salt air, tornadoes, hail, falling branches from storms, and other issues.

It’s also possible to score an auto insurance reduction if you park in a garage. Ask your insurance provider about any deals or discounts that could trim money off the cost of your monthly bill.

Before signing a lease, ask the landlord or property manager about any restrictions on garage use. It’s important to know if there are enough spaces for tenants and visitors and what happens if the garage is full. If you’re moving into an apartment inside a home, ask about any conditions on its use and if storage is allowed.

