286 Dog Friendly Apartments for rent in Fairmount, CO

Finding an apartment in Fairmount that accepts your pet may not be easy, but it's very possible. Keep in mind, most of the time you'll have to pay a premium for bringing your dog...

1 Unit Available
Appleridge Estates
5037 Eldridge Street
5037 Eldridge Street, Fairmount, CO
2 Bedrooms
$2,400
1447 sqft
5037 Eldridge Street Available 09/01/20 Stunningly Remodeled Ranch with Executive Finishes on Large Lot near Golden - - Stunningly Remodeled Ranch with Executive Finishes on Large Lot near Golden - Mature trees shade the park-like front yard while
11 Units Available
Allendale Area
Timberline Farms
11700 W 58th Ave, Arvada, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,611
721 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,989
1137 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,635
1543 sqft
If the serene character of Timberline Farms seems to echo an authentic wine country retreat, it's intentional.

1 Unit Available
Fruitdale
11671 W 44th Ave #3 Jefferson County
11671 West 44th Avenue, Wheat Ridge, CO
2 Bedrooms
$1,000
850 sqft
* 2 beds, 1 bath, 850 SF Great location off 44th and Ward near I-70 - * Great location off 44th and Ward near I-70 * $1000 + deposit * 11671 W 44th Ave #3 * 2 beds, 1 bath, 850 SF * Pets OK with extra rent and deposit. * $40 application fee.

1 Unit Available
Wyndhams
15316 West 66th Avenue #E
15316 West 66th Avenue, Arvada, CO
3 Bedrooms
$2,100
1600 sqft
15316 West 66th Avenue #E Available 05/13/20 Three bedroom townhome for rent with attached two car garage in Arvada at Hometown.

1 Unit Available
Lilac Estates
16285 W. 62nd Lane Unit A
16285 West 62nd Lane, Arvada, CO
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$2,250
1543 sqft
16285 W. 62nd Lane Unit A Available 08/01/20 WOW!!! 3 bedroom Boyd Pond Townhome in Arvada - This newer 2013 townhome is located in Arvada off 64th and Quaker. Features wonderful upgrades. 3 bedrooms + 2 1/2 bathrooms.
18 Units Available
Union Square
Silver Reef Apartments
12419 W 2nd Pl, Lakewood, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,224
717 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,522
1021 sqft
Open floor plans with breakfast bars and spacious bedrooms. Fitness room, tennis and volleyball courts. DVD Library. Minutes from US-6.
30 Units Available
Arvada Plaza Area
Arvada Station
10068 W 52nd Pl, Arvada, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,457
803 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,769
1196 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,124
1447 sqft
Stylish features like two-tone paint and 2" blinds. Expansive fitness center equipped for cardio and strength training. Resident activities. Less than a mile to I-70.
11 Units Available
Applewood
WestLink at Oak Station
1665 Pierson St, Lakewood, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,603
760 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,719
1137 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,056
1290 sqft
Community opened in Spring 2015, so new residents will be among the first. Comfortable living with private patio/balcony and in-home laundry. Fitness room with cardio machines, free weights, and space for yoga. Just one half mile to the nearest light rail station.
20 Units Available
Union Square
Glen at Lakewood
453 Van Gordon St, Lakewood, CO
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,161
655 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,359
1086 sqft
Park-like landscaping with walking paths, picnic areas, and mature trees. Private patio/balcony with all floor plans. Resort-style pool with lounge chairs. Less than a mile to US-6.
7 Units Available
Club Crest
Ridge at Mountain View
7865 Allison Way, Arvada, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,341
700 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,472
900 sqft
Bright interiors with plank flooring. Private patio/balcony. Online rent payment available. Walking distance to Northridge Shopping Center.
11 Units Available
Fruitdale
Newgate Apartments
10400 W 44th Ave, Wheat Ridge, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,078
693 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,552
1161 sqft
Newgate Apartments in Wheat Ridge, CO invites you to join our vibrant, welcoming neighborhood. We offer large, newly updated one and two bedroom apartments built with modern floor designs and packed with great amenities.
4 Units Available
Golden Proper
West 8th Golden
1410 8th St, Golden, CO
1 Bedroom
$2,021
690 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,079
1171 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$3,061
1485 sqft
Welcoming community with park and outdoor courtyard space with fire pit for entertaining. Soaring nine-foot ceilings, energy-efficient windows and double vanity sinks. Fun pub with beer on tap right in the community!
11 Units Available
Olde Town Arvada Area
Flats At Creekside Park
5901 Pierce St, Arvada, CO
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,399
775 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,625
970 sqft
Residents enjoy coming home to this relaxing retreat, which sits on six acres of landscaped grounds. Apartments offer all major amenities in addition to an outdoor heated pool. Here, you'll escape the hustle and bustle.
16 Units Available
I-70 Corridor
52nd Marketplace
7797 W 52nd Ave, Arvada, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,199
600 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,250
972 sqft
State of the art courtyard areas with BBQ grills, picnic tables, and canopied glider swings. Close to many stores like Costco and restaurants. Apartments in a very walkable neighborhood, with 2 on-site pools and a clubhouse lounge.
7 Units Available
Morse Park
Eagle Crest
9699 W 16th Ave, Lakewood, CO
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,250
950 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,599
1100 sqft
At Eagle Crest Apartments, we make the good life attainable. With 1, 2, 3 & 4 bedroom apartments available, we let you decide how much space you need to put your feet up and settle in comfortably.
36 Units Available
Union Square
Ascend at Red Rocks
13105 W 2nd Pl, Lakewood, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,210
850 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,400
925 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,825
1260 sqft
Daily convenience with on-site management, package receiving, and options for online rent payment. Washer and dryer in every home. Less than five minutes to US-6.
12 Units Available
Olde Town Arvada Area
Park Place Olde Town
5743 Teller St, Arvada, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,593
765 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,131
1103 sqft
Thoughtfully designed apartments with walk-in closets and ceiling fans. Community amenities include an elevated lounge pool, gym and indoor dog wash. Easy access to the RTD Olde Town Station. Near Memorial Park.
15 Units Available
Denver West
Avalon Denver West
14125 Denver West Cir, Lakewood, CO
Studio
$1,570
679 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,560
860 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,920
1118 sqft
Luxury 1-2 bedroom apartments situated minutes from I-70 and C-470. Near attractions like Colorado Mills Shopping Center and Tanglewood Sports Park. Amenities include a swimming pool, coffee bar and volleyball court.
24 Units Available
Denver West
Camden Denver West
1910 Denver West Dr, Golden, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,709
891 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,069
1102 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Abundant natural light from huge windows. Sleek upgrades like tile backsplashes and designer fixtures. Garage parking and additional storage available. Resort-style pool with fountain and stone sundeck.
16 Units Available
I-70 Corridor
Water Tower Flats
7783 W 55th Ave, Arvada, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,425
723 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,923
1057 sqft
Recent, high-end apartments with proximity to I-70 and I-76 for easy access to surrounding areas. Within walking distance to Old Town Arvada. Normally-occurring resident events (monthly brunch). Many amenities that include a hot tub, pool, theater room, 24 hour fitness room, and many others.
43 Units Available
Denver West
Montrachet
1855 Denver West Ct, Lakewood, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,925
1087 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,275
1353 sqft
Spacious 1-2 bedroom homes situated in a French Mountain Chateau-style property located near Colorado Mills Mall and Denver West Village. Each home offers spectacular views of the Colorado foothills or downtown Denver.
18 Units Available
Sixth Avenue West
Summit At Red Rocks
12 S Holman Way, Golden, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,210
630 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,414
1278 sqft
Quiet residential community surrounded by the downtown Denver backdrop. On-site heated indoor pool. Very family friendly environment.
30 Units Available
I-70 Corridor
Solana Olde Town
6875 W 56th Ave, Arvada, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,600
761 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,115
1141 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,612
1364 sqft
Stylish apartments with stainless steel appliances, oversized windows, quartz countertops and full size washer/dryer. Community includes 24-hour fitness center, indoor basketball court, outdoor pizza kitchen and pool.
25 Units Available
Barths
West 38
7333 West 38th Avenue, Wheat Ridge, CO
Studio
$1,425
607 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,625
751 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,095
1154 sqft
Offering enhanced studio, one-bedroom, and two-bedroom apartment homes, West 38 is one of Wheat Ridge's most premier apartment communities.
What to keep in mind when looking for dog friendly apartments in Fairmount, CO

Finding an apartment in Fairmount that accepts your pet may not be easy, but it’s very possible. Keep in mind, most of the time you’ll have to pay a premium for bringing your dog along in your new apartment. Some apartments require you to pay monthly pet rent, others will ask for a non-refundable pet fee or a refundable pet deposit.

While landlords and property management companies have varying pet policies, most of them limit the number of dogs you can bring to your apartment and include breed and weight restrictions.

If your pet falls under some of the restrictions outlined in the pet policy, it’s still worth asking the landlord if they can make an exception for your dog. Preparing a pet resume ahead of time could help you build the case for your furry friend. Make sure to include information on behavioral training your dog went through over the years and proof of vaccinations. If you can, include references from your former landlord and/or neighbors.

